2023 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, for March Madness men’s tournament

No. 4 seed UConn collected its fifth national championship in 2023 after trouncing San Diego State 76-59.
Forward Adama Sanogo and guard Jordan Hawkins helped the Huskies win by an average margin of 20 points per game.
The 2023 March Madness men’s tournament saw plenty of upsets. For the first time in tournament history, all four No. 1 seeds were eliminated before the Elite Eight, including a first-round knockout of Purdue by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (FDU). That was the second time a 16 seed defeated a No. 1 since the tournament expanded to 64 teams. The Final Four — featuring No. 4 UConn, No. 5 SDSU, No. 5 Miami (FL) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic (FAU) — included zero top three seeds.
2023 NCAA tournament bracket
Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG
2023 NCAA tournament scores
- First Four
- Dayton, Ohio
- East: No. 16 FDU 84, No. 16 Texas Southern 61 | Watch the highlights
- West: No. 11 Arizona St. 98, No. 11 Nevada 73 | Watch the highlights
- South: No. 16 Texas A&M - CC 75, No. 16 SE Missouri St. 71 | Watch the highlights
- Midwest: No. 11 Pittsburgh 60, No. 11 Mississippi St. 59 | Watch the highlights
- First Round (Round of 64)
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Houston 63, No. 16 North Kentucky 52 | Watch the highlights
- No. 9 Auburn 83, No. 8 Iowa 75 | Watch the highlights
- No. 5 Miami (FL) 63, No. 12 Drake (56)| Watch the highlights
- No. 4 Indiana 71, No. 13 Kent St. 60 | Watch the highlights
- No. 11 Pitt 59, No. 6 Iowa St. 41| Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Xavier 72, No. 14 Kennesaw St. 67 | Watch the highlights
- No. 10 Penn St. 76, No. 7 Texas A&M 59 | Watch the highlights
- No. 2 Texas 81, No. 15 Colgate 61 | Watch the highlights
- West Regional
- No. 1 Kansas 96, No. 16 Howard 68| Watch the highlights
- No. 8 Arkansas 73, No. 9 Illinois 63 | Watch the highlights
- No. 5 St. Mary’s 63, No. 12 VCU 51 | Watch the highlights
- No. 4 UConn 87, No. 13 Iona 63 | Watch the highlights
- No. 6 TCU 72, No. 11 Arizona St. 70 | Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Gonzaga 82, No. 14 Grand Canyon 70 | Watch the highlights
- No. 7 Northwestern 75, No. 10 Boise St. 67 | Watch the highlights
- No. 2 UCLA 86, No. 15 UNC Asheville 53 | Watch the highlights
- East Regional
- No. 16 FDU 63, No. 1 Purdue 58 | Watch the highlights
- No. 9 FAU 66, No. 8 Memphis 65 | Watch the highlights
- No. 5 Duke 74, No. 12 Oral Roberts 51 | Watch the highlights
- No. 4 Tennessee 58, No. 13 Louisiana 55 | Watch the highlights
- No. 6 Kentucky 61, No. 11 Providence 53 | Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Kansas St. 77, No. 14 Montana St. 65 | Watch the highlights
- No. 7 Michigan St. 72, No. 10 USC 62 | Watch the highlights
- No. 2 Marquette 78, No. 15 Vermont 61| Watch the highlights
- South Regional
- No. 1 Alabama 96, No. 16 Texas A&M-CC 75 | Watch the highlights
- No. 8 Maryland 67, No. 9 West Virginia 65 | Watch the highlights
- No. 5 San Diego St. 63, No. 12 Col of Charleston 57 | Watch the highlights
- No. 13 Furman 68, No. 4 Virginia 67 | Watch the highlights
