Tip times and announce teams set for NCAA tournament Sweet 16 coverage

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and commentator teams for Regional Semifinals coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight, each day), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. Exclusive live coverage will begin on TBS both days with Nissan NCAA Tip-Off at 5:30 PM, ET and will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following the network’s second game.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinal games. Game matchups for Saturday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 6 PM, ET on TBS – will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the night’s games. Sunday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 2 PM, ET on CBS – will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the night’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3, will air on CBS.

