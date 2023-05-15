Every HBCU player ever selected in the NBA Draft

A total of 351 HBCU men's basketball players have been drafted in NBA history, with Norfolk State's Kyle O'Quinn being the most recent selection during 2012's second round.
Here is a complete history of HBCU players in the NBA draft (through 2022).
The first selection ever: West Virginia State's Earl Lloyd was the first HBCU men's basketball player drafted to the NBA and it was in the 1950 draft. Lloyd would become the first African-American player to play in an NBA game on Oct. 31, 1950. Since Lloyd's selection, a total of 351 HBCU products have been drafted to the NBA, with 132 players selected after the 1976 NBA-ABA merger. Since the NBA draft shortened to two rounds in 1989, 18 HBCU players have been selected. Sixty-seven HBCU players have been selected in the first two rounds of the NBA draft.
The first-rounders: 21 HBCU men's basketball players have been first-round selections. Winston-Salem State's Earl Monroe is the highest HBCU NBA draft selection ever, going second overall to the Baltimore Bullets in 1967. Jackson State's Purvis Short is the highest HBCU NBA draft selection post-merger, going fifth overall to the Golden State Warriors in 1978. Short is one of 10 HBCU first-round draft picks since 1976.
North Carolina Central's Sam Jones was the first HBCU first round NBA draft pick, going eighth overall to the Boston Celtics in 1957. Tennessee State's Carlos Rogers is the most recent HBCU first round NBA draft pick, going 11th overall to the Seattle SuperSonics in 1994. 1961, 1975 and 1978 remain the only years that two HBCU players were drafted in the first round.
HBCU first round NBA draft picks
|PICK
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|COLLEGE
|NBA TEAM
|2
|Earl Monroe
|1967
|Winston-Salem State
|Baltimore Bullets
|3
|Elmore Smith
|1971
|Kentucky State
|Buffalo Braves
|3
|Marvin Webster
|1975
|Morgan State
|Atlanta Hawks
|3
|Zelmo Beaty
|1962
|Prairie View A&M
|St. Louis Hawks
|4
|Dick Barnett
|1959
|Tennessee State
|Syracuse Nationals
|5
|Purvis Short
|1978
|Jackson State
|Golden State Warriors
|6
|Ben Warley
|1961
|Tennessee State
|Syracuse Nationals
|7
|Bennie Swain
|1958
|Texas Southern
|Boston Celtics
|8
|Sam Jones
|1957
|North Carolina Central
|Boston Celtics
|8
|Cleo Hill
|1961
|Winston-Salem State
|St. Louis Hawks
|9
|Gene Short
|1975
|Jackson State
|New York Knicks
|9
|Charles Oakley
|1985
|Virginia Union
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|10
|Lindsey Hunter
|1993
|Jackson State
|Detroit Pistons
|11
|Carlos Rogers
|1994
|Tennessee State
|Seattle SuperSonics
|13
|Travis Grant
|1972
|Kentucky State
|Los Angeles Lakers
|14
|Larry Wright
|1976
|Grambling State
|Washington Bullets
|14
|Mike Davis
|1969
|Virginia Union
|Baltimore Bullets
|17
|Kevin Loder
|1981
|Alabama State
|Kansas City Kings
|20
|Frankie Sanders
|1978
|Southern University
|San Antonio Spurs
|21
|Monti Davis
|1980
|Tennessee State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|23
|Earl Jones
|1984
|District of Columbia
|Los Angeles Lakers
The latest HBCU NBA draft selection: When the Detroit Pistons drafted Shaw's Ed Jenkins in the 19th round of the 1971 NBA draft, Jenkins became the latest selected HBCU player in NBA history going 237th overall.
HBCU NBA draft selections by college: Tennessee State and Jackson State have had the most NBA draft picks with 23 selections each. Grambling State is second at 22.
Fifty-nine HBCUs have had a player taken in the NBA draft. From that group, Bishop and Saint Paul's (VA) are defunct HBCUs with former NBA draft picks. Coppin State and Delaware State are the only DI HBCUs that haven't had an NBA draft pick.
Only 26 HBCUs have ever had multiple players selected in the same draft. Only 10 HBCUs have done so since the 1976 merger. Since the draft cut down to two rounds in 1989, Mississippi Valley State is the only HBCU with multiple players selected in the same NBA draft. Shaw (1972), Jackson State (1970) and Tennessee State (1968) are the only HBCUs to ever have four players selected in the same NBA draft. Below are all the instances of HBCU with multiple players selected in the same draft.
