Tracking 2023 March Madness men's records by conference

March Madness is underway and nine men's basketball conferences have multiple teams in the tournament. Let's see which conference has performed the best so far.
March Madness men's records by conference
The Big East finished with the best record among all conferences with 12 wins and a 75 percent winning percentage. Check out the complete records below.
|Conference
|Record
|Win PCT%
|ACC
|7-5
|.583
|American
|2-2
|.500
|Big 12
|9-7
|.563
|Big East
|12-4
|.750
|Big Ten
|6-8
|.429
|Mountain West
|5-4
|.555
|Pac-12
|3-4
|.423
|SEC
|9-8
|.529
|West Coast
|4-2
|.666
All conferences with more than one team are listed above. First Four games are included.