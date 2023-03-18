🏀 Men's Tournament:

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | March 19, 2023

No. 8 Arkansas stuns defending national champion No. 1 Kansas in second round of March Madness

Arkansas vs. Kansas - Second Round highlights

Another day, another big-time upset. It is called March Madness, after all. 

This time it was eighth-seeded Arkansas toppling the defending national champion and one-seed Kansas, 72-71, to advance to the Sweet 16.

Ricky Council IV's jumper tied the game, 65-65, late with 1:45 to go in the game, and Kamani Johnson's layup with 51 seconds left gave the Razorbacks a 67-65 lead. They never looked back.

Jalen Wilson kept the Jayhawks within a possession with six free throws down the stretch, but Council IV was clutch himself at the charity stripe, knocking down five of his six chances to keep Kansas at arms length and seal the 72-70 final. 

UPSETS: We're tracking every upset in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

Council IV finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for Arkansas, coming up big after Davonte Davis fouled out. David led the way with 25 points and eight boards before taking his fifth foul. Jordan Walsh added 10 points and three rebounds off the bench. 

Kansas had four players reach double digits with Wilson pacing the team offensively (20 points, four rebounds), but it wasn't enough. 

