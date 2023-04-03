Best moments from 2023 March Madness, captured in photos

Mayhem, Mulkey and monstrous performances — this year’s edition of men’s and women’s March Madness was historically magical.
LSU women’s basketball seized its first-ever national title behind all-time great head coach Kim Mulkey and SEC Player of the Year Angel Reese. The championship game featured Reese snagging a record-high-34th double-double and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark posting her fourth straight 30+ point performance in the tournament.
UConn men’s basketball capped off its streak of excellence after rolling past San Diego State, 76 - 59, for a title. Tristen Newton and Adama Sanogo notched double-doubles while Jordan Hawkins totaled 16 points. This year marked the first time in history the men’s Final Four saw no top-three seeds.
In what has been a whirlwind of a month, here are the best moments from it all:
FDU becomes second-ever No. 16 seed to knock out a No. 1 seed (Purdue) in First Round
LSU’s Angel Reese shrugs in celebration after posting a 25 point, 24 rebound double-double vs. Michigan
Furman’s Garret Hien steals a pass and assists JP Pegues for a game-winning three against Virginia
Jasmyne Roberts leads Miami (FL) to a stunning upset over No. 1 seed Indiana
UConn’s Andre Jackson Jr. soars for an emphatic slam against Miami (FL) in Final Four game
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark caps off a 41-point performance in a win against undefeated South Carolina
San Diego State’s Lamont Butler nails buzzer-beating game-winner vs. FAU in Final Four game
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey soaks in her fourth NCAA women’s basketball championship title