- 1993
- Mississippi Valley State (2 players)
- 1987
- West Virginia State (2 players)
- 1983
- Chicago State (2 players)
- Hampton (2 players)
- 1982
- Howard (2 players)
- Jackson State (2 players)
- 1981
- Hampton (2 players)
- 1980
- Alcorn State (2 players)
- 1979
- Southern (2 players)
- 1978
- Southern (3 players)
- 1977
- Kentucky State (2 players)
- Texas Southern (2 players)
- 1976
- Alcorn State (2 players)
- Grambling State (2 players)
- 1975
- Jackson State (2 players)
- Kentucky State (2 players)
- North Carolina A&T (2 players)
- 1974
- Maryland-Eastern Shore (3 players)
- 1972
- Jackson State (3 players)
- Kentucky State (2 players)
- Shaw (4 players)
- South Carolina State (2 players)
- 1971
- Alcorn State (3 players)
- Cheyney (2 players)
- Kentucky State (2 players)
- Norfolk State (2 players)
- Savannah State (2 players)
- Tennessee State (2 players)
- 1970
- Alabama State (2 players)
- Cheyney (2 players)
- Dillard (2 players)
- Fort Valley State (2 players)
- Jackson State (4 players)
- 1969
- Alcorn State (2 players)
- Norfolk State (3 players)
- 1968
- Albany State (GA) (2 players)
- Cheyney (2 players)
- Lincoln (MO) (2 players)
- North Carolina A&T (3 players)
- Tennessee State (4 players)
- 1967
- North Carolina A&T (2 players)
- South Carolina State (2 players)
- Winston-Salem State (2 players)
- 1964
- North Carolina A&T (2 players)
- Virginia State (2 players)
- 1961
- Tennessee State (3 players)
- Winston-Salem State (2 players)
- 1959
- Tennessee State (2 players)
Below you can find a breakdown of HBCU players drafted by college and the highest HBCU draft selections by college.
|# OF PLAYERS DRAFTED
|HBCU
|23
|Tennessee State, Jackson State
|22
|Grambling State
|19
|North Carolina A&T
|14
|Winston-Salem State, Southern,
Norfolk State, Alabama State
|13
|Kentucky State, Alcorn State
|10
|Cheyney
|9
|North Carolina Central
|8
|Virginia Union, Shaw,
Hampton, Albany State (GA)
|7
|Texas Southern, Dillard
|6
|Elizabeth City State
|5
|West Virginia State, South Carolina State,
Mississippi Valley State, Lincoln (MO), Howard,
Central State (OH), Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|4
|Virginia State, Tuskegee, Saint Augustine's,
Prairie View A&M, Maryland-Eastern Shore,
Florida A&M, Chicago State, Bethune-Cookman
|3
|Wiley, Savannah State, Morgan State,
LeMoyne-Owen, Johnson C. Smith, Clark Atlanta
|2
|Voorhees, Morris Brown, Huston-Tillotson,
Fort Valley State, District of Columbia,
Bishop, Benedict
|1
|Xavier (LA), Wilberforce, Tougaloo, Saint Paul's (VA),
Paul Quinn, Paine, Morehouse, Miles, Lane, Fisk,
Fayetteville State, Alabama A&M
|HIGHEST OVR PLAYER DRAFTED
|HBCU
|No. 2
|Winston-Salem Sate
|No. 3
|Kentucky State, Morgan State, Prairie View A&M
|No. 4
|Tennessee State
|No. 5
|Jackson State
|No. 7
|Texas Southern
|No. 8
|Grambling State, North Carolina Central
|No. 9
|Virginia Union
|No. 14
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|No. 17
|Alabama State
|No. 19
|Alcorn State
|No. 20
|Albany State (GA), Southern
|No. 21
|Xavier (LA)
|No. 22
|Bishop
|No. 23
|District of Columbia
|No. 25
|Fort Valley State, West Virginia State
|No. 30
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|No. 32
|Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State
|No. 35
|Hampton, Norfolk State
|No. 39
|Central State (OH), North Carolina A&T
|No. 40
|Cheyney
|No. 41
|Clark Atlanta, Shaw
|No. 42
|Bethune-Cookman
|No. 46
|Elizabeth City State
|No. 49
|Benedict, Virginia State
|No. 50
|Tuskegee
|No. 51
|Saint Paul
|No. 54
|Voorhees
|No. 58
|Dillard
|No. 63
|LeMoyne-Owen
|No. 72
|Paul Quinn
|No. 73
|Wiley
|No. 77
|South Carolina State
|No. 79
|Savannah State
|No. 81
|Howard
|No. 82
|Lincoln (MO), Miles
|No. 90
|Huston-Tillotson
|No. 91
|Morris Brown
|No. 99
|Wilberforce
|No. 102
|Fayetteville State
|No. 103
|Saint Augustine's
|No. 115
|Alabama A&M
|No. 127
|Chicago State
|No. 136
|Morehouse
|No. 138
|Johnson C. Smith
|No. 148
|Lane
|No. 166
|Fisk
|No. 169
|Paine
|No. 192
|Tougaloo
HBCU NBA draft selections by NBA team: The Atlanta Hawks franchise has drafted the most HBCU players in history, leading the way with 36. The Philadelphia 76ers have drafted the second-most HBCU players as a franchise with 35, but has drafted the most HBCU players since moving to Philadelphia to become the 76ers at 29.
