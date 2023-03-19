Tracking 2023 March Madness men's records by conference

March Madness is underway and nine men's basketball conferences have multiple teams in the tournament. Let's see which conference has performed the best so far.
March Madness men's records by conference
The SEC leads all conferences with nine wins through the second round. Check out the complete records below.
|Conference
|Record
|Win PCT%
|ACC
|5-4
|.555
|American
|2-1
|.667
|Big 12
|7-5
|.583
|Big East
|7-2
|.777
|Big Ten
|6-7
|.462
|Mountain West
|2-3
|.400
|Pac-12
|3-3
|.500
|SEC
|9-5
|.643
|West Coast
|3-1
|.750
All conferences with more than one team are listed above. All records are updated through games played on Saturday, March 18. First Four games are included.