The Final Four is set and 2023 might be the maddest of any March Madness yet. Three teams are making their first Final Four appearance ever and no No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seeds made the Final Four. It's safe to say this year's Final Four was unpredictable, yet six brackets in our Men's Bracket Challenge Game defied the odds and picked all four Final Four teams correctly.
Only about 1 in every 600,000 brackets predicted the Final Four correctly in the Men's Bracket Challenge Game. Let's see how these six ended up with the right picks.
Bracket 1
Biggest misses: Arizona, Oral Roberts and Montana State to the Sweet 16; Howard landing a 16-1 upset
Biggest surprises: Picking FDU's 16-1 upset; Picking the South region's Elite Eight correctly
Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. Miami
Title winner: Miami
Bracket 2
Biggest misses: Arizona to the Elite Eight; Pitt going from the First Four to the Elite Eight;
Biggest surprises: Picked only three first round upsets
Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. Miami
Title winner: Miami
Bracket 3
Biggest misses: 15 double-digit seeds reaching the second round; Seven double-digit teams in the Sweet 16
Biggest surprises: Picked zero No. 1 seeds to reach Sweet 16
Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. UConn
Title winner: UConn
Bracket 4
Biggest misses: Three No. 2 seeds losing in first round; Howard landing a 16-1 upset; No. 10 seeds Penn State and Southern California to the Elite Eight
Biggest surprises: Picking Princeton to the Sweet 16 correctly
Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. Miami
Title winner: Florida Atlantic
Bracket 5
Biggest misses: Advancing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the Sweet 16; Advancing three No. 15 seeds to the Sweet 16
Biggest surprises: Picking the West region's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight correctly
Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. UConn
Title winner: UConn
Bracket 6
Biggest misses: Advancing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the Sweet 16; Picking every lower seed in the East region's first round
Biggest surprises: Picking FDU's 16-1 upset
Championship game pick: Florida Atlantic vs. UConn
Title winner: UConn