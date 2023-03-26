The Final Four is set and 2023 might be the maddest of any March Madness yet. Three teams are making their first Final Four appearance ever and no No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seeds made the Final Four. It's safe to say this year's Final Four was unpredictable, yet six brackets in our Men's Bracket Challenge Game defied the odds and picked all four Final Four teams correctly.

Only about 1 in every 600,000 brackets predicted the Final Four correctly in the Men's Bracket Challenge Game. Let's see how these six ended up with the right picks.

Biggest misses: Arizona, Oral Roberts and Montana State to the Sweet 16; Howard landing a 16-1 upset

Biggest surprises: Picking FDU's 16-1 upset; Picking the South region's Elite Eight correctly

Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. Miami

Title winner: Miami

2023 MARCH MADNESS: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, scores, how to watch

Biggest misses: Arizona to the Elite Eight; Pitt going from the First Four to the Elite Eight;

Biggest surprises: Picked only three first round upsets

Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. Miami

Title winner: Miami

OMG: Explaining what happened at the end of the San Diego State-Creighton game

Biggest misses: 15 double-digit seeds reaching the second round; Seven double-digit teams in the Sweet 16

Biggest surprises: Picked zero No. 1 seeds to reach Sweet 16

Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. UConn

Title winner: UConn

NOT SHOCKING: Why Florida Atlantic's historic run, UConn's march to Final Four are surprising — but not shocking

Biggest misses: Three No. 2 seeds losing in first round; Howard landing a 16-1 upset; No. 10 seeds Penn State and Southern California to the Elite Eight

Biggest surprises: Picking Princeton to the Sweet 16 correctly

Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. Miami

Title winner: Florida Atlantic

SURPRISES: No No. 1 seeds make the Elite Eight for the first time in NCAA men's tournament history

Biggest misses: Advancing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the Sweet 16; Advancing three No. 15 seeds to the Sweet 16

Biggest surprises: Picking the West region's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight correctly

Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. UConn

Title winner: UConn

MORE COVERAGE: Upset tracker | How each bracket was busted | Latest highlights and previews

Biggest misses: Advancing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the Sweet 16; Picking every lower seed in the East region's first round

Biggest surprises: Picking FDU's 16-1 upset

Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. UConn

Title winner: UConn