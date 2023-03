2023 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

The 2023 SEC tournament for men's basketball started Wednesday, March 8 and went through Sunday, March 12. Alabama defeated Texas A&M to win the title.

Alabama was the top seed. Tennessee beat Texas A&M in the 2022 championship game.

2023 SEC tournament bracket

Click or tap here for to open the bracket in a new tab/window.

2023 SEC tournament schedule, scores

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 8

Thursday, March 9

Friday, March 10

Saturday, March 11

Sunday, March 12

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. But Tennessee is the defending champion, topping Texas A&M in the 2022 final.