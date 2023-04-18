TRENDING:

⚾️ South Carolina hops Florida in latest rankings

🤸‍♀️ Way-too-early 2024 women's gymnastics rankings

🐪 No. 9 Campbell chasing MCWS berth
basketball-men-d1 flag

Ryan Chien | April 18, 2023

2023 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, for March Madness men’s tournament

One Shining Moment | 2023 NCAA tournament

No. 4 seed UConn collected its fifth national championship in 2023 after trouncing San Diego State 76-59. 

Forward Adama Sanogo and guard Jordan Hawkins helped the Huskies win by an average margin of 20 points per game.

The 2023 March Madness men’s tournament saw plenty of upsets. For the first time in tournament history, all four No. 1 seeds were eliminated before the Elite Eight, including a first-round knockout of Purdue by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (FDU). That was the second time a 16 seed defeated a No. 1 since the tournament expanded to 64 teams. The Final Four — featuring No. 4 UConn, No. 5 SDSU, No. 5 Miami (FL) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic (FAU) — included zero top three seeds.

2023 NCAA tournament bracket

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

2023 Bracket

2023 NCAA tournament scores

2023 NCAA tournament upsets

First Round

  • No. 9 Auburn 83, No. 8 Iowa 75
  • No. 11 Pitt 59, No. 6 Iowa St. 41
  • No. 10 Penn St. 76, No. 7 Texas A&M 59
  • No. 16 FDU 63, No. 1 Purdue 58
  • No. 9 FAU 66, No. 8 Memphis 65
  • No. 13 Furman 68, No. 4 Virginia 67
  • No. 15 Princeton 59, No. 2 Arizona 55

Second Round

  • No. 8 Arkansas 72, No. 1 Kansas 71
  • No. 7 Michigan St. 69, No. 2 Marquette 60
  • No. 6 Creighton 85, No. 3 Baylor 76
  • No. 15 Princeton 78, No. 7 Missouri 63

  Sweet 16

  • No. 5 Miami (FL) 89, No. 1 Houston 75
  • No. 3 Gonzaga 79, No. 2 UCLA 76
  • No. 9 FAU 62, No. 4 Tennessee 55
  • No. 5 San Diego St. 71, No. 1 Alabama 64

Elite Eight

  • No. 5 Miami (FL) 88, No. 2 Texas 81 
  • No. 9 FAU 79, No. 3 Kansas St. 76
  • No. 4 UConn 82, No. 3 Gonzaga 54

 

Johnson, Paul appointed to NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee

Temple Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson and Saint Peter’s Director of Athletics Rachelle Paul are the two newest appointees to the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and will begin their terms Sept. 1.
READ MORE

Way-too-early 2023-24 men's basketball Power 36 rankings from Andy Katz

Andy Katz has his Power 36 rankings for the 2023-24 season just days after the 2023 NCAA men's basketball championship.
READ MORE

The most-picked March Madness champion every year since 2014

These are the colleges fans picked most often to win the NCAA men's basketball championship, according to millions of NCAA brackets in the Bracket Challenge Game.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners