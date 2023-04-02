Team Barnett outscores Team Reed to win second-ever HBCU All Star Game

HOUSTON — The second-ever HBCU All Star Game took place in Houston on Sunday, with Team Barnett pulling out a 113-99 win against Team Reed at Texas Southern's H&PE Arena.

The teams were composed of the best HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) players in the four HBCU NCAA Division I and II conferences in the country. The 24 selections were on teams named after a pair of HBCU legends: Willis Reed and Dick Barnett.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. of Maryland Eastern Shore left his mark on the game by winning MVP honors behind a strong double-double. His strong rebounding helped set the tone for the double-digit win by Team Barnett.

POLLARD RACK ATTACK.



Team Reed got 26 points from Joirdon Karl Nicholas from Texas Southern, showing his ability to score on all three levels while on his home court. The lengthy forward was a solid contributor for the 2023 SWAC champion by averaging almost 11 points a game.

Team Reed was named after the late Willis Reed, an HBCU and NBA legend who played his collegiate ball at Grambling State. Team Barnett was named after former NAIA star Dick Barnett, who won three NAIA Championships while at Tennessee State and also won two NBA titles.

Team Barnett held a 62-47 lead at halftime after being up 53-36 with 3:49 left in the first half. They came out hot from the locker room as they ended up making 17 3-pointers. Team Reed did its best to close the gap, but Team Barnett looked like they had played together before due to their willingness to make the extra pass and find the best shot each possession.

The game was a great way for these seniors to end their college careers.