Twenty-give out of the 30 current NBA franchises have drafted an HBCU player in their history. From that group, the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies haven't selected an HBCU player since renaming and/or relocating their teams. The Washington Capitols, a now-defunct NBA franchise, selected one HBCU player.
Here are the five NBA franchises that have yet to select an HBCU player in the NBA draft and the year that the franchise was founded.
- Miami Heat (1988)
- New Orleans Pelicans (1988)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (1989)
- Toronto Raptors (1995)
- Charlotte Hornets (2004)
Only 10 franchises have selected multiple HBCU players in the same draft since the 1976 merger. Since the draft cut down to two rounds in 1989, no NBA team has selected multiple HBCU players in the same draft. Below are the instances since the merger.
- 1983
- Seattle SuperSonics (2 players)
- Washington Bullets (4 players)
- 1982
- Philadelphia 76ers (2 players)
- Atlanta Hawks (2 players)
- Washington Bullets (2 players)
- 1981
- San Antonio Spurs (2 players)
- 1980
- Milwaukee Bucks (2 players)
- Philadelphia 76ers (5 players)
- Washington Bullets (3 players)
- 1978
- Los Angeles Lakers (2 players)
- 1977
- Indiana Pacers (2 players)
- Golden State Warriors (2 players)
- 1976
- Seattle SuperSonics (3 players)
- Washington Bullets (2 players)
- New York Knicks (2 players)
Below you can find a breakdown of HBCU players drafted by franchise, team and the highest HBCU draft selections by team.
|# OF HBCU PLAYERS DRAFTED
|NBA Franchise
|36
|Atlanta Hawks
(St. Louis Hawks)
|35
|Philadelphia 76ers
(Syracuse Nationals)
|24
|New York Knicks
|22
|Washington Wizards
(Baltimore Bullets, Capital Bullets)
|21
|Detroit Pistons
|19
|Oklahoma City Thunder
(Seattle SuperSonics)
|18
|Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings
(Cincinnati Royals, Kansas City Kings,
Kansas City-Omaha Kings)
|17
|Phoenix Suns
|16
|Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors
(Minneapolis Lakers), (Philadelphia Warriors)
|14
|Houston Rockets
(San Diego Rockets)
|13
|Boston Celtics
|11
|Portland Trail Blazers
|9
|Milwaukee Bucks
|8
|Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz
(Buffalo Braves, San Diego Clippers), (New Orleans Jazz)
|5
|San Antonio Spurs
|4
|Indiana Pacers
|3
|Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks
(New Jersey Nets)
|2
|Denver Nuggets
|1
|Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Washington Capitols
(Vancouver Grizzlies)
|# of HBCU Players Drafted
|NBA Team
|29
|Philadelphia 76ers
|24
|New York Knicks
|21
|Detroit Pistons
|20
|Baltimore Bullets, Atlanta Hawks
|19
|Seattle SuperSonics
|18
|Chicago Bulls
|17
|Phoenix Suns
|16
|St. Louis Hawks
|15
|Los Angeles Lakers
|13
|Boston Celtics
|12
|Golden State Warriors
|11
|Portland Trail Blazers, Cincinnati Royals
|10
|San Diego Rockets
|9
|Milwaukee Bucks
|8
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|6
|Syracuse Nationals, Buffalo Braves
|5
|San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Jazz
|4
|Philadelphia Warriors, Kansas City Kings,
Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets
|3
|Utah Jazz, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks
|2
|Kansas City-Omaha Kings, Denver Nuggets
|1
|Washington Capitols, Vancouver Grizzlies,
San Diego Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic,
Minneapolis Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Capital Bullets
|Highest OVERALL HBCU Player drafted
|NBA Team
|No. 2
|Baltimore Bullets
|No. 3
|Atlanta Hawks, Buffalo Braves, St. Louis Hawks
|No. 4
|Syracuse Nationals
|No. 5
|Golden State Warriors
|No. 7
|Boston Celtics
|No. 8
|New York Knicks
|No. 9
|Cleveland Cavaliers, San Francisco Warriors
|No. 10
|Detroit Pistons (x2)
|No. 11
|Seattle SuperSonics
|No. 13
|Los Angeles Lakers
|No. 14
|Washington Bullets
|No. 15
|Philadelphia 76ers
|No. 17
|Kansas City Kings
|No. 19
|Kansas City-Omaha Kings
|No. 20
|Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs
|No. 22
|Phoenix Suns
|No. 28
|New Orleans Jazz
|No. 29
|Indiana Pacers
|No. 33
|Cincinnati Royals
|No. 34
|Dallas Mavericks
|No. 35
|San Diego Rockets
|No. 36
|Sacramento Kings
|No. 39
|Philadelphia Warriors
|No. 40
|New Jersey Nets
|No. 41
|Milwaukee Bucks
|No. 45
|Chicago Bulls
|No. 47
|Houston Rockets
|No. 49
|Orlando Magic
|No. 51
|Vancouver Grizzlies
|No. 53
|Los Angeles Clippers
|No. 59
|Minneapolis Lakers
|No. 62
|Utah Jazz
|No. 77
|San Diego Clippers
|No. 101
|Washington Capitols
|No. 146
|Denver Nuggets
|No. 187
|Capital Bullets
All-time HBCU NBA draft selections by year
Check out the complete history of NBA draft picks from HBCUs below.
