2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, scores, how to watch

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are:

Stream: Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)

First Four: March 14-15 on truTV (Games begin at 6:40 p.m.)

First round: March 16-17 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:15 p.m.)

Second round: March 18-19 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:10 p.m.)

Sweet 16: March 23-24 on CBS and TBS (Games begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Elite Eight: March 25-26 on CBS and TBS (First Saturday game begins at 6:09 p.m. First Sunday game starts at 2:20 p.m.)

Final Four: April 1 on CBS (First game at 6:09 p.m.)

NCAA championship game: April 3 on CBS (Game starts at 9:20 p.m.)

You can get a printable 2023 NCAA bracket here.

Here is the game-by-game schedule for the 2023 men's tournament, including TV networks. Click or tap on each game to be taken to the live streams.

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates City, REGION Facility Host April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston NRG Stadium Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium Arizona State University April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio Alamodome University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit Ford Field Michigan State University April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium UNLV March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium Big 12 Conference

(depending on device, you made need to use the scroll bar at the bottom of the table to see the whole table)