🏀 Men's Tournament:

📝 Previewing an unexpected Sweet 16

🤯 Tracking every upset

Bracket

🎥 Latest highlights, previews

🎮 Check your bracket
basketball-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | March 18, 2023

Christopher Newport wins the 2023 DIII men's basketball championship

Christopher Newport wins DIII men's basketball title on buzzer-beating shot

Christopher Newport is the 2023 DIII men's basketball champion, taking down Mount Union, 74-72.

Mount Union tied the game at 72 apiece with 4.3 seconds left as Christian Parker's two-pointer dropped. He led the Purple Raiders with 31 points. On the ensuing inbound, CNU got the ball up the court quickly, and Trey Barber drove to the hoop, putting up a layup as time expired for the win. Barber led the Captains with 25 points.

It is CNU's first national title.

Click or tap here for the full bracket

 