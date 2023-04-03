TRENDING:

basketball-men-d2 flag

Sam Harrigan | NCAA.com | April 3, 2023

Nova Southeastern's RJ Sunahara named 2023 Bevo Francis Award winner

Nova Southeastern wins DII men's basketball final

Nova Southeastern's RJ Sunahara is the winner of the 2023 Bevo Francis Award as the player who has had the finest season within small college basketball.

Sunahara led the Sharks to an undefeated 36-0 record, capped off by a win in the DII national championship game against West Liberty.

TITLE GAME RECAP: How Nova Southeastern won the 2023 DII men’s basketball national championship

A redshirt junior from Bay Village, Ohio, Sunahara averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his award-winning season. Along the way, he also picked up accolades as the Sunshine State Conference Player of the Year, South Region Player of the Year, Elite Eight Co-MVP and the NABC National Player of the Year.

After leading Nova Southeastern to the program's first national title, Sunahara is now the first Shark to win a major national award.

