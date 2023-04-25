🏈 NFL draft

NCAA.com | April 25, 2023

2024 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times

One Shining Moment | 2023 NCAA tournament

Selection Sunday for March Madness 2024 is Sunday, March 17. The 68-team fields for the men's and women's NCAA DI basketball tournaments will be released during selection shows that evening at times TBD.

Here's the schedule for the 2024 men's tournament:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24 
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29 
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31 
  • Final Four: April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
  • NCAA championship game: April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

These are the sites for the men's tournament in 2024:

ROUND CITY VENUR DATES HOST
First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 19 - 20 University of Dayton
First/Second Brooklyn. N.Y. Barclays Center March 22 -24 Atlantic 10 Conference
First/Second Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center March 21 - 23 University of North Carolina at Charlotte
First/Second Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 22 - 24 IUPUI / Horizon League
First/Second Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center March 21 - 23 Creighton University
First/Second Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena March 21 -23 Duquesne University
First/Second Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena March 22 - 24 University of Utah
First/Second Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 21 - 23 University of Idaho
First/Second Memphis, Tenn. FedExForum March 22 - 24 University of Memphis
East Regional Boston TD Garden March 28 - 30 Boston College
South Regional Dallas American Airlines Center March 29 -31 Big 12 Conference
Midwest Regional Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 29 - 31 University of Detroit Mercy / Oakland University
West Regional Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena March 28 - 30 Pepperdine University

2024 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates

Here is the schedule for March Madness 2024, which begins with Selection Sunday on March 17.
2023 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, for March Madness men’s tournament

For the first time in tournament history, all four No. 1 seeds were eliminated before the Elite Eight, including a first-round knockout of Purdue by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (FDU).
Johnson, Paul appointed to NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee

Temple Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson and Saint Peter’s Director of Athletics Rachelle Paul are the two newest appointees to the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and will begin their terms Sept. 1.
March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

