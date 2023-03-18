The March Madness field of 32 teams, re-ranked by Andy Katz

We're one round into the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament, the last perfect brackets busted with FDU's stunning upset of Purdue and there are 16 more games this weekend from which a Sweet 16 group of teams will move on.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz will re-rank the field after each round. Here are Andy's rankings of the 32 teams left in this March Madness:

1. Alabama

2. Kansas

3. UCLA

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Duke

7. Indiana

8. Pitt

9. Baylor

10. Gonzaga

11. TCU

12. UConn

13. Creighton

14. Marquette

15. Houston

16. Maryland

17. Kentucky

18. Kansas State

19. Auburn

20. Northwestern

21. Miami

22. Michigan State

23. Missouri

24. Tennessee

25. Xavier

26. Arkansas

27. San Diego State

28. Saint Mary's

29. FAU

30. Princeton

31. Furman

32. FDU

Here is the schedule of games Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)