MARCH MADNESS 🏀:

BRACKET

See men's field of 68

Women's bracket

Make your men's Bracket Challenge Game picks 🏆

Make your women's BCG picks here 🔮

BRACKETS LOCK IN

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Create your bracket
Check your bracket
basketball-men-d1 flag

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | March 11, 2023

No. 7 Texas blows out No. 3 Kansas to win Big 12, earn automatic bid to NCAA tournament

NCAA committee update: How conferences, injuries factor into selections

The No. 7-ranked Texas Longhorns rode a spectacular second-half display to run No. 3 Kansas off the court, 76-56, at the Big 12 tournament final in Kansas City on Saturday.

It's the program's second Big 12 tournament triumph in three seasons after not winning any Big 12 tournament since its inception in 1997. It's also the second time Texas has beaten the Jayhawks in the course of just a week, also defeating Kansas in Austin, Texas, on March 4.

Texas clinched the Big 12's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, leaving Kansas to the mercy of the committee in terms of whether they earn a No. 1 seed in the bracket on Selection Sunday.

AQs: We're tracking all 32 automatic conference bids to the March Madness men's tournament

Dylan Disu dunks during Texas win over Kansas

Senior forward Dylan Disu led the way on the scoreboard for the Longhorns, dropping 18 points on a nearly perfect shooting night. The backcourt duo of Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice each added 17 to provide over two-thirds of the team's points between the three of them.

SELECTION SUNDAY: Date, schedule, TV times

There were eight lead changes in the first half, a back-and-forth affair that saw Texas lead by just six at the break. But after halftime, the Longhorns slowly built their lead into double digits and held the Jayhawks at arm's length the rest of the way.

Tip times and announce teams set for NCAA tournament First Four and First Round coverage

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports’ Exclusive Coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Tips Off Tuesday, March 14
READ MORE

2023 NIT bracket, schedule, TV channels for the men’s tournament

The NIT bracket and schedule for the 2023 National Invitation Tournament, which begins March 14-15 and ends with the championship game March 30 in Las Vegas.
READ MORE

2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

The 2023 NCAA March Madness schedule for the men's tournament, including links to live streams, times, and TV channels.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners