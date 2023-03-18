The March Madness field of 32 teams, re-ranked by Andy Katz

We're one round into the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament, the last perfect brackets busted with FDU's stunning upset of Purdue and there are 16 more games this weekend from which a Sweet 16 group of teams will move on.
NCAA.com's Andy Katz will re-rank the field after each round. Here are Andy's rankings of the 32 teams left in this March Madness:
1. Alabama
2. Kansas
3. UCLA
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Duke
7. Indiana
8. Pitt
9. Baylor
10. Gonzaga
11. TCU
12. UConn
13. Creighton
14. Marquette
15. Houston
16. Maryland
17. Kentucky
18. Kansas State
19. Auburn
20. Northwestern
21. Miami
22. Michigan State
23. Missouri
24. Tennessee
25. Xavier
26. Arkansas
27. San Diego State
28. Saint Mary's
29. FAU
30. Princeton
31. Furman
32. FDU
Here is the schedule of games Saturday and Sunday:
Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)
- No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman | 12:10 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke | 2:40 p.m. | CBS
- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 5:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton | 6:10 p.m. | TNT
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn | 7:10 p.m. | TBS
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State | 7:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 8:40 p.m. | TNT
- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland | 9:40 p.m. | TBS
Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)
- No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 11 Pitt | 12:10 p.m. | CBS
- No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 2:40 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 5:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 6:10 p.m. | TNT
- No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton | 7:10 p.m. | TBS
- No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 16 FDU | 7:45 p.m. | truTV
- No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | 8:40 p.m. | TNT
- No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:40 p.m. | TBS
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs