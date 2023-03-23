Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentators for Regional Finals on Saturday, March 25

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have announced tip times and commentators for the Regional Finals of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 25 , on TBS and NCAA March Madness Live. Kansas State will take on Florida Atlantic in the first game at 6:09 PM, ET, followed by UConn playing Gonzaga/UCLA.

The Nissan NCAA Tip-Off pregame show will begin the day’s action at 5 PM, ET with host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Jay Wright.

Tip times for Sunday’s Regional Finals on CBS will be announced at the conclusion of Friday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1 , along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3 , will air on CBS.

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s Regional Semifinals.

Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.

NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

