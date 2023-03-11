2023 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

The 2023 SEC tournament for men's basketball starts Wednesday, March 8 and goes through Sunday, March 12. Follow along here all tournament long for the bracket, schedule and more.
Alabama is the top seed this season. Tennessee is the defending champion, beating Texas A&M in the 2022 championship game.
2023 SEC tournament bracket
2023 SEC tournament schedule, scores
All times ET.
Wednesday, March 8
Thursday, March 9
- Game 3: No. 9 Mississippi State 69, No. 8 Florida 68 (OT)
- Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee 70, No. 13 Ole Miss 55
- Game 5: No. 10 Arkansas 76, No. 7 Auburn 73
- Game 6: No. 6 Vanderbilt 77, No. 14 LSU 68
Friday, March 10
- Game 7: No. 1 Alabama 72, No. 9 Mississippi State 49
- Game 8: No. 4 Missouri 79, No. 5 Tennessee 71
- Game 9: No. 2 Texas A&M 67, No. 10 Arkansas 61
- Game 10: No. 6 Vanderbilt 80, No. 3 Kentucky 73
Saturday, March 11
Sunday, March 12
SEC tournament: History, champions
Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. But Tennessee is the defending champion, topping Texas A&M in the 2022 final.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|LOCATION
|1933
|Kentucky
|46-27
|Mississippi State
|Atlanta
|1934
|Alabama
|41-25
|Florida
|Atlanta
|1936
|Tennessee
|29-25
|Alabama
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1937
|Kentucky
|39-25
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1938
|Georgia Tech
|58-47
|Ole Miss
|Baton Rouge, La.
|1939
|Kentucky
|46-38
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1940
|Kentucky
|51-43
|Georgia
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1941
|Tennessee
|36-33
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1942
|Kentucky
|36-34
|Alabama
|Louisville, Ky.
|1943
|Tennessee
|33-30
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1944
|Kentucky
|62-46
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1945
|Kentucky
|39-35
|Tennessee
|Louisville, Ky.
|1946
|Kentucky
|59-36
|LSU
|Louisville, Ky.
|1947
|Kentucky
|55-38
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1948
|Kentucky
|54-43
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville, Ky.
|1949
|Kentucky
|68-52
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1950
|Kentucky
|95-58
|Tennessee
|Louisville, Ky.
|1951
|Vanderbilt
|61-57
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1952
|Kentucky
|44-43
|LSU
|Louisville, Ky.
|1979
|Tennessee
|75-69 (OT)
|Kentucky
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1980
|LSU
|80-78
|Kentucky
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1981
|Ole Miss
|66-62
|Georgia
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1982
|Alabama
|48-46
|Kentucky
|Lexington, Ky.
|1983
|Georgia
|86-71
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1984
|Kentucky
|51-49
|Auburn
|Nashville, Tenn.
|1985
|Auburn
|53-49
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1986
|Kentucky
|83-72
|Alabama
|Lexington, Ky.
|1987
|Alabama
|69-62
|LSU
|Atlanta
|1988
|Kentucky
|62-57
|Georgia
|Baton Rouge, La.
|1989
|Alabama
|72-60
|Florida
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1990
|Alabama
|70-51
|Ole Miss
|Orlando, Fla.
|1991
|Alabama
|88-69
|Tennessee
|Nashville, Tenn.
|1992
|Kentucky
|80-54
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1993
|Kentucky
|82-65
|LSU
|Lexington, Ky.
|1994
|Kentucky
|73-60
|Florida
|Memphis, Tenn.
|1995
|Kentucky
|95-93 (OT)
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|1996
|Mississippi State
|84-73
|Kentucky
|New Orleans
|1997
|Kentucky
|95-68
|Georgia
|Memphis, Tenn.
|1998
|Kentucky
|86-56
|South Carolina
|Atlanta
|1999
|Kentucky
|76-63
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2000
|Arkansas
|75-67
|Auburn
|Atlanta
|2001
|Kentucky
|77-55
|Ole Miss
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2002
|Mississippi State
|61-58
|Alabama
|Atlanta
|2003
|Kentucky
|64-57
|Mississippi State
|New Orleans
|2004
|Kentucky
|89-73
|Florida
|Atlanta
|2005
|Florida
|70-53
|Kentucky
|Atlanta
|2006
|Florida
|49-47
|South Carolina
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2007
|Florida
|77-56
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2008
|Georgia
|66-57
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2009
|Mississippi State
|64-61
|Tennessee
|Tampa, Fla.
|2010
|Kentucky
|75-74 (OT)
|Mississippi State
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2011
|Kentucky
|70-54
|Florida
|Atlanta
|2012
|Vanderbilt
|71-64
|Kentucky
|New Orleans
|2013
|Ole Miss
|66-63
|Florida
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2014
|Florida
|61-60
|Kentucky
|Atlanta
|2015
|Kentucky
|78-63
|Arkansas
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2016
|Kentucky
|82-77 (OT)
|Texas A&M
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2017
|Kentucky
|82-65
|Arkansas
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2018
|Kentucky
|77-72
|Tennessee
|St. Louis
|2019
|Auburn
|84-64
|Tennessee
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2021
|Alabama
|80-79
|LSU
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2022
|Tennessee
|65-50
|Texas A&M
|Tampa, Florida