March Madness predictions: Andy Katz makes his 2023 DI men's basketball bracket picks

Right after the 2023 Division I men's basketball bracket was unveiled on Sunday, NCAA.com's March Madness guru Andy Katz live-streamed his March Madness picks for Bleacher Report.

He gets into each of his picks in the video, but for now, we'll dive into his biggest upsets and most notable results, as well as his Elite Eight and Final Four selections.

West region

First round: No. 9 Illinois over No. 8 Arkansas Reasoning: "Two inconsistent teams. I don't trust Arkansas at all. I'm going Illinois."

No. 9 Illinois over No. 8 Arkansas First round: No. 12 VCU over No. 5 Saint Mary's Reasoning: "You wanted more upsets? I've got one for you. ... If you watched the way VCU played in the A10, they won the regular season, and they won the conference tournament. I go VCU."

No. 12 VCU over No. 5 Saint Mary's Elite Eight: No. 2 UCLA over No. 1 Kansas

East region

Round of 32: No. 5 Duke over No. 4 Tennessee Reasoning: "Tennessee's just too banged up. Duke advances."

No. 5 Duke over No. 4 Tennessee Elite Eight: No. 1 Purdue over No. 2 Marquette Reasoning: "This game happened earlier in the season. ... Obviously, Marquette is much better [than the start of the season]. They gave Purdue a good game, but I think [Purdue] beats them again. So, I have Purdue advancing.”

No. 1 Purdue over No. 2 Marquette

South region

Round of 32: No. 5 San Diego State over No. 4 Virginia Reasoning: "Neither team may get to 60 [points]. That is going to be an absolute defensive struggle. Both very good defensive coaches and teams. I like San Diego State to upset Virginia and advance to the Sweet 16."

No. 5 San Diego State over No. 4 Virginia Round of 32: No. 6 Creighton over No. 3 Baylor Reasoning: "This is where Creighton's offense is too much for Baylor. Remember, Creighton was picked to win the Big East in the beginning of the season. I think Creighton advances."

No. 6 Creighton over No. 3 Baylor Elite Eight: No. 2 Arizona over No. 1 Alabama Reasoning: "This is where I think Alabama's run ends. The bigs for Arizona are going to me too much for Alabama. ... I was high on Arizona early in the year, and I've got them coming out of here to the Final Four."

No. 2 Arizona over No. 1 Alabama

Midwest region

First round: No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M Reasoning: "Penn State will beat Texas A&M. ... They will not be able to handle Jalen Pickett. Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk are going to make shots. A&M has not seen a team like Penn State."

No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M Round of 32: No. 8 Iowa over No. 1 Houston Reasoning: "[Iowa] can score. Houston cannot score as well. That game's going to be in the 70s or 80s."

No. 8 Iowa over No. 1 Houston Round of 32: No. 6 Iowa State over No. 3 Xavier Reasoning: "Iowa State beats Xavier in a grinder. Physical game."

No. 6 Iowa State over No. 3 Xavier Round of 32: No. 10 Penn State over No. 2 Texas Reasoning: "Again, Penn State had the run to the Big Ten tournament title game. They knock off Texas."

No. 10 Penn State over No. 2 Texas Sweet 16: No. 10 Penn State over No. 6 Iowa State Reasoning: "Again, I love the offensive execution of Penn State."

No. 10 Penn State over No. 6 Iowa State Elite Eight: No. 4 Indiana over No. 10 Penn State Reasoning: "Mike Woodson. Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jalen Hood-Schifino. You know why? They've got multiple pros. They've got a pro coach. Indiana advances."

No. 4 Indiana over No. 10 Penn State

Final Four

No. 1 Purdue over No. 2 Arizona Reasoning: "Arizona-Purdue with Azoulas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo going against Zach Edey and Trey Kaufman-Renn. That would be a great big matchup. [Kerr] Kriisa going with those guards. I think this would be a great game. I have Purdue advancing."

No. 2 UCLA over No. 4 Indiana Reasoning: "UCLA-Indiana, how about a couple of brand names right there in the national semifinal. ... I like UCLA here. Everyone says, 'Oh, they don't have the Defensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 [Jaylen Clark, out for the year with an Achilles injury].' Every time we say things like that, you know, the team that has lost the starter, a lot of times advances.”



