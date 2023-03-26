Tracking 2023 March Madness men's records by conference

These are the best moments from Saturday's Elite Eight

March Madness is underway and nine men's basketball conferences have multiple teams in the tournament. Let's see which conference has performed the best so far.

March Madness men's records by conference

The Big East leads all conferences with 10 wins and a 71 percent winning percentage through the Elite Eight. Check out the complete records below.

Conference Record Win PCT% ACC 7-4 .636 American 2-2 .500 Big 12 9-7 .563 Big East 10-4 .714 Big Ten 6-8 .429 Mountain West 4-3 .571 Pac-12 3-4 .423 SEC 9-8 .529 West Coast 4-2 .666

All conferences with more than one team are listed above. All records are updated through games played on Sunday, March 26. First Four games are included.