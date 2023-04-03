TRENDING:

Ryan Chien | NCAA.com | April 4, 2023

Best moments from 2023 March Madness, captured in photos

Final seconds and celebration from LSU's first women's basketball title

Mayhem, Mulkey and monstrous performances — this year’s edition of men’s and women’s March Madness was historically magical. 

LSU women’s basketball seized its first-ever national title behind all-time great head coach Kim Mulkey and SEC Player of the Year Angel Reese. The championship game featured Reese snagging a record-high-34th double-double and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark posting her fourth straight 30+ point performance in the tournament.  

UConn men’s basketball capped off its streak of excellence after rolling past San Diego State, 76 - 59, for a title. Tristen Newton and Adama Sanogo notched double-doubles while Jordan Hawkins totaled 16 points. This year marked the first time in history the men’s Final Four saw no top-three seeds.

In what has been a whirlwind of a month, here are the best moments from it all:

FDU becomes second-ever No. 16 seed to knock out a No. 1 seed (Purdue) in First Round

Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos via Getty Images FDU becomes second-ever No. 16 seed to knock out a No. 1 seed (Purdue) in First Round

 

LSU’s Angel Reese shrugs in celebration after posting a 25 point, 24 rebound double-double vs. Michigan

Rebecca Warren/NCAA Photos via Getty Images LSU’s Angel Reese shrugs in celebration

 

Furman’s Garret Hien steals a pass and assists JP Pegues for a game-winning three against Virginia 

Lance King/Getty Images Furman’s Garret Hien steals a pass and assists JP Pegues for a game-winning three against Virginia

 

Jasmyne Roberts leads Miami (FL) to a stunning upset over No. 1 seed Indiana 

Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Jasmyne Roberts leads Miami (FL) to a stunning upset over No. 1 seed Indiana

 

UConn’s Andre Jackson Jr. soars for an emphatic slam against Miami (FL) in Final Four game 

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images UConn’s Andre Jackson Jr. soars for an emphatic slam

 

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark caps off a 41-point performance in a win against undefeated South Carolina 

Justin Tofoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Iowa’s Caitlin Clark caps off a 41-point performance in a win against undefeated South Carolina

 

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler nails buzzer-beating game-winner vs. FAU in Final Four game 

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images San Diego State’s Lamont Butler nails buzzer-beating game-winner vs. FAU in Final Four game

 

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey soaks in her fourth NCAA women’s basketball championship title 

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Image LSU head coach Kim Mulkey soaks her in fourth NCAA women’s basketball championship title

 

Ryan Chien joined NCAA.com in 2023 and is serving as a spring editorial intern. He previously served as a Turner Sports Production intern in the summer of 2022 and worked on shows including NBA-TV, Inside The NBA and MLB on TBS. Ryan is currently a student at the University of California, Berkeley majoring in Media Studies and Society and Environment. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanChienMedia.

