2024 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times

Selection Sunday for March Madness 2024 is Sunday, March 17. The 68-team fields for the men's and women's NCAA DI basketball tournaments will be released during selection shows that evening at times TBD.

Here's the schedule for the 2024 men's tournament:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

These are the sites for the men's tournament in 2024: