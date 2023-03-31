TRENDING:

basketball-men-d1

NCAA.com | March 31, 2023

2023 NIT bracket: Scores, schedule from the men's tournament

2023 NBA All-Stars and their March Madness highlights

The 2023 National Invitation Tournament marked a new beginning for the event. The NIT, after a nation-wide bid process, selected Las Vegas to host the 2023 season's NIT semifinals and championship.

Indianapolis will host in 2024. The tournament has been played every year (except for 2020) since 1938. North Texas won the 2023 NIT with a 68-61 victory over UAB. Here is the completed bracket and results from 2023:

The 2023 NIT Bracket

Click or tap here to view the bracket as a .pdf.

The 2023 NIT schedule, scores

Semifinals and finals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV

    Thursday, March 30

    March 28

    March 14

    March 15

    Saturday, March 18

    SECOND ROUND

    Sunday, March 19

      Tuesday, March 21

      Wednesday, March 22

      Here's the round-by-round schedule:

      • Selections for the 2023 NIT were announced Sunday, March 12
      • First-round NIT games are March 14-15 at campus sites
      • Second-round NIT games are March 18-19 at campus sites
      • The quarterfinal NIT games are March 21-22 at campus sites
      • The 2023 NIT semifinals are March 28 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on ESPN
      • The 2023 NIT championship game is March 30 at the Orleans area on ESPN2.

      The 2023 NIT will seed the top 16 teams (top-four teams in each pod) and place the remaining 16 teams selected into the bracket geographically where possible.

      The 2022 NIT bracket

      Xavier won the 2022 NIT with a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M on a game-winning shot by Jack Nunge with 3.1 seconds left to play. Colby Jones led the Musketeers to the NIT title with 21 points, earning the tournament’s most outstanding player honor.

      Here is a printable 2022 NIT bracket:

      (Click or tap here to open the NIT bracket in another window or tab)

