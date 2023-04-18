2023 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, for March Madness men’s tournament

No. 4 seed UConn collected its fifth national championship in 2023 after trouncing San Diego State 76-59.

Forward Adama Sanogo and guard Jordan Hawkins helped the Huskies win by an average margin of 20 points per game.

The 2023 March Madness men’s tournament saw plenty of upsets. For the first time in tournament history, all four No. 1 seeds were eliminated before the Elite Eight, including a first-round knockout of Purdue by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (FDU). That was the second time a 16 seed defeated a No. 1 since the tournament expanded to 64 teams. The Final Four — featuring No. 4 UConn, No. 5 SDSU, No. 5 Miami (FL) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic (FAU) — included zero top three seeds.

2023 NCAA tournament bracket

2023 NCAA tournament scores

2023 NCAA tournament upsets

First Round

No. 9 Auburn 83, No. 8 Iowa 75

No. 11 Pitt 59, No. 6 Iowa St. 41

No. 10 Penn St. 76, No. 7 Texas A&M 59

No. 16 FDU 63, No. 1 Purdue 58

No. 9 FAU 66, No. 8 Memphis 65

No. 13 Furman 68, No. 4 Virginia 67

No. 15 Princeton 59, No. 2 Arizona 55

Second Round

No. 8 Arkansas 72, No. 1 Kansas 71

No. 7 Michigan St. 69, No. 2 Marquette 60

No. 6 Creighton 85, No. 3 Baylor 76

No. 15 Princeton 78, No. 7 Missouri 63

Sweet 16

No. 5 Miami (FL) 89, No. 1 Houston 75

No. 3 Gonzaga 79, No. 2 UCLA 76

No. 9 FAU 62, No. 4 Tennessee 55

No. 5 San Diego St. 71, No. 1 Alabama 64

Elite Eight