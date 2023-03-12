The NCAA men's bracket, predicted on Selection Sunday by Andy Katz

Selection Sunday is here. The full 2023 March Madness men's bracket will be revealed just hours from now. But before that — Andy Katz has his final bracket predictions.
Here is a look at Katz's predicted 68-team field, listed in order of overall seed with the regional seeds in parentheses. Those with an asterisk denote auto bids from conference tournament finals later today.
- Alabama (1) - AQ SEC*
- Houston (1) - AQ AAC*
- Kansas (1)
- Purdue (1) - AQ Big Ten*
- Texas (2) AQ Big 12
- UCLA (2)
- Arizona (2) - AQ Pac-12
- Marquette (2) - AQ Big East
- Gonzaga (3) - AQ WCC
- Baylor (3)
- UConn (3)
- Tennessee (3)
- Kansas State (4)
- Duke (4) - AQ ACC
- Virginia (4)
- Xavier (4)
- Indiana (5)
- San Diego State (5) - AQ MWC
- Texas A&M (5)
- Miami (Fla.) (5)
- Saint Mary’s (6)
- TCU (6)
- Iowa State (6)
- Kentucky (6)
- Creighton (7)
- Missouri (7)
- Michigan State (7)
- Northwestern (7)
- Arkansas (8)
- FAU (8) - AQ CUSA
- West Virginia (8)
- Maryland (8)
- Auburn (9)
- Memphis (9)
- Iowa (9)
- Penn State (9)
- Illinois (10)
- Utah State (10)
- Boise State (10)
- USC (10)
- Mississippi State (11)
- Providence (11)
- NC State (11)
- Rutgers (11)
- Pitt (11)
- Arizona State (11)
- VCU (12) - AQ A10*
- Charleston (12) - AQ CAA
- Drake (12) - AQ MVC
- Oral Roberts (12) - AQ Summit
- Kent State (13) - AQ MAC
- Iona (13) - AQ MAAC
- Yale (13) - AQ Ivy*
- Louisiana (13) - AQ Sun Belt
- Furman (14) - AQ Southern
- Kennesaw State (14) - AQ ASun
- Grand Canyon (14) - AQ WAC
- Vermont (14) - AQ AE
- UCSB (15) - AQ Big West
- Colgate (15) - AQ Patriot
- Montana State (15) - AQ Big Sky
- UNC Asheville (15) - AQ Big South
- Northern Kentucky (16) - AQ Horizon
- TAMU-CC (16) - AQ Southland
- Howard (16) - AQ MEAC
- SEMO (16) - AQ OVC
- FDU (16) - AQ NEC
- Texas Southern (16) - AQ SWAC
Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue lead the rankings claiming the regional No. 1 seeds. These four teams have led Katz's predictions since the top-16 committee reveal, although the three after Alabama played musical chairs in the ranking.
Alabama is set to face Texas A&M in the SEC tournament championship game before selections. The Crimson Tide looks to avenge the 67-61 upset the Aggies pulled off toward the end of the regular season.
Houston also will take on Memphis in the AAC tournament finals ahead of the Selection Sunday show. The Cougars ride a 13-game winning streak into the championship game including a 72-64 win over Memphis.
Though Kansas fell in the Big 12 tournament championship to Texas 76-56, the Jayhawks remain in the top four but fell from second-ranked in Katz's tournament field. The defending champs were without coach Bill Self, but he is expected to coach in the NCAA tournament after being out with an illness.
The fourth projected No. 1 seed Purdue will compete in its conference championship as well. The Boilermakers will take on an unexpected Penn State squad that upset Indiana and Northwestern on its way to the final game. Purdue is 2-0 against the Nittany Lions.
First FIVE out:
- Nevada
- Oklahoma State
- Vanderbilt
- Wisconsin
- Clemson
Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions
|CONFERENCE
|TOTAL TEAMS
|TEAMS
|Big Ten
|9
|Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, Maryland, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Penn State
|SEC
|8
|Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Mississippi State
|Big 12
|7
|Kansas, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia
|ACC
|5
|Virginia, Miami (Fla.), Duke, Pitt, NC State
|Big East
|5
|Marquette, Xavier, Creighton, UConn, Providence
|Pac-12
|4
|Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, Southern Cal
|MWC
|3
|San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State
|AAC
|2
|Houston, Memphis
|WCC
|2
|Gonzaga, Saint Mary's
