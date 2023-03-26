2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Final Four Tips Off Saturday, April 1, on CBS

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will continue with the Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1 on CBS — starting with Florida Atlantic against Creighton or San Diego State tipping off at 6:09 PM, ET, followed by UConn against Miami or Texas. Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will call the games with reporter Tracy Wolfson for the eighth consecutive tournament. Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst for his fourth Final Four.

Saturday’s live, on-site pregame coverage on CBS will begin with At the Final Four at 3 PM, ET, followed by The Final Four Show from 4-6 PM, ET, in Houston.

