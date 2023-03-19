🏀 Men's Tournament:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 20, 2023

Tracking 2023 March Madness men's records by conference

Full final seconds from Furman's stunning first-round upset over Virginia

March Madness is underway and nine men's basketball conferences have multiple teams in the tournament. Let's see which conference has performed the best so far.

March Madness men's records by conference

The SEC leads all conferences with nine wins through the second round. Check out the complete records below.

Conference Record Win PCT%
ACC 5-4 .555
American 2-1 .667
Big 12 7-5 .583
Big East 7-2 .777
Big Ten 6-7 .462
Mountain West 2-3 .400
Pac-12 3-3 .500
SEC 9-5 .643
West Coast 3-1 .750

All conferences with more than one team are listed above. All records are updated through games played on Saturday, March 18. First Four games are included.

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

