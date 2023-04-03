TRENDING:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | April 4, 2023

What school has the most college basketball national championships?

Champ Countdown: Wooden's first title

In April 2021, Baylor became the 36th DI men's basketball program to win a national championship.

In the prior NCAA tournament, Virginia added its name to that list and the year before that, Villanova joined an exclusive club as the Wildcats became just the eighth school to win at least three men's basketball national championships. There have been 15 schools that have won multiple national titles, led by UCLA with 11 titles.

Here is the complete list of schools that have won the most national championships, listed in order of the number of titles, then alphabetically.

School Number of Championships Last Championship Runner-Up finishes
UCLA 11 1995 2
Kentucky 8 2012 4
North Carolina 6 2017 6
Connecticut 5 2023 0
Duke 5 2015 6
Indiana 5 1987 1
Kansas 4 2022 6
Villanova 3 2018 1
Cincinnati 2 1962 1
Florida 2 2007 1
Louisville 2* 1986 0
Michigan State 2 2000 1
North Carolina State 2 1983 0
Oklahoma State 2 1946 0
San Francisco 2 1956 0
Arizona 1 1997 1
Arkansas 1 1994 1
Baylor 1 2021 1
California 1 1959 1
CCNY 1 1950 0
Georgetown 1 1984 3
Holy Cross 1 1947 0
La Salle 1 1954 0
Loyola (Ill.) 1 1963 0
Marquette 1 1977 1
Maryland 1 2002 0
Michigan 1 1989 4**
Ohio State 1 1960 4
Oregon 1 1939 0
Stanford 1 1942 0
Syracuse 1 2003 2
UNLV 1 1990 0
Utah 1 1944 1
UTEP 1 1966 0
Virginia 1 2019 1
Wisconsin 1 1941 1
Wyoming 1 1943 0

*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.
**Michgan's participation in the 1992 and 1993 Final Fours was later vacated.