- No. 6 Creighton 72, No. 11 NC State 63 | Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Baylor 74, No. 14 UCSB 56| Watch the highlights
- No. 7 Missouri 76, No. 10 Utah St. 65 | Watch the highlights
- No. 15 Princeton 59, No. 2 Arizona 55 | Watch the highlights
- Midwest Regional
- Second Round (Round of 32)
- No. 1 Houston 81, No. 9 Auburn 64 | Watch the highlights
- No. 5 Miami (FL) 85, No. 4 Indiana 69 | Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Xavier 84, No. 11 Pittsburgh 73 | Watch the highlights
- No. 2 Texas 71, No. 10 Penn St. 66 | Watch the highlights
- West Regional
- No. 8 Arkansas 72, No. 1 Kansas 71 | Watch the highlights
- No. 4 UConn 70, No. 5 Saint Mary’s 55 | Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Gonzaga 84, No. 6 TCU 81 | Watch the highlights
- No. 2 UCLA 68, No. 7 Northwestern 63 | Watch the highlights
- East Regional
- No. 9 FAU 78, No. 16 FDU 70 | Watch the highlights
- No. 4 Tennessee 65, No. 5 Duke 52 | Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Kansas St. 75, No. 6 Kentucky 69 | Watch the highlights
- No. 7 Michigan St. 69, No. 2 Marquette 60 | Watch the highlights
- South Regional
- No. 1 Alabama 73, No. 8 Maryland 51 | Watch the highlights
- No. 5 San Diego St. 75, No. 13 Furman 52 | Watch the highlights
- No. 6 Creighton 85, No. 3 Baylor 76 | Watch the highlights
- No. 15 Princeton 78, No. 7 Missouri 63 | Watch the highlights
- Midwest Regional
- Sweet 16
- No. 5 Miami (FL) 89, No. 1 Houston 75 | Watch the highlights
- No. 2 Texas 83, No. 3 Xavier 71 | Watch the highlights
- West Regional
- No. 4 UConn 88, No. 6 Arkansas 65 | Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Gonzaga 79, No. 2 UCLA 76 | Watch the highlights
- East Regional
- No. 9 FAU 62, No. 4 Tennessee 55 | Watch the highlights
- No. 3 Kansas St. 98, No. 7 Michigan St. 93 | Watch the highlights
- South Regional
- No. 5 San Diego St. 71, No. 1 Alabama 64 | Watch the highlights'
- No. 6 Creighton 86, No. 15 Princeton 75 | Watch the highlights
- Midwest Regional
- Elite Eight
- No. 5 Miami (FL) 88, No. 2 Texas 81 | Watch the highlights
- West Regional
- No. 4 UConn 82, No. 3 Gonzaga 54 | Watch the highlights
- East Regional
- No. 9 FAU 79, No. 3 Kansas St. 76 | Watch the highlights
- South Regional
- No. 5 San Diego St. 57, No. 6 Creighton 56 | Watch the highlights
- Final Four (Houston)
- National semifinals
- No. 5 San Diego St. 72, No. 9 FAU 71 | Watch the highlights
- No. 4 UConn 72, No. 5 Miami (FL) 59 | Watch the highlights
- National championship
- No. 4 UConn 76, No. 5 San Diego St. 59 | Watch the highlights
2023 NCAA tournament upsets
First Round
- No. 9 Auburn 83, No. 8 Iowa 75
- No. 11 Pitt 59, No. 6 Iowa St. 41
- No. 10 Penn St. 76, No. 7 Texas A&M 59
- No. 16 FDU 63, No. 1 Purdue 58
- No. 9 FAU 66, No. 8 Memphis 65
- No. 13 Furman 68, No. 4 Virginia 67
- No. 15 Princeton 59, No. 2 Arizona 55
Second Round
- No. 8 Arkansas 72, No. 1 Kansas 71
- No. 7 Michigan St. 69, No. 2 Marquette 60
- No. 6 Creighton 85, No. 3 Baylor 76
- No. 15 Princeton 78, No. 7 Missouri 63
Sweet 16
- No. 5 Miami (FL) 89, No. 1 Houston 75
- No. 3 Gonzaga 79, No. 2 UCLA 76
- No. 9 FAU 62, No. 4 Tennessee 55
- No. 5 San Diego St. 71, No. 1 Alabama 64
Elite Eight
- No. 5 Miami (FL) 88, No. 2 Texas 81
- No. 9 FAU 79, No. 3 Kansas St. 76
- No. 4 UConn 82, No. 3 Gonzaga 54