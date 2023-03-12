The NCAA men's bracket, predicted on Selection Sunday by Andy Katz

Selection Sunday is here. The full 2023 March Madness men's bracket will be revealed just hours from now. But before that — Andy Katz has his final bracket predictions.

Here is a look at Katz's predicted 68-team field, listed in order of overall seed with the regional seeds in parentheses. Those with an asterisk denote auto bids from conference tournament finals later today.

AUTO BIDS: Track every men's automatic qualifier

Alabama (1) - AQ SEC* Houston (1) - AQ AAC* Kansas (1) Purdue (1) - AQ Big Ten* Texas (2) AQ Big 12 UCLA (2) Arizona (2) - AQ Pac-12 Marquette (2) - AQ Big East Gonzaga (3) - AQ WCC Baylor (3) UConn (3) Tennessee (3) Kansas State (4) Duke (4) - AQ ACC Virginia (4) Xavier (4) Indiana (5) San Diego State (5) - AQ MWC Texas A&M (5) Miami (Fla.) (5) Saint Mary’s (6) TCU (6) Iowa State (6) Kentucky (6) Creighton (7) Missouri (7) Michigan State (7) Northwestern (7) Arkansas (8) FAU (8) - AQ CUSA West Virginia (8) Maryland (8) Auburn (9) Memphis (9) Iowa (9) Penn State (9) Illinois (10) Utah State (10) Boise State (10) USC (10) Mississippi State (11) Providence (11) NC State (11) Rutgers (11) Pitt (11) Arizona State (11) VCU (12) - AQ A10* Charleston (12) - AQ CAA Drake (12) - AQ MVC Oral Roberts (12) - AQ Summit Kent State (13) - AQ MAC Iona (13) - AQ MAAC Yale (13) - AQ Ivy* Louisiana (13) - AQ Sun Belt Furman (14) - AQ Southern Kennesaw State (14) - AQ ASun Grand Canyon (14) - AQ WAC Vermont (14) - AQ AE UCSB (15) - AQ Big West Colgate (15) - AQ Patriot Montana State (15) - AQ Big Sky UNC Asheville (15) - AQ Big South Northern Kentucky (16) - AQ Horizon TAMU-CC (16) - AQ Southland Howard (16) - AQ MEAC SEMO (16) - AQ OVC FDU (16) - AQ NEC Texas Southern (16) - AQ SWAC

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue lead the rankings claiming the regional No. 1 seeds. These four teams have led Katz's predictions since the top-16 committee reveal, although the three after Alabama played musical chairs in the ranking.

Alabama is set to face Texas A&M in the SEC tournament championship game before selections. The Crimson Tide looks to avenge the 67-61 upset the Aggies pulled off toward the end of the regular season.

GET READY: Selection Sunday info you need to know

Houston also will take on Memphis in the AAC tournament finals ahead of the Selection Sunday show. The Cougars ride a 13-game winning streak into the championship game including a 72-64 win over Memphis.

Though Kansas fell in the Big 12 tournament championship to Texas 76-56, the Jayhawks remain in the top four but fell from second-ranked in Katz's tournament field. The defending champs were without coach Bill Self, but he is expected to coach in the NCAA tournament after being out with an illness.

The fourth projected No. 1 seed Purdue will compete in its conference championship as well. The Boilermakers will take on an unexpected Penn State squad that upset Indiana and Northwestern on its way to the final game. Purdue is 2-0 against the Nittany Lions.

First FIVE out:

Nevada

Oklahoma State

Vanderbilt

Wisconsin

Clemson

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket predictions