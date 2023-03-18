Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Second Round Games on Sunday, March 19

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 19 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with Second Round action on Saturday, March 18 , beginning at Noon, ET.

Following are tip times and commentator assignments for Sunday’s Second Round games. Tip times for next Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinals will be announced on Sunday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1 , along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3 , will air on CBS.

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Second Round.

