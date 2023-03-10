NCAA March Madness Live debuts expanded multi-game viewing options, dynamic automotive integrations and enhanced bracket experience for 2023 DI men’s basketball championship

NCAA March Madness Live – the ultimate live streaming and second screen destination for March Madness – will make it easier to be a fan of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship with a compelling collection of content formats and interactive experiences. The updated platform will include an expanded multi-game viewing feature on the web and increased audio integrations via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to make it easier for fans to follow the action no matter where they may be.

Once again, the platform will offer fans curated viewing experiences featuring the latest updates and best moments from every game. Fast Break presented by AT&T and Nissan will take center court to give whip-around coverage of each contest live and in real-time. Users will also have the ability to go deeper into Men’s and Women’s Tournament content with a collection of premium video channels dedicated to classic games, bracket analysis, insights and more.

This year, the NCAA Men's March Madness Official Bracket is updated to deliver an enhanced interactive experience, showcasing live video and score tickers within the page to keep fans in the action as they track their latest picks. For fans interested in extending their gaming experience, the NCAA March Madness Men’s Tournament Run, a player management game that lasts throughout the Tournament will also be available.

NCAA March Madness Live is managed by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports in partnership with the NCAA and CBS Sports and is available to download across 19 mobile and connected devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV and LG Smart TVs.

WBD Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. WBD Sports’ Bleacher Report and CBS Sports Digital platforms will also provide wall-to-wall coverage of the games across social, while redirecting fans to watch games live on NCAA March Madness Live and the four networks.

Fans can also access all Tournament games via live streaming on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV’s digital platforms, as well as participating TV provider websites and apps. The CBS telecast can be viewed on Paramount+ and via the web and on mobile devices with no authentication required.

NCAA March Madness Live highlights include:

Multi-Game Viewing

NCAA March Madness Live will debut a multi-game viewing feature for the web, giving the fans the ability to watch more games at once than ever before with the capability to stream four separate games simultaneously. The addition of multi-game viewing to the web expands upon current availability to stream two games at once on connected devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Xbox One. This feature is in addition to the picture-in-picture option (available on mobile, desktop and tablet), which allows users to navigate through the March Madness Live app while watching a game in real-time.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Nearly 98% of new cars are equipped with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the U.S. For the first time, NCAA March Madness Live will have a robust product integration into these services with live game audio powered by Westwood One national feeds to keep fans who are on-the-go, in-the-know.

Exclusive Game Coverage

The always-popular Fast Break presented by AT&T and Nissan returns on March 16 to provide live, whip-around coverage with quick turnaround highlights, real-time analysis by industry stars, social reaction and commentary along with a breakdown of gameplay stats and augmented video with graphic overlays detailing the most critical data points. Fast Break will be available when there are multiple games being played during the first two rounds of the tournament. New this year for fans following the NCAA Women’s Tournament, a selection of video channels sponsored by Invesco will be available on NCAA.com that feature game updates, legends of the game and greatest Final Four moments. The Men’s Tournament video channels sponsored by Nissan will once again include Bracket TV, March Madness updates, Tournament Throwback and a compilation channel including every Tournament’s One Shining Moments.

Bracket Challenge and Games

The NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Challenge presented by Capital One will return to NCAA March Madness Live with The NCAA March Madness Women’s Bracket Challenge presented by Capital One available on NCAA.com. Both games will be supported with the debut of the 2023 Bracket Challenge Sweepstakes, which will reward one lucky player from each game with a trip for two to the 2024 Final Four. To keep fans engaged after their brackets are busted, NCAA March Madness Men’s Tournament Run will run for the length of the Tournament allowing players to pick a lineup of five teams that change value based on performance. In each round, users can buy and sell teams to tweak their lineups or hold the teams they currently own to earn loyalty points. The lineup with the highest value at the end of the Tournament wins.

NCAA March Madness Live will also feature Matchup Analysis, allowing fans to choose from over 20 stats to personalize their bracket picking experience as part of Bracket IQ. Fans will gain extra insight with Path to the Championship, which lets fans calculate possible Tournament outcomes based on remaining games in the bracket, giving users a visualization of their best possible ranking. Path to the Championship will be available at the start of the Sweet Sixteen.

Content Discoverability and Live Activities

NCAA March Madness Live will greet users with an upgraded Home Screen built for better content discoverability of live streams, articles and more creating a seamless experience for users both new and old. For the first time, users will also be able to take advantage of Apple’s Live Activities feature in iOS 16.1+, that when enabled will provide interactive notifications and faster access to live games directly from the lock screen on their mobile devices.

NCAA March Madness Live Sponsors

Tri-presenting sponsors for NCAA March Madness Live are NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola. On mobile, Coca-Cola, Capital One and Buick will sponsor the NCAA March Madness Live App for iOS; AT&T, Capital One and Nissan will sponsor the Android app and Kindle. On connected streaming devices: Capital One, Coca-Cola and Powerade will sponsor the Roku app; AT&T will serve as a sponsor for the Apple TV app; Capital One and AT&T will sponsor the Amazon Fire TV app; and POWERADE will sponsor the Xbox app.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all platforms, widely recognized for its expansive partnerships with the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, the National Hockey League and, the United States Soccer Federation. The WBD Sports portfolio also includes Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the B/R app, with premier brands including House of Highlights, HighlightHER, B/R Football, B/R Gridiron, B/R Kicks, B/R Betting, B/R Open Ice, B/R Walk-Off, and B/R Gaming. WBD Sports co-manages NBA Digital – comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com – as well as NCAA.com and the NCAA March Madness Live suite of products. Visit the WBD Sports online pressroom for additional press materials; follow WBD Sports on Twitter at @WBDSportsPR.

About CBS Sports

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in cross-platform sports coverage, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; soccer, including the UEFA Champions League and NWSL; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS SPORTS NETWORK, the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports which televises live sports programming throughout the year, including college football and basketball games, UEFA Champions League and Europa League action, as well as a full slate of original programming and studio coverage. CBS Sports also delivers an extensive lineup of soccer coverage on Paramount+, including every UEFA club competition match as the exclusive English-language home in the U.S., and produces INSIDE THE NFL for Paramount+. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; the 24/7 streaming sports news network CBS Sports HQ; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that create opportunities for more than half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support student-athlete opportunities.