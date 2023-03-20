🏀 Women's Tournament:

NCAA | March 20, 2023

NCAA DI Men's Basketball Committee announces game officials for Sweet 16 and Elite 8

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has approved 40 game officials recommended by Chris Rastatter, the national coordinator of officiating, to work the 2023 regional semifinals and finals. A three-person crew will work each game, while one official will serve as the standby official for every game at each of the four regional sites. 

The NCAA has notified the following 40 individuals selected to work the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, which will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Pat Adams Eric Curry John Higgins Marques Pettigrew
Jeff Anderson Don Daily Michael Irving Gerry Pollard
Steve Anderson AJ Desai Byron Jarrett Michael Reed
Clarence Armstrong Brian Dorsey Keith Kimble Larry Scirotto
Todd Austin Pat Driscoll Kipp Kissinger Doug Shows
Roger Ayers John Gaffney Joe Lindsay Lamar Simpson
Deldre Carr Courtney Green Raymond Natili Doug Sirmons
DJ Carstensen Ron Groover Brian O'Connell Bert Smith
Lee Cassell Brent Hampton Terry Oglesby Paul Szelc
Tony Chiazza Jeb Hartness Tony Padilla Earl Walton

The Sweet 16 features teams from 11 different conferences. Games begin on Thursday, March 23 with #3 Kansas State. vs. #7 Michigan State and #4 Tennessee vs. #9 FAU in New York City, and #4 UConn vs. #8 Arkansas and #2 UCLA vs. #3 Gonzaga facing off in Las Vegas. The matchups for Friday, March 24 include #1 Alabama vs. #5 San Diego State and #6 Creighton vs. #15 Princeton in Louisville, and #1 Houston vs. #5 Miami (FL) and #2 Texas vs. #3 Xavier in Kansas City. 

The officials who will be chosen to work the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston will be announced following the conclusion of the regionals.

