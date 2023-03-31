2023 HBCU All-Star game: How to watch, rosters and coaches

The second annual HBCU All-Star game is on Sunday, April 2, during Final Four weekend 2023 in Houston. The top HBCU players in the country will get to showcase their skills on a national stage.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 HBCU All-Star game.
How to watch
Here's how to watch the 2023 HBCU All-Star game:
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: Sunday, April 2
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: H&PE Arena at Texas Southern in Houston, TX
Coaches
Here are the coaches for the 2023 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Dick Barnett and Team Willis Reed.
Team Barnett
|Coach
|School
|Benjy Taylor
|Tuskegee
|Kenneth Blakeney
|Howard
Team Reed
|Coach
|School
|Donte' Jackson
|Grambling State
|Jay Butler
|Virginia Union
Rosters
Here are the rosters for the 2023 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Dick Barnett and Team Willis Reed.
Team Barnett
|Player
|School
|Conference (Division)
|Joe Bryant Jr.
|Norfolk State
|MEAC (DI)
|Kris Bankston
|Norfolk State
|MEAC (DI)
|Isaiah Burke
|Morgan State
|MEAC (DI)
|Brendan Medley-Bacon
|North Carolina Central
|MEAC (DI)
|Sam Sessoms
|Coppin State
|MEAC (DI)
|Nathaniel Pollard Jr.
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|MEAC (DI)
|Demetric Horton
|North Carolina A&T
|CAA (DI)
|Marquis Godwin
|Hampton
|CAA (DI)
|Jr. Clay
|Tennessee State
|OVC (DI)
|Gregg Boyd
|Tuskegee
|SIAC (DII)
|Kerry Richardson
|Morehouse
|SIAC (DII)
|Eleik Bowles
|Savannah State
|SIAC (DII)
Team Reed
|Player
|School
|Conference (Division)
|Cameron Christon
|Grambling State
|SWAC (DI)
|Brion Whitley
|Southern
|SWAC (DI)
|Jordon Karl Nicholas
|Texas Southern
|SWAC (DI)
|John Walker III
|Texas Southern
|SWAC (DI)
|Shaun Doss Jr.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC (DI)
|Marcus Garrett
|Bethune-Cookman
|SWAC (DI)
|Dontrell McQuarter
|Alcorn State
|SWAC (DI)
|Will Douglas
|Prairie View A&M
|SWAC (DI)
|Terry Collins
|Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC (DI)
|Robert Osborne
|Virginia Union
|CIAA (DII)
|Terrence Hunter-Whitfield
|Virginia State
|CIAA (DII)
|Korey Williams
|Lincoln (PA)
|CIAA (DII)
Breakdown by college
Norfolk State and Texas Southern are the only schools with multiple players in the HBCU All-Star game, with Joe Bryant Jr. and Kris Bankston on Team Barnett and Jordon Karl Nicholas and John Walker III on Team Reed.
Breakdown by conference
The SWAC leads all conferences with nine players in this year's HBCU All-Star game. See the full breakdown by conference below:
|Conference
|Number of Players
|SWAC
|9
|MEAC
|6
|SIAC, CIAA
|3
|CAA
|2
|OVC
|1