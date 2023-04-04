1 thing to know from every one of the 67 March Madness men's games

We bring you the Memoirs of Madness, a look at the unconventional, unpredictable, sometimes unexplainable 2023 NCAA tournament from beginning to end — 67 results and 67 reasons for them.



The final tally included one overtime game, six decided by one point, six more by two or three — and the fifth title by a sitting Big East member in the past 12 tournaments. Stunning upsets grabbed attention as the biggest names fell like bowling pins, but in the end, only 19 of the 67 games were won by lower seeds. And there was nothing much surprising at all about the champion.



Here are 67 steps to how Connecticut ended up on the podium Monday night:

FIRST FOUR



No. 16 Texas A&M CC 75 , No. 16 SE Missouri State 71 Jalen Jackson, percentage-wise the worst free throw shooter on the floor for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, sinks 14 of 18 from the line. He makes five more free throws than the entire Southeast Missouri State team.



, No. 16 SE Missouri State 71 No. 11 Pitt 60 , No. 11 Mississippi St. 59 There are 21 lead changes, and a 26-minute stretch when the teams are never more than a possession apart. Jamarius Burton’s shot with 10 seconds left wins it for Pitt. As has become common, the First Four supplies one of the tournament’s better games.



, No. 11 Mississippi St. 59 No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 84 , No. 16 Texas Southern 61 It’s not every day a team finishes with three more field goals and loses by 23 points. But Texas Southern goes 1-for-17 in 3-pointers and is outscored 27-8 at the free throw line. An exhilarating night for Fairleigh Dickinson. There’d be another.



, No. 16 Texas Southern 61 No. 11 Arizona State 98 , No. 11 Nevada 73 Arizona State has one of the best first haves of the tournament: Just under 68 percent shooting, just over 57 percent from the 3-point arc, 13 assists, one turnover. And a 53-26 lead. Bobby Hurley is the coach. If anyone is interested, his little brother Dan is in the tournament, too.

, No. 11 Nevada 73

FIRST ROUND

No. 7 Northwestern 75 , No. 10 Boise State 67 Northwestern has seven steals, and only seven turnovers. The Wildcats are now 2-0 all-time in their tournament opener. Boise State is 0-9.

, No. 10 Boise State 67

No. 13 Furman 68 , No. 4 Virginia 67 Up 12 with 11 minutes to go, Virginia loses on a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to continue an astonishing trend. In the past five tournaments, the Cavaliers have been ambushed by two No. 13 seeds and a No. 16, and were once not invited. The other time? Oh yeah, they won the national championship.

, No. 4 Virginia 67

No. 15 Princeton 59 , No. 2 Arizona 55 How do you stun a giant while going 4-for-25 in 3-pointers and having only five free throws? Timing can be everything. Princeton’s decisive 9-0 run comes in the last 4:43.

, No. 2 Arizona 55

SECOND ROUND

SWEET 16

No. 3 Kansas State 98 , No. 7 Michigan State 93 (OT) The first – and last -- overtime game of the tournament is won with an individual effort for the ages, Markquis Nowell plays 43 minutes – a lot of it on only one good ankle – and contributes 20 points, an NCAA tournament record 19 assists, five steals and only two turnovers. The game goes through 14 ties and 16 lead changes. “It was like a Rocky fight,” says Nowell, who is suddenly one of the faces of the month.



, No. 7 Michigan State 93 (OT) No. 4 UConn 88 , No. 8 Arkansas 65 You know, these Huskies look pretty good, don’t they? A blowout in every way, especially in shooting percentages; 57.4 to 31.7. That makes three tournament wins by an average of nearly 21 points. The Connecticut bandwagon is starting to look like a jumbo jet at boarding time.



, No. 8 Arkansas 65 No. 9 Florida Atlantic 62 , No. 4 Tennessee 55 Any lingering questions about whether the Owls are for real vanish in the second half. Just when the Vols are trying to flex their physical ways and show the opponent who’s boss – like they did to Duke -- Florida Atlantic is off on an 18-2 sprint. It’s the deepest tournament run ever by a school named after an ocean.



, No. 4 Tennessee 55 No. 3 Gonzaga 79 , No. 2 UCLA 76 After blowing a 10-point lead in the last 2:40, Gonzaga is saved by Julian Strawther’s 3-point bomb from another zip code – which looks suspiciously like Kris Jenkins’ championship shot for Villanova in 2016. No wonder. Coach Mark Few says the Zags call that set the Jay Wright play.

, No. 2 UCLA 76

No. 2 Texas 83 , No. 3 Xavier 71 Texas’ Dylan Disu carried the Longhorns in the first two rounds with 45 points. He scores none against Xavier. Injured foot. The Longhorns still have the depth to move on, outscoring the Musketeers 35-5 in bench points.



, No. 3 Xavier 71 No. 5 San Diego State 71 , No. 1 Alabama 64 Alabama spent more than four months establishing its credentials as the top seed in the tournament, but in eight minutes of the second half, the journey careens into a ditch, as the Tide go from nine points up to nine points down. The rollicking Alabama offense that broke 90 points 11 times this season hits a wall, otherwise known as the San Diego State defense. Alabama misses 24 of 27 shots behind the 3-point line and All-American Brandon Miller goes 3-for-19 with six turnovers.



