CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announce programming plans for 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball Final Four in Houston

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will provide exclusive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship from Houston, Texas, featuring Florida Atlantic, Miami, and San Diego State — each making their first ever trip to the Men’s Final Four — alongside UConn, who will be looking for its fifth title in their men’s basketball program history. CBS will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, and the National Championship on Monday, April 3.

Saturday’s NCAA Men’s Final Four will feature Florida Atlantic taking on San Diego State at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS. UConn vs. Miami will follow 40 minutes after the completion of the first game.

For the eighth consecutive Tournament, Jim Nantz will call the action – alongside analysts Grant Hill and Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson, while Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst for the fourth straight year. Game coverage will be enhanced by in-game coach interviews in addition to a wide array of game cameras. This will mark Nantz’s 32nd and last Final Four as lead play-by-player announcer, a position he has held since 1991. This year will also mark Nantz’s 37th overall NCAA Tournament, having served as studio host from 1986-90.

NCAA Final Four coverage will tip off at 3 p.m. with At the Final Four presented by Nissan, live from outside NRG Stadium. Greg Gumbel will host alongside analyst Seth Davis, two-time Women’s Division I NCAA Basketball Champion Candace Parker and former Villanova head coach Jay Wright, who will be returning to the site of his first National Championship in 2016.

Later at 4 p.m., The Final Four Show will be hosted by Ernie Johnson alongside analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith, with additional commentary from Gumbel, Davis, Parker and Wright throughout the show. Coverage will include live interviews with the Final Four coaches, exclusive behind-the-scenes access with NCAA March Madness Confidential, a look back at Houston’s high-flying Phi Slama Jama team with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, as well as a special tribute to legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz. Additionally, the broadcast will include a look-in to Maggie Rogers’ performance from Saturday’s Move by Coca-Cola at the March Madness Music Festival.

CBS will televise the Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 3, with Capital One Championship Central pregame coverage starting at 8:30 p.m., followed by the opening tip at 9:20 p.m. Nightly coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick on both Saturday and Monday.

Monday’s pregame show will feature Gumbel, Barkley, Kellogg, Smith and Wright live from inside the arena. The night’s coverage will showcase special guests and taped performances from Sunday’s Capital One Jamfest at the March Madness Music Festival featuring Keith Urban and Tim McGraw.

Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.

NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.