|Year
|Player
|College
|NBA Team
|RD
|Pick
|OVR
|2012
|Kyle O'Quinn
|Norfolk State
|Orlando Magic
|2
|19
|49
|2004
|David Young
|North Carolina Central
|Seattle SuperSonics
|2
|12
|41
|2002
|Flip Murray
|Shaw
|Milwaukee Bucks
|2
|13
|41
|1999
|Antwain Smith
|Saint Paul's
|Vancouver Grizzlies
|2
|22
|51
|1998
|Jerome James
|Florida A&M
|Sacramento Kings
|2
|7
|36
|1996
|Marcus Mann
|Mississippi Valley State
|Golden State Warriors
|2
|11
|40
|1996
|Shawn Harvey
|West Virginia State
|Dallas Mavericks
|2
|5
|34
|1995
|Dwayne Whitfield
|Jackson State
|Golden State Warriors
|2
|11
|40
|1994
|Carlos Rogers
|Tennessee State
|Seattle SuperSonics
|1
|11
|11
|1994
|Kris Burton
|Benedict
|Chicago Bulls
|2
|22
|49
|1993
|Lindsey Hunter
|Jackson State
|Detroit Pistons
|1
|10
|10
|1993
|Alphonso Ford
|Mississippi Valley State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|2
|5
|32
|1993
|Mark Buford
|Mississippi Valley State
|Phoenix Suns
|2
|22
|49
|1993
|Leonard White
|Southern University
|Los Angeles Clippers
|2
|26
|53
|1992
|Steve Rogers
|Alabama State
|New Jersey Nets
|2
|13
|40
|1991
|Bobby Phills
|Southern University
|Milwaukee Bucks
|2
|18
|45
|1990
|Kenny Williams
|Elizabeth City State
|Indiana Pacers
|2
|19
|46
|1990
|A.J. English
|Virginia Union
|Washington Bullets
|2
|10
|37
|1988
|Lee Johnson
|Norfolk State
|Detroit Pistons
|3
|22
|72
|1988
|Anthony Mason
|Tennessee State
|Portland Trail Blazers
|3
|3
|53
|1987
|Lester Fonville
|Jackson State
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|6
|29
|1987
|Ron Moore
|West Virginia State
|New York Knicks
|2
|2
|25
|1987
|Jamie Waller
|Virginia Union
|New Jersey Nets
|3
|2
|48
|1987
|Reuben Holmes
|Alabama State
|Utah Jazz
|4
|15
|84
|1987
|Ralph Tally
|Norfolk State
|Los Angeles Lakers
|4
|23
|92
|1987
|Rowan Gomes
|Hampton
|Denver Nuggets
|7
|8
|146
|1987
|Ronnie Leggette
|West Virginia State
|Golden State Warriors
|7
|14
|152
|1986
|Mark Coleman
|Mississippi Valley State
|Los Angeles Lakers
|7
|22
|161
|1985
|Charles Oakley
|Virginia Union
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|1
|9
|9
|1985
|Larry Hampton
|Hampton
|Atlanta Hawks
|5
|7
|100
|1985
|Mike Phelps
|Alcorn State
|Seattle SuperSonics
|7
|5
|144
|1985
|Eric Boyd
|North Carolina A&T
|Golden State Warriors
|7
|2
|141
|1984
|Earl Jones
|District of Columbia
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1
|23
|23
|1984
|Lewis Jackson
|Alabama State
|Golden State Warriors
|3
|8
|55
|1984
|David Pope
|Norfolk State
|Utah Jazz
|3
|15
|62
|1984
|Joe Binion
|North Carolina A&T
|San Antonio Spurs
|3
|10
|57
|1984
|Ken Bannister
|Saint Augustine's
|New York Knicks
|7
|17
|156
|1984
|Mike Toomer
|Florida A&M
|Milwaukee Bucks
|10
|20
|226
|1984
|Napoleon Johnson
|Grambling State
|Dallas Mavericks
|10
|14
|220
|1983
|Michael Britt
|District of Columbia
|Washington Bullets
|2
|8
|32
|1983
|Harry Kelley
|Texas Southern
|Atlanta Hawks
|4
|11
|81
|1983
|Danny Dixon
|Alabama A&M
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5
|22
|115
|1983
|Greg Hines
|Hampton
|Golden State Warriors
|5
|6
|99
|1983
|Mike Milligan
|Tennessee State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|5
|23
|116
