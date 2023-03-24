Miami basketball is seeing double as men's and women's teams advance to the Elite Eight on the same day

A Friday night in South Beach can always be fun, but today might be a little bit sweeter after Miami (FL)'s men's and women's basketball teams each picked up Sweet 16 wins on Friday, March 24.

The Hurricanes made history as both teams advanced, becoming the first school to have its men's and women's teams reach the Elite Eight in the same year, with neither team a top-four seed. And it happened on the same day at that.

RELATED: No No. 1 seeds make the Elite Eight for the first time in NCAA men's tournament history

On the women's side, No. 9 Miami's 70-65 win over No. 4 Villanova made the Hurricanes the second No. 9 seed in women's tournament history to advance to the Elite Eight, joining Arkansas in 1998. It's the first time in program history that Miami's women have reached the Elite Eight after an improbable tournament run.

The Hurricanes nearly blew a 21-point lead in the Sweet 16, but held off the nation's leading scorer, Maddy Siegrist, just enough for the win. Before that, Miami knocked off a No. 1 seed in the second round and prevailed in the first round after trailing by 17 points.

On the men's side, No. 5 Miami defeated No. 1 Houston 89-75 after scoring 42 first-half points on the second-ranked scoring defense in the country. It's the second straight Elite Eight appearance for the Hurricanes after never reaching the round prior.

It's the second time deja-vu struck in Miami in the 2023 tournaments. Both the men's and women's teams had to defeat a higher-ranked Indiana team — No. 4 and No. 1, respectively — to reach the Sweet 16.

MORE COVERAGE: Upset tracker | How each bracket was busted | Latest highlights and previews

Now that Miami's basketball has reached the Elite Eight together, the programs are just six wins away from achieving a feat typically reserved for programs like UConn in 2004 and 2014 — bringing home a men's and women's national championship to the same school.

Schools with a men's and women's Final Four appearance in the same year Year School Men's Finish Women's Finish 2017 South Carolina Final Four National Champ 2016 Syracuse Final Four National Champ 2014 UConn National Champ National Champ 2013 Louisville National Champ* Runner-up 2011 UConn National Champ Semifinals 2009 UConn Final Four National Champ 2006 LSU Final Four Runner-up 2005 Michigan State Final Four Runner-up 2004 UConn National Champ National Champ 2003 Texas Final Four Final Four 2002 Oklahoma Final Four Runner-up 1999 Duke National Champ Runner-up 1983 Georgia Final Four Final Four

*Louisville's 2013 men's title was vacated

While both Huskies teams could join the Hurricanes in the Elite Eight tomorrow, Friday is all about the Hurricanes, with fans everywhere enjoying the Miami success. Fans ranging from the student body to Grammy-Award-winning artist Lil Wayne.