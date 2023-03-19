Tracking 2023 March Madness men's records by conference

March Madness is underway and nine men's basketball conferences have multiple teams in the tournament. Let's see which conference has performed the best so far.

March Madness men's records by conference

The SEC leads all conferences with nine wins through the second round. Check out the complete records below.

Conference Record Win PCT% ACC 5-4 .555 American 2-1 .667 Big 12 7-5 .583 Big East 7-2 .777 Big Ten 6-7 .462 Mountain West 2-3 .400 Pac-12 3-3 .500 SEC 9-5 .643 West Coast 3-1 .750

All conferences with more than one team are listed above. All records are updated through games played on Saturday, March 18. First Four games are included.