|1983
|Donald Carroll
|Saint Augustine's
|Washington Bullets
|6
|10
|126
|1983
|Danny Womack
|Winston-Salem State
|Washington Bullets
|7
|10
|149
|1983
|Terry Bradley
|Chicago State
|Chicago Bulls
|8
|5
|167
|1983
|Bernard Perry
|Howard
|Washington Bullets
|8
|10
|172
|1983
|Sherrod Arnold
|Chicago State
|Dallas Mavericks
|9
|9
|193
|1983
|Tony Washington
|Hampton
|Seattle SuperSonics
|9
|16
|200
|1983
|David Binion
|North Carolina Central
|Seattle SuperSonics
|10
|15
|221
|1982
|Audie Norris
|Jackson State
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|14
|37
|1982
|Albert Irving
|Alcorn State
|Golden State Warriors
|5
|14
|106
|1982
|Ken Simpson
|Grambling State
|Kansas City Kings
|5
|5
|97
|1982
|Alvin Jackson
|Southern University
|Utah Jazz
|6
|3
|118
|1982
|James Ratiff
|Howard
|Atlanta Hawks
|8
|11
|172
|1982
|Donald Seals
|Jackson State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|8
|22
|183
|1982
|George Melton
|Cheney
|Philadelphia 76ers
|9
|20
|204
|1982
|Pierre Bland
|Elizabeth City State
|Atlanta Hawks
|9
|10
|194
|1982
|James Terry
|Howard
|Washington Bullets
|9
|12
|196
|1982
|Merle Scott
|South Carolina State
|New York Knicks
|9
|6
|190
|1982
|Donald Sinclair
|North Carolina Central
|Washington Bullets
|10
|12
|217
|1981
|Kevin Loder
|Alabama State
|Kansas City Kings
|1
|17
|17
|1981
|Larry Spriggs
|Howard
|Houston Rockets
|4
|12
|81
|1981
|Robert Williams
|Grambling State
|Washington Bullets
|6
|10
|125
|1981
|Darryl Warwick
|Hampton
|Atlanta Hawks
|6
|6
|121
|1981
|Norman Shavers
|Jackson State
|San Antonio Spurs
|6
|18
|133
|1981
|David Williams
|Southern University
|Phoenix Suns
|7
|20
|158
|1981
|Eddie Baker
|Alcorn State
|Detroit Pistons
|9
|2
|185
|1981
|Leonel Marquetti
|Hampton
|San Antonio Spurs
|9
|16
|199
|1980
|Monti Davis
|Tennessee State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|1
|21
|21
|1980
|Larry Smith
|Alcorn State
|Golden State Warriors
|2
|1
|24
|1980
|Rick Mahorn
|Hampton
|Washington Bullets
|2
|12
|35
|1980
|Tony Murphy
|Southern University
|Kansas City Kings
|3
|16
|62
|1980
|Carl Bailey
|Tuskegee
|Seattle SuperSonics
|3
|20
|66
|1980
|Reggie Gaines
|Winston-Salem State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|3
|21
|67
|1980
|Harold Hubbard
|Savannah State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|4
|21
|90
|1980
|Ken Dancy
|Chicago State
|Washington Bullets
|6
|12
|127
|1980
|Kenny Evans
|Norfolk State
|Boston Celtics
|6
|23
|138
|1980
|Donald Cooper
|Saint Augustine's
|Philadelphia 76ers
|6
|21
|136
|1980
|Charles Hightower
|Dillard
|Atlanta Hawks
|7
|18
|156
|1980
|Martin Lemelle
|Grambling State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|8
|17
|177
|1980
|Keith Valentine
|Virginia Union
|Milwaukee Bucks
|8
|14
|174
|1980
|Clinton Wyatt
|Alcorn State
|Washington Bullets
|9
|12
|191
|1980
|Melvin Crafter
|Central State (OH)
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|9
|8
|187
|1980
|Melvin Crayton
|Alabama State
|Milwaukee Bucks
|10
|11
|210
|1979
|Andrew Fields
|Cheney
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|18
|40
|1979
|Sylvester Norris
|Jackson State
|San Antonio Spurs
|3
|19
|63
|1979
|Lionel Garrett
|Southern University
|San Diego Clippers
|4
|11
|77
|1979
|Garcia Hopkins
|Morgan State
|Washington Bullets
|6
|20
|128
|1979
|Collie Davis
|Southern University
|Houston Rockets
|6
|16
|124
|1979
|Mike Eversley
|Chicago State
|Chicago Bulls
|7
|5
|133
|1979
|Charles Jones
|Albany State (GA)
|Phoenix Suns
|8
|18
|165
|1979
|Billy Tucker
|Tennessee State
|New York Knicks
|8
|5
|152
|1978
|Purvis Short
|Jackson State
|Golden State Warriors
|1
|5
|5
|1978
|Frankie Sanders
|Southern University
|San Antonio Spurs
|1
|20
|20
|1978
|Clemon Johnson
|Florida A&M
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|22
|44
|1978
|Terry Sykes
|Grambling State
|Washington Bullets
|2
|15
|37
|1978
|Tommy Green
|Southern University
|New Orleans Jazz
|2
|13
|35
|1978
|Billyray Bates
|Kentucky State
|Houston Rockets
|3
|3
|47
|1978
|Harold Robertson
|Lincoln (MO)
|Los Angeles Lakers
|4
|16
|82
|1978
|James Sparrow
|North Carolina A&T
|Indiana Pacers
|5
|4
|92
|1978
|Greg Green
|Southern University
|New York Knicks
|5
|12
|100
|1978
|Carlos Terry
|Winston-Salem State
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5
|16
|104
|1978
|Gerald Glover
|Howard
|Atlanta Hawks
|6
|10
|120
|1978
|Herb Entzminger
|Johnson C. Smith
|Detroit Pistons
|7
|7
|138
|1978
|Steve Bayless
|Central State (OH)
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|9
|10
|180
|1977
|Alonzo Bradley
|Texas Southern
|Indiana Pacers
|2
|7
|29
|1977
|Roy Smith
|Kentucky State
|Golden State Warriors
|4
|16
|82
|1977
|Larry Williams
|Texas Southern
|Kansas City Kings
|4
|9
|75
|1977
|Al Smith
|Jackson State
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|5
|11
|99
|1977
|Gerald Cunningham
|Kentucky State
|New Jersey Nets
|5
|1
|89
|1977
|Ray Epps
|Norfolk State
|Golden State Warriors
|5
|16
|104
|1977
|Marvin Jackson
|Prairie View A&M
|Indiana Pacers
|5
|7
|95
|1977
|Curvan Lewis
|Virginia Union
|Buffalo Braves
|6
|2
|112
|1977
|George Gibson
|Winston-Salem State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|6
|19
|129
|1977
|Willie High
|Alabama State
|Denver Nuggets
|7
|19
|150
|1977
|Robert Lewis
|Johnson C. Smith
|Detroit Pistons
|7
|13
|144
|1976
|Larry Wright
|Grambling State
|Washington Bullets
|1
|14
|14
|1976
|John McGill
|Alcorn State
|New York Knicks
|3
|7
|41
|1976
|Lewis Linder
|Kentucky State
|Boston Celtics
|4
|16
|67
|1976
|Willie Parr
|LeMoyne-Owen
|Seattle SuperSonics
|4
|12
|63
|1976
|L.C. Mason
|Alabama State
|Washington Bullets
|5
|15
|83
|1976
|Joe Jones
|Grambling State
|New York Knicks
|6
|7
|93
|1976
|Harry Davis
|Morris Brown
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|6
|16
|102
|1976
|Gene Cunningham
|Norfolk State
|Golden State Warriors
|6
|18
|104
|1976
|Tom Paulin
|Winston-Salem State
|Chicago Bulls
|6
|1
|87
|1976
|Ron Barrow
|Southern University
|Milwaukee Bucks
|7
|8
|112
|1976
|Major Jones
|Albany State (GA)
|Portland Trail Blazers
|9
|3
|20
|1976
|Calvin Robinson
|Mississippi Valley State
|New Orleans Jazz
|9
|8
|148
|1976
|Ron Johnson
|North Carolina A&T
|Seattle SuperSonics
|9
|11
|151
|1976
|Ricky Lewis
|Alcorn State
|Seattle SuperSonics
|10
|10
|167
|1975
|Gene Short
|Jackson State
