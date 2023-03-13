Women's Tournament 🏀:

How to pick NCAA women's basketball tournament upsets

NCAA | March 14, 2023

Tip times and announce teams set for NCAA tournament First Four and First Round coverage

How to play NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discover Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV, Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15 (6 p.m. ET, both days). First round game coverage will be held on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live.

The following are tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Four and first round games. Tip times for Saturday’s second round games will be announced after the conclusion of Thursday’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3, will air on CBS.

  

