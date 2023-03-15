Tracking celebrity March Madness picks for the 2023 NCAA tournaments

The longest perfect March Madness bracket ever (we think)

March Madness is here! People around the world are filling out 2023 NCAA tournament brackets, hoping to have the best bracket among their families and friends, with some looking to achieve the near-impossible task of filling out a perfect bracket.

Just like you, celebrities have also filled out March Madness brackets. See how you compare to some of college basketball's most notable fans as we track celebrity brackets for the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Snoop Dogg (men's bracket)

Champion: No. 2 UCLA

Final Four: No. 1 Alabama, No. 1 Houston, No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 Duke

Snoop Dogg, a grammy-nominated and legendary rapper, is one of the most popular music artists to ever come from Los Angeles. It's only right that he went with UCLA as his champion.

Joe Biden (men's bracket)

Champion: No. 2 Arizona

Final Four: No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Arizona, No. 2 Marquette, No. 2 Texas

Three two seeds made President Biden's Final Four, but his bracket doesn't have much flavor entering the Sweet 16. All of the top four seeds make it out of the first two rounds in Biden's bracket

Joe Biden (women's bracket)

Champion: No. 4 Villanova

Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 UConn, No. 4 Villanova

South Carolina's undefeated run will come to an end in the national championship to No. 4 Villanova according to President Biden. He only picked three first round upsets on the women's side.

Barack Obama (men's bracket)

Champion: No. 5 Duke

Final Four: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Baylor, No. 5 Duke

Former president Barack Obama's annual tradition of filling out a March Madness bracket continued in 2023. All four of his Final Four teams came from different seed lines on the men's side

Barack Obama (women's bracket)

Champion: No. 1 South Carolina

Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford, No.1 Indiana, No. 1 Virginia Tech

It's a Final Four full of No. 1 seeds for President Obama on the women's side. There are few surprises in Obama's women's bracket outside of No. 7 seed NC State making the Sweet 16.

Candace Parker (women's bracket)

Champion: No. 1 South Carolina

Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Tennessee.

The hoops legend likes her alma mater Vols to make it all the way to the finals before running into powerhouse South Carolina.

Trae Young (men's bracket)

Champion: No. 3 Kansas State

Final Four: No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Baylor, No. 3 Kansas State

Oklahoma didn't make this year's men's tournament, but that didn't stop Sooner-turned-NBA star Trae Young from picking an all-Big 12 Final Four. Young might have a tad bit of conference bias.

Paolo Banchero (men's bracket)

Champion: No. 5 Duke

Final Four: No. 1 Houston, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Creighton

Did we really expect a former Duke basketball player that went No. 1 overall in the NBA draft just one year ago to pick anyone else as his champion? Picking Duke was the easy choice for Paolo Banchero.

Sean Evans (men's bracket)

Champion: No. 2 Arizona

Final Four: No. 1 Houston, No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Marquette, No. 2 Arizona

Sean Evans, the star of the hit YouTube series Hot Ones, kept things mild with his bracket prediction. Evans went with two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds in his Final Four, with Arizona winning it all.

Britt Baker (men's bracket)

Champion: No. 1 Alabama

Final Four: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Duke, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 10 Penn State

Did Punxsutawney Phil predict a Nittany Lions Final Four appearance on Groundhog Day? Punxsutawney native and champion AEW wrestler Britt Baker seems to think so, making one of the boldest Final Four picks of any celebrity, picking Penn State to make the Final Four.

The Miz (men's bracket)

Champion: No. 1 Houston

Final Four: No. 1 Kansas, No. 1 Houston, No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Duke

The Miz is a WWE superstar and he's sticking to the script for most of his picks in the first round. His only first-round upsets are from No. 10 Utah State, No. 10 USC, No. 13 Kent State and No. 15 Princeton, before he has three No. 1 seeds and Duke make the Final Four

Kyle Guy (men's bracket)

Champion:

Final Four: No. 1 Houston, No. 1 Purdue, No. 4 Virginia, No. 8 Arkansas

Yes, Kyle Guy, the Most Outstanding Player of Virginia's 2019 title run, picked the Cavaliers to win the title. However, it's his Final Four pick of Arkansas that stands out the most.