, No. 1 Alabama 64 No. 5 Miami (Fla.) 89 , No. 1 Houston 75 The paint is barely dry on the Alabama loss when Houston gets shoved out the tournament door as well. It’s Bloody Friday for the top-liners in the bracket. For the first time in the 44 years of seeding, no No. 1 lasted until the Elite Eight, and if anyone is looking for a signature moment of what’s going on in this tournament, this is the night. Houston was top ranked much of the season because of its defense, holding 11 opponents under 50 points. Miami scores 47 just in the second half.



, No. 1 Houston 75 No. 6 Creighton 86 , No. 15 Princeton 75 The last time the Bluejays were one of the last eight teams standing, there were only eight teams in the tournament. That was 1941. The 43-point inside-outside combo of Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman are too potent for Princeton. The Tigers shoot well – 9-for-21 in 3-pointers – and commit only five turnovers but still lose.

, No. 15 Princeton 75

ELITE EIGHT

No. 4 UConn 82 , No. 3 Gonzaga 54 Gonzaga comes in as the highest-scoring, best-shooting team in the land. But the Zags are in the wrong place and most definitely going against the wrong team. They struggle to shoot 33 percent, go 2-for-20 from behind the 3-point line and score only 22 points the second half. All hail the Huskies’ defense, which is part of the reason no one has come within 15 points of them yet. They are not in the survival mode other teams must use. Smash and advance.



, No. 3 Gonzaga 54 No. 9 Florida Atlantic 79 , No. 3 Kansas State 76 Ten days earlier, Florida Atlantic had never won an NCAA tournament game in its history. The Owls have become like the advertised acceleration of a sports car, going from zero to the Final Four in about 12 seconds. Most shocking is what Florida Atlantic does to its Big 12 foe on the boards, outrebounding Kansas State 44-22 and outscoring the Wildcats 15-2 in second-chance points.

, No. 3 Kansas State 76

No. 5 San Diego State 57 , No. 6 Creighton 56 Was it a foul? In Omaha, they’ll never be sure. Replays show contact, but it’s still tough for Creighton to watch San Diego State’s Darrion Trammell hit the winning free throw with 1.2 seconds left. But a whistle doesn’t win it. The Aztecs are in their first Final Four because of their insistence on playing defense, holding the Bluejays to 27.6 percent shooting the second half and 0-for-10 in 3-pointers.



, No. 6 Creighton 56 No. 5 Miami (Fla.) 88 , No. 2 Texas 81 Jordan Miller takes seven shots for Miami. Makes them all. He has 13 free throws. Makes them all. His perfection helps the Hurricanes become the third program of the weekend to advance to its first Final Four. It’s Rookie Month! Christian Laettner famously had a perfect game like that for Duke against Kentucky in 1992. Days after Miami’s win, Miller’s phone rings. It’s Christian Laettner. Meanwhile, the Big 12, which looked like the worst league on the block all winter, is gone.



, No. 2 Texas 81

FINAL FOUR

No. 5 San Diego State 72 , No. 9 Florida Atlantic 71 With two seconds left and his team down a point, Lamont Butler pulls up to do something no one has ever seen, his jumper as time expires sending the Aztecs to their first national championship game. Looking for the last true buzzer-beater in the Final Four that turned a loser into a winner, you find . . . nobody. Never happened before. Also, San Diego State becomes only the third team in history to win consecutive NCAA tournament games by one point. Loyola Chicago did it in 2018, but the Aztecs don’t even have a famous nun on their side.



, No. 9 Florida Atlantic 71 No. 4 UConn 72 , No. 5 Miami (Fla.) 59 Miami had scored 85 points against Indiana, 89 against Houston and 88 against Texas and won by an average of 12. Then it was time to face Connecticut. The Hurricanes never lead, fall behind by 20 points and in general add to the growing feeling that the Milwaukee Bucks might be needed to stop the Huskies. The win gives Connecticut a 7-0 Final Four record in the state of Texas. As if the Huskies – having won five 2023 tournament games by a total of 103 points – are wanting for any good signs.



, No. 5 Miami (Fla.) 59 No. 4 UConn 76 , No. 5 San Diego State 59 One shining, show-who’s-king-of-this-sport moment. This makes five UConn titles in the past 24 tournaments – more in that period than the entire Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 conferences combined. And it is done with an iron fist. Connecticut’s first four national championship games were won by a combined 30 points. That this one is settled by 17 by itself fits the motif of the month for the Huskies. It isn’t just the average winning margin of 20 points that’s impressive. In six NCAA tournament games, they have trailed in the second half for a total of 38 seconds. "Now we've got our own," Hurley said of joining the UConn champions of the past.

, No. 5 San Diego State 59



​​​​​So 2023 ended in irony. It had been, in so many ways, the most unpredictable of tournaments. But by Monday night, the champion was the team nearly everyone was expecting to win.