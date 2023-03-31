2023 HBCU All-Star game: How to watch, rosters and coaches

Full game: Norfolk State pulls off 15-over-2 upset vs. Missouri in 2012

Full game: Norfolk State pulls off 15-over-2 upset vs. Missouri in 2012

The second annual HBCU All-Star game is on Sunday, April 2, during Final Four weekend 2023 in Houston. The top HBCU players in the country will get to showcase their skills on a national stage.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 HBCU All-Star game.

How to watch

Here's how to watch the 2023 HBCU All-Star game:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming: Click here

Click here Location: H&PE Arena at Texas Southern in Houston, TX

HBCU FACEOFF: The first time HBCU programs met in March Madness

Coaches

Here are the coaches for the 2023 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Dick Barnett and Team Willis Reed.

Team Barnett

Coach School Benjy Taylor Tuskegee Kenneth Blakeney Howard

Team Reed

Coach School Donte' Jackson Grambling State Jay Butler Virginia Union

EVERY HBCU NCAA TOURNAMENT WIN: Men's tournament | Women's tournament

Rosters

Here are the rosters for the 2023 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Dick Barnett and Team Willis Reed.

Team Barnett

Player School Conference (Division) Joe Bryant Jr. Norfolk State MEAC (DI) Kris Bankston Norfolk State MEAC (DI) Isaiah Burke Morgan State MEAC (DI) Brendan Medley-Bacon North Carolina Central MEAC (DI) Sam Sessoms Coppin State MEAC (DI) Nathaniel Pollard Jr. Maryland-Eastern Shore MEAC (DI) Demetric Horton North Carolina A&T CAA (DI) Marquis Godwin Hampton CAA (DI) Jr. Clay Tennessee State OVC (DI) Gregg Boyd Tuskegee SIAC (DII) Kerry Richardson Morehouse SIAC (DII) Eleik Bowles Savannah State SIAC (DII)

Team Reed

Player School Conference (Division) Cameron Christon Grambling State SWAC (DI) Brion Whitley Southern SWAC (DI) Jordon Karl Nicholas Texas Southern SWAC (DI) John Walker III Texas Southern SWAC (DI) Shaun Doss Jr. Arkansas-Pine Bluff SWAC (DI) Marcus Garrett Bethune-Cookman SWAC (DI) Dontrell McQuarter Alcorn State SWAC (DI) Will Douglas Prairie View A&M SWAC (DI) Terry Collins Mississippi Valley State SWAC (DI) Robert Osborne Virginia Union CIAA (DII) Terrence Hunter-Whitfield Virginia State CIAA (DII) Korey Williams Lincoln (PA) CIAA (DII)

LEGENDARY: Every HBCU player, coach and more in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Breakdown by college

Norfolk State and Texas Southern are the only schools with multiple players in the HBCU All-Star game, with Joe Bryant Jr. and Kris Bankston on Team Barnett and Jordon Karl Nicholas and John Walker III on Team Reed.

Breakdown by conference

The SWAC leads all conferences with nine players in this year's HBCU All-Star game. See the full breakdown by conference below: