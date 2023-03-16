2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, scores, how to watch

March Madness 2023 is here and we are following all the way to the Final Four and national championship game in Houston.
Here's the complete schedule, game times, livestream links and TV info for the 2023 DI men's basketball championship. Click or tap on each game to be taken to the live streams:
You can get a printable 2023 NCAA bracket here.
March Madness: Future sites, dates
Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:
|Final Four Dates
|City, REGION
|Facility
|Host
|April 1 and 3, 2023
|Houston
|NRG Stadium
|Rice University, University of Houston,
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
|April 6 and 8, 2024
|Phoenix
|State Farm Stadium
|Arizona State University
|April 5 and 7, 2025
|San Antonio
|Alamodome
|University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
|April 4 and 6, 2026
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|April 3 and 5, 2027
|Detroit
|Ford Field
|Michigan State University
|April 1 and 3, 2028
|Las Vegas
|Allegiant Stadium
|UNLV
|March 31 and April 2, 2029
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|April 6 and 8, 2030
|North Texas
|AT&T Stadium
|Big 12 Conference
(depending on device, you made need to use the scroll bar at the bottom of the table to see the whole table)
- Stream: Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)
- First Four: March 14-15 on truTV (Games begin at 6:40 p.m.)
- First round: March 16-17 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:15 p.m.)
- Second round: March 18-19 on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT (Games begin at 12:10 p.m.)
- Sweet 16: March 23-24 on CBS and TBS (Games begin at 6:30 p.m.)
- Elite Eight: March 25-26 on CBS and TBS (First Saturday game begins at 6:09 p.m. First Sunday game starts at 2:20 p.m.)
- Final Four: April 1 on CBS (First game at 6:09 p.m.)
- NCAA championship game: April 3 on CBS (Game starts at 9:20 p.m.)