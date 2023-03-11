2023 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

The 2023 SEC tournament for men's basketball starts Wednesday, March 8 and goes through Sunday, March 12. Follow along here all tournament long for the bracket, schedule and more.

Alabama is the top seed this season. Tennessee is the defending champion, beating Texas A&M in the 2022 championship game.

2023 SEC tournament bracket

Click or tap here for to open the bracket in a new tab/window.

2023 SEC tournament schedule, scores

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 8

Thursday, March 9

Friday, March 10

Saturday, March 11

Sunday, March 12

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. But Tennessee is the defending champion, topping Texas A&M in the 2022 final.