      Final 2022 NIT bracket

      NIT history, champions

      YEAR SCHOOL SCORE RUNNER UP MVP
      1938 Temple 60-36 Colorado Don Shields, Temple
      1939 Long Island 44-32 Loyola Bill Lloyd, St. John's
      1940 Colorado 51-40 Duquesne Bob Doll, Colorado
      1941 Long Island 56-42 Ohio Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio
      1942 West Virginia 47-45 Western Kentucky State Rudy Baric, West Virginia
      1943 St. John's 48-27 Toledo Harry Boykoff, St. John's
      1944 St. John's 47-39 DePaul Bill Kotsores, St. John's
      1945 DePaul 71-54 Bowling Green George Mikan, DePaul
      1946 Kentucky 46-45 Rhode Island Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island
      1947 Utah 49-45 Kentucky Vern Gardner, Utah
      1948 Saint Louis 65-52 NYU Ed Macauley, Saint Louis
      1949 San Francisco 48-47 Loyola Chicago Don Lofgran, San Francisco
      1950 CCNY 69-61 Bradley Ed Warner, CCNY
      1951 BYU 62-43 Dayton Roland Minson, BYU
      1952 La Salle 75-64 Dayton Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle
      1953 Seton Hall 58-46 St. John's Walter Dukes, Seton Hall
      1954 Holy Cross 71-62 Duquesne Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross
      1955 Duquesne 70-58 Dayton Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA)
      1956 Louisville 93-80 Dayton Charlie Tyra, Louisville
      1957 Bradley 84-83 Memphis State Win Wilfong, Memphis State
      1958 Xavier 78-74 Dayton Hank Stein, Xavier
      1959 St. John's 76-71 Bradley Tony Jackson, St. John's
      1960 Bradley 88-72 Providence Lenny Wilkens, Providence
      1961 Providence 62-59 Saint Louis Vin Ernst, Providence
      1962 Dayton 73-67 St. John's Bill Chmielewski, Dayton
      1963 Providence 81-66 Canisius Raymond Flynn, Providence
      1964 Bradley 86-54 New Mexico Levern Tart, Bradley
      1965 St. John's 55-51 Villanova Ken McIntyre, St. John's
      1966 BYU 97-84 NYU Bill Melchionni, Villanova
      1967 Southern Illinois 71-56 Marquette Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois
      1968 Dayton 61-48 Kansas Don May, Dayton
      1969 Temple 89-76 Boston College Terry Driscoll, Boston College
      1970 Marquette 65-53 St. John's Dean Meminger, Marquette
      1971 North Carolina 84-66 Georgia Tech Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina
      1972 Maryland 100-69 Niagara Tom McMillen, Maryland
      1973 Virginia Tech 92-91 Notre Dame John Schumate, Notre Dame
      1974 Purdue 87-81 Utah Mike Sojourner, Utah
      1975 Princeton 80-69 Providence Ron Lee, Oregon
      1976 Kentucky 71-67 Charlotte Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte
      1977 St. Bonaventure 94-91 Houston Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure
      1978 Texas 101-93 NC State Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas
      1979 Indiana 53-52 Purdue Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana
      1980 Virginia 58-55 Minnesota Ralph Sampson, Virginia
      1981 Tulsa 86-84 Syracuse Greg Stewart, Tulsa
      1982 Bradley 67-58 Purdue J.J. Anderson, Bradley
      1983 Fresno State 69-60 DePaul Ron Anderson, Fresno State
      1984 Michigan 83-63 Notre Dame Tim McCormick, Michigan
      1985 UCLA 65-62 Indiana Reggie Miller, UCLA
      1986 Ohio State 73-63 Wyoming Brad Sellers, Ohio State
      1987 Southern Miss 84-80 La Salle Randolph Keys, Southern Miss
      1988 Connecticut 72-67 Ohio State Phil Gamble, Connecticut
      1989 St. John's 73-65 Saint Louis Jayson Williams, St. John's
      1990 Vanderbilt 74-72 Saint Louis Scott Draud, Vanderbilt
      1991 Stanford 78-72 Oklahoma Adam Keefe, Stanford
      1992 Virginia 81-76 (OT) Notre Dame Bryant Stith, Virginia
      1993 Minnesota 62-61 Georgetown Voshon Lenard, Minnesota
      1994 Villanova 80-73 Vanderbilt Doremus Bennerman, Siena
      1995 Virginia Tech 65-64 Marquette Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech
      1996 Nebraska 60-56 Saint Joseph's Erick Strickland, Nebraska
      1997 Michigan* 82-73 Florida State Robert Traylor, Michigan
      1998 Minnesota* 79-72 Penn State Kevin Clark, Minnesota
      1999 California 61-60 Clemson Sean Lampley, California
      2000 Wake Forest 71-61 Notre Dame Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest
      2001 Tulsa 79-66 Alabama Marcus Hill, Tulsa
      2002 Memphis 72-62 South Carolina Dejuan Wagner, Memphis
      2003 St. John's* 70-67 Georgetown Marcus Hatten, St. John's
      2004 Michigan 62-55 Rutgers Daniel Horton, Michigan
      2005 South Carolina 60-57 Saint Joseph's Carlos Powell, South Carolina
      2006 South Carolina 76-64 Michigan Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina
      2007 West Virginia 78-73 Clemson Frank Young, West Virginia
      2008 Ohio State 92-85 Massachusetts Kosta Koufos, Ohio State
      2009 Penn State 69-63 Baylor Jamelle Cornley, Penn State
      2010 Dayton 79-68 North Carolina Chris Johnson, Dayton
      2011 Wichita State 66-57 Alabama Graham Hatch, Wichita State
      2012 Stanford 75-51 Minnesota Aaron Bright, Stanford
      2013 Baylor 74-54 Iowa Pierre Jackson, Baylor
      2014 Minnesota 65-63 SMU Austin Hollins, Minnesota
      2015 Stanford 66-64 (OT) Miami Chasson Randle, Stanford
      2016 George Washington 76-60 Valparaiso Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
      2017 TCU 88-56 Georgia Tech Kenrich Williams, TCU
      2018 Penn State 82-66 Utah Lamar Stevens, Penn State
      2019 Texas 81-66 Lipscomb Kerwin Roach, Texas
      2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
      2021 Memphis 77-64 Mississippi State Landers Nolley II, Memphis
      2022 Xavier 73-72 Texas A&M Colby Jones, Xavier

      *-Vacated

