No. 7 Texas blows out No. 3 Kansas to win Big 12, earn automatic bid to NCAA tournament

The No. 7-ranked Texas Longhorns rode a spectacular second-half display to run No. 3 Kansas off the court, 76-56, at the Big 12 tournament final in Kansas City on Saturday.

It's the program's second Big 12 tournament triumph in three seasons after not winning any Big 12 tournament since its inception in 1997. It's also the second time Texas has beaten the Jayhawks in the course of just a week, also defeating Kansas in Austin, Texas, on March 4.

Texas clinched the Big 12's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, leaving Kansas to the mercy of the committee in terms of whether they earn a No. 1 seed in the bracket on Selection Sunday.

Senior forward Dylan Disu led the way on the scoreboard for the Longhorns, dropping 18 points on a nearly perfect shooting night. The backcourt duo of Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice each added 17 to provide over two-thirds of the team's points between the three of them.

There were eight lead changes in the first half, a back-and-forth affair that saw Texas lead by just six at the break. But after halftime, the Longhorns slowly built their lead into double digits and held the Jayhawks at arm's length the rest of the way.