2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, scores, how to watch

March Madness 2023 is here and we are following all the way to the Final Four and national championship game in Houston.

Here's the complete schedule, game times, livestream links and TV info for the 2023 DI men's basketball championship. Click or tap on each game to be taken to the live streams:

You can get a printable 2023 NCAA bracket here.

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates City, REGION Facility Host April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston NRG Stadium Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium Arizona State University April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio Alamodome University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit Ford Field Michigan State University April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium UNLV March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium Big 12 Conference

(depending on device, you made need to use the scroll bar at the bottom of the table to see the whole table)