CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentators for Regional Finals on Sunday, March 26

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and commentators for the Regional Finals of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 26, on CBS and NCAA March Madness Live. Princeton/Creighton will take on San Diego St. in the first game at 2:20 PM, ET, followed by Miami playing Xavier/Texas. The Road to the Final Four pregame show will begin the day’s action at 1 PM, ET with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Jay Wright.

Tip times for next Saturday’s Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on CBS will be announced at the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3, will air on CBS.

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Regional Finals.

