Women's Tournament 🏀:

🔮 Make your bracket picks here

How to pick NCAA women’s basketball tournament upsets

View the full bracket

First round schedule

BRACKETS LOCK IN

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Create your bracket
Check your bracket
basketball-men-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | March 12, 2023

The NCAA men's bracket, predicted on Selection Sunday by Andy Katz

Top dunks of the 2022 NCAA tournament

Selection Sunday is here. The full 2023 March Madness men's bracket will be revealed just hours from now. But before that — Andy Katz has his final bracket predictions. 

Here is a look at Katz's predicted 68-team field, listed in order of overall seed with the regional seeds in parentheses. Those with an asterisk denote auto bids from conference tournament finals later today.

AUTO BIDS: Track every men's automatic qualifier

  1. Alabama (1) - AQ SEC*
  2. Houston (1) - AQ AAC*
  3. Kansas (1)
  4. Purdue (1) - AQ Big Ten*
  5. Texas (2) AQ Big 12
  6. UCLA (2)
  7. Arizona (2) - AQ Pac-12
  8. Marquette (2) - AQ Big East
  9. Gonzaga (3) - AQ WCC
  10. Baylor (3)
  11. UConn (3)
  12. Tennessee (3)
  13. Kansas State (4)
  14. Duke (4) - AQ ACC
  15. Virginia (4)
  16. Xavier (4)
  17. Indiana (5)
  18. San Diego State (5) - AQ MWC
  19. Texas A&M (5)
  20. Miami (Fla.) (5)
  21. Saint Mary’s (6)
  22. TCU (6)
  23. Iowa State (6)
  24. Kentucky (6)
  25. Creighton (7)
  26. Missouri (7)
  27. Michigan State (7)
  28. Northwestern (7)
  29. Arkansas (8)
  30. FAU (8) - AQ CUSA
  31. West Virginia (8)
  32. Maryland (8)
  33. Auburn (9)
  34. Memphis (9)
  35. Iowa (9)
  36. Penn State (9)
  37. Illinois (10)
  38. Utah State (10)
  39. Boise State (10)
  40. USC (10)
  41. Mississippi State (11)
  42. Providence (11)
  43. NC State (11)
  44. Rutgers (11)
  45. Pitt (11)
  46. Arizona State (11)
  47. VCU (12) - AQ A10*
  48. Charleston (12) - AQ CAA
  49. Drake (12) - AQ MVC
  50. Oral Roberts (12) - AQ Summit
  51. Kent State (13) - AQ MAC
  52. Iona (13) - AQ MAAC
  53. Yale (13) - AQ Ivy*
  54. Louisiana (13) - AQ Sun Belt
  55. Furman (14) - AQ Southern
  56. Kennesaw State (14) - AQ ASun
  57. Grand Canyon (14) - AQ WAC
  58. Vermont (14) - AQ AE
  59. UCSB (15) - AQ Big West 
  60. Colgate (15) - AQ Patriot
  61. Montana State (15) - AQ Big Sky
  62. UNC Asheville (15) - AQ Big South
  63. Northern Kentucky (16) - AQ Horizon
  64. TAMU-CC (16) - AQ Southland
  65. Howard (16) - AQ MEAC
  66. SEMO (16) - AQ OVC
  67. FDU (16) - AQ NEC
  68. Texas Southern (16) - AQ SWAC

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue lead the rankings claiming the regional No. 1 seeds. These four teams have led Katz's predictions since the top-16 committee reveal, although the three after Alabama played musical chairs in the ranking.

Alabama is set to face Texas A&M in the SEC tournament championship game before selections. The Crimson Tide looks to avenge the 67-61 upset the Aggies pulled off toward the end of the regular season. 

GET READY: Selection Sunday info you need to know

Houston also will take on Memphis in the AAC tournament finals ahead of the Selection Sunday show. The Cougars ride a 13-game winning streak into the championship game including a 72-64 win over Memphis. 

Though Kansas fell in the Big 12 tournament championship to Texas 76-56, the Jayhawks remain in the top four but fell from second-ranked in Katz's tournament field. The defending champs were without coach Bill Self, but he is expected to coach in the NCAA tournament after being out with an illness.

The fourth projected No. 1 seed Purdue will compete in its conference championship as well. The Boilermakers will take on an unexpected Penn State squad that upset Indiana and Northwestern on its way to the final game. Purdue is 2-0 against the Nittany Lions.  

First FIVE out:

  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma State
  • Vanderbilt
  • Wisconsin
  • Clemson

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions

CONFERENCE TOTAL TEAMS TEAMS
Big Ten 9 Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, Maryland, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Penn State
SEC 8 Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Big 12 7 Kansas, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia
ACC 5 Virginia, Miami (Fla.), Duke, Pitt, NC State
Big East 5 Marquette, Xavier, Creighton, UConn, Providence
Pac-12 4 Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, Southern Cal
MWC 3 San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State
AAC 2 Houston, Memphis
WCC 2 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's
 2022-23 MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats
MARCH MADNESS: Official printable bracket | Tournament schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE:  Shop official NCAA gear
LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 

This year’s March Madness nicknames buffet will give you your fill of Gaels, Gauchos and, yes, Tigers

From being named after natural disasters, to deriving monikers from powerful wildlife, Mike Lopresti breaks down the program names of teams participating in this year's tournament.
READ MORE

How First Four teams do in the NCAA tournament

Here is how at-large participants in the First Four have done since 2011 and why you should consider picking one in your NCAA bracket.
READ MORE

This is the longest an NCAA bracket has ever stayed perfect

In the 2019 NCAA tournament, an Ohio man picked the first 49 games correctly in his March Madness tournament. That is the longest streak we have ever seen.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners