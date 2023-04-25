2024 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times

Selection Sunday for March Madness 2024 is Sunday, March 17. The 68-team fields for the men's and women's NCAA DI basketball tournaments will be released during selection shows that evening at times TBD.
Here's the schedule for the 2024 men's tournament:
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
- First Four: March 19-20
- First round: March 21-22
- Second round: March 23-24
- Sweet 16: March 28-29
- Elite Eight: March 30-31
- Final Four: April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
- NCAA championship game: April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
These are the sites for the men's tournament in 2024:
|ROUND
|CITY
|VENUR
|DATES
|HOST
|First Four
|Dayton, Ohio
|UD Arena
|March 19 - 20
|University of Dayton
|First/Second
|Brooklyn. N.Y.
|Barclays Center
|March 22 -24
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|First/Second
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Spectrum Center
|March 21 - 23
|University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|First/Second
|Indianapolis
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|March 22 - 24
|IUPUI / Horizon League
|First/Second
|Omaha, Neb.
|CHI Health Center
|March 21 - 23
|Creighton University
|First/Second
|Pittsburgh
|PPG Paints Arena
|March 21 -23
|Duquesne University
|First/Second
|Salt Lake City
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|March 22 - 24
|University of Utah
|First/Second
|Spokane, Wash.
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|March 21 - 23
|University of Idaho
|First/Second
|Memphis, Tenn.
|FedExForum
|March 22 - 24
|University of Memphis
|East Regional
|Boston
|TD Garden
|March 28 - 30
|Boston College
|South Regional
|Dallas
|American Airlines Center
|March 29 -31
|Big 12 Conference
|Midwest Regional
|Detroit
|Little Caesars Arena
|March 29 - 31
|University of Detroit Mercy / Oakland University
|West Regional
|Los Angeles
|Crypto.com Arena
|March 28 - 30
|Pepperdine University