NCAA.com | March 17, 2023

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announce tip times and matchups for second round games on Saturday, March 18

Final four minutes of Princeton's upset over Arizona

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 18 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live.  The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick on TBS.  Exclusive live coverage will continue with First Round action on Friday, March 17, beginning at Noon, ET.

Following are tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the Second Round games on Sunday, March 19, will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the day’s games. 

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3, will air on CBS.  

Saturday tip times

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s First Round.

Friday times

Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA tournament broadcast news and information.

NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