|New York Knicks
|1
|9
|9
|1975
|Marvin Webster
|Morgan State
|Atlanta Hawks
|1
|3
|3
|1975
|Bruce Seals
|Xavier (LA)
|Seattle SuperSonics
|2
|3
|21
|1975
|Dwain Govan
|Bishop
|Seattle SuperSonics
|5
|12
|84
|1975
|Andre Hampton
|Kentucky State
|New Orleans Jazz
|5
|1
|73
|1975
|Cliff Pratt
|Shaw
|Detroit Pistons
|5
|9
|81
|1975
|Henry Ward
|Jackson State
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|6
|9
|99
|1975
|Allen Spruill
|North Carolina A&T
|Detroit Pistons
|6
|8
|98
|1975
|Larry Smith
|North Carolina A&T
|Seattle SuperSonics
|6
|12
|102
|1975
|John Kelley
|Dillard
|Detroit Pistons
|8
|9
|135
|1975
|Harvey Carmichael
|Kentucky State
|New Orleans Jazz
|8
|1
|127
|1975
|Robert Rhodes
|Albany State (GA)
|Boston Celtics
|15
|15
|159
|1974
|Aaron James
|Grambling State
|New Orleans Jazz
|2
|10
|28
|1974
|Rubin Collins
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|18
|36
|1974
|Truck Robinson
|Tennessee State
|Washington Bullets
|2
|4
|22
|1974
|Talvin Skinner
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Seattle SuperSonics
|3
|8
|44
|1974
|Earl Williams
|Winston-Salem State
|Phoenix Suns
|3
|13
|49
|1974
|William Gordon
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Seattle SuperSonics
|4
|8
|62
|1974
|Lawrence Johnson
|Prairie View A&M
|Houston Rockets
|6
|5
|95
|1974
|Bertrand du Pont
|Dillard
|Seattle SuperSonics
|9
|8
|152
|1973
|Caldwell Jones
|Albany State (GA)
|Philadelphia 76ers
|2
|14
|32
|1973
|Sam Barber
|Bethune-Cookman
|Boston Celtics
|3
|7
|42
|1973
|June Harris
|North Carolina A&T
|Seattle SuperSonics
|4
|4
|56
|1973
|Lawrence Lilly
|Alabama State
|New York Knicks
|6
|14
|100
|1973
|Sterling Wright
|Lincoln (MO)
|Philadelphia 76ers
|6
|1
|87
|1973
|James Floyd
|Shaw
|Milwaukee Bucks
|6
|15
|101
|1973
|Sandy Smith
|Winston-Salem State
|Phoenix Suns
|9
|7
|144
|1973
|Charles Edge
|LeMoyne-Owen
|New York Knicks
|11
|8
|173
|1973
|Lynn Greer
|Virginia State
|Phoenix Suns
|11
|5
|170
|1973
|Chester Davis
|Morgan State
|Capital Bullets
|13
|5
|187
|1972
|Travis Grant
|Kentucky State
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1
|13
|13
|1972
|Sam Sibert
|Kentucky State
|Kansas City-Omaha Kings
|2
|6
|19
|1972
|Gregg Northington
|Alabama State
|Los Angeles Lakers
|3
|17
|47
|1972
|Lloyd Neal
|Tennessee State
|Portland Trail Blazers
|3
|1
|31
|1972
|Joe Bynes
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Philadelphia 76ers
|5
|6
|69
|1972
|Wardell Dyson
|Shaw
|Phoenix Suns
|5
|12
|75
|1972
|Charles Edge
|LeMoyne-Owen
|Phoenix Suns
|6
|12
|92
|1972
|John Glover
|Wiley
|Philadelphia 76ers
|6
|5
|85
|1972
|Mike Sneed
|Fayetteville State
|Kansas City-Omaha Kings
|7
|5
|102
|1972
|Marvin Brown
|Jackson State
|Baltimore Bullets
|7
|9
|106
|1972
|Curtis Pritchett
|Saint Augustine's
|Philadelphia 76ers
|7
|6
|103
|1972
|Charles Kirkland
|Cheney
|Milwaukee Bucks
|8
|16
|129
|1972
|Russell Golden
|Jackson State
|Phoenix Suns
|8
|12
|125
|1972
|Jim Floyd
|Shaw
|Baltimore Bullets
|8
|9
|122
|1972
|Larry Strozier
|Morehouse
|Atlanta Hawks
|9
|7
|136
|1972
|Marvin Watkins
|Jackson State
|Baltimore Bullets
|11
|5
|161
|1972
|Charles Allen
|Texas Southern
|Atlanta Hawks
|11
|4
|160
|1972
