Tracking 2023 March Madness men's records by conference

March Madness is underway and nine men's basketball conferences have multiple teams in the tournament. Let's see which conference has performed the best so far.

March Madness men's records by conference

The Big East finished with the best record among all conferences with 12 wins and a 75 percent winning percentage. Check out the complete records below.

Conference Record Win PCT% ACC 7-5 .583 American 2-2 .500 Big 12 9-7 .563 Big East 12-4 .750 Big Ten 6-8 .429 Mountain West 5-4 .555 Pac-12 3-4 .423 SEC 9-8 .529 West Coast 4-2 .666

All conferences with more than one team are listed above. First Four games are included.