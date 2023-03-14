Women's Tournament 🏀:

NCAA.com | March 14, 2023

2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, scores, how to watch

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are:

  • Stream: Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)
  • First Four: March 14-15 on truTV (Games begin at 6:40 p.m.)
  • First round: March 16-17 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:15 p.m.)
  • Second round: March 18-19 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:10 p.m.)
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24 on CBS and TBS (Games begin at 6:30 p.m.)
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26 on CBS and TBS (First Saturday game begins at 6:09 p.m. First Sunday game starts at 2:20 p.m.)
  • Final Four: April 1 on CBS (First game at 6:09 p.m.)
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 on CBS (Game starts at 9:20 p.m.)

You can get a printable 2023 NCAA bracket here.

Here is the game-by-game schedule for the 2023 men's tournament, including TV networks. Click or tap on each game to be taken to the live streams.

2023 March Madness live streams, TV times, schedule (All times Eastern)

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four. All times Eastern)

Monday, April 3 (National championship game).

 

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates City, REGION Facility Host
April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston NRG Stadium Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium Arizona State University
April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio Alamodome University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI
April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit Ford Field Michigan State University
April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium UNLV
March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI
April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium Big 12 Conference

(depending on device, you made need to use the scroll bar at the bottom of the table to see the whole table)

