Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 4, 2023

Tracking 2023 March Madness men's records by conference

March Madness is underway and nine men's basketball conferences have multiple teams in the tournament. Let's see which conference has performed the best so far.

March Madness men's records by conference

The Big East finished with the best record among all conferences with 12 wins and a 75 percent winning percentage. Check out the complete records below.

Conference Record Win PCT%
ACC 7-5 .583
American 2-2 .500
Big 12 9-7 .563
Big East 12-4 .750
Big Ten 6-8 .429
Mountain West 5-4 .555
Pac-12 3-4 .423
SEC 9-8 .529
West Coast 4-2 .666

All conferences with more than one team are listed above. First Four games are included.