|James Green
|Paine
|Atlanta Hawks
|12
|3
|169
|1972
|Phil Stephens
|South Carolina State
|Boston Celtics
|12
|7
|173
|1972
|Kelly Utley
|Shaw
|Phoenix Suns
|13
|5
|179
|1972
|Paul Kelley
|Shaw
|Portland Trail Blazers
|14
|1
|181
|1972
|John Thornton
|South Carolina State
|Chicago Bulls
|17
|1
|197
|1971
|Elmore Smith
|Kentucky State
|Buffalo Braves
|1
|3
|3
|1971
|Gregg Northington
|Alabama State
|New York Knicks
|2
|17
|34
|1971
|Fred Hilton
|Grambling State
|Buffalo Braves
|2
|2
|19
|1971
|Ted "Hound Dog" McClain
|Tennessee State
|Atlanta Hawks
|2
|5
|22
|1971
|Gerald Lockett
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|3
|1
|36
|1971
|Mike Gale
|Elizabeth City State
|Chicago Bulls
|3
|12
|47
|1971
|Ken Mayfield
|Tuskegee
|New York Knicks
|3
|15
|50
|1971
|Vincent White
|Savannah State
|Detroit Pistons
|5
|11
|79
|1971
|William Graham
|Kentucky State
|Phoenix Suns
|6
|14
|99
|1971
|Mike Jordan
|Savannah State
|Atlanta Hawks
|7
|5
|107
|1971
|Leroy Eldridge
|Cheney
|New York Knicks
|8
|16
|135
|1971
|Russell Golden
|Jackson State
|Baltimore Bullets
|8
|9
|128
|1971
|Jackie Dinkins
|Voorhees
|Chicago Bulls
|9
|14
|150
|1971
|Andy Toth
|Cheney
|New York Knicks
|10
|15
|167
|1971
|Levi Wyatt
|Alcorn State
|Atlanta Hawks
|11
|4
|172
|1971
|Floyd Mason
|Alcorn State
|Phoenix Suns
|12
|10
|192
|1971
|Ron Dorsey
|Tennessee State
|Phoenix Suns
|13
|9
|204
|1971
|Art Davis
|Johnson C. Smith
|Detroit Pistons
|14
|5
|212
|1971
|Rudolph Peele
|Norfolk State
|Baltimore Bullets
|14
|4
|211
|1971
|James Fleming
|Alcorn State
|Detroit Pistons
|15
|5
|221
|1971
|Curtis Carter
|Bishop
|Phoenix Suns
|15
|6
|22
|1971
|James Morrell
|Norfolk State
|Baltimore Bullets
|15
|4
|220
|1971
|Ed Jenkins
|Shaw
|Detroit Pistons
|19
|2
|237
|1970
|Walt Gilmore
|Fort Valley State
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|8
|25
|1970
|Cornell Warner
|Jackson State
|Buffalo Braves
|2
|7
|24
|1970
|Lou Herndon
|Jackson State
|Chicago Bulls
|3
|11
|45
|1970
|John Davis
|Alabama State
|Chicago Bulls
|4
|6
|57
|1970
|Dan Crenshaw
|Alabama State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|4
|12
|63
|1970
|Jim Wilson
|Cheney
|Chicago Bulls
|4
|11
|62
|1970
|Jon McKinney
|Norfolk State
|Boston Celtics
|4
|4
|55
|1970
|Robert Moor
|Central State (OH)
|Buffalo Braves
|5
|9
|77
|1970
|George Johnson
|Dillard
|Chicago Bulls
|5
|11
|79
|1970
|Tom Carter
|Paul Quinn
|Boston Celtics
|5
|4
|72
|1970
|Uluss Thompson
|Wiley
|Cincinnati Royals
|5
|5
|73
|1970
|Lonnie Kluttz
|North Carolina A&T
|Chicago Bulls
|6
|11
|96
|1970
|John Shinall
|Jackson State
|Atlanta Hawks
|7
|14
|116
|1970
|Mike Bernard
|Kentucky State
|Cincinnati Royals
|7
|5
|107
|1970
|Greg Filmore
|Cheney
|New York Knicks
|8
|17
|136
|1970
|Glen Johnson
|Jackson State
|Chicago Bulls
|9
|11
|147
|1970
|Joe Taylor
|Dillard
|Buffalo Braves
|10
|7
|160
|1970
|Israel Oliver
|Elizabeth City State
|Portland Trail Blazers
|10
|8
|161
|1970
|Kindell Stephens
|Fisk
|Los Angeles Lakers
|10
|13
|166
|1970
|Jim Walls
|Clark Atlanta
|Phoenix Suns
|11
|8
|178
|1970
|Dewey Varner
|Tuskegee
|Los Angeles Lakers
|12
|9
|192
|1970
|Reggie Roach
|Virginia State
|Cincinnati Royals
|12
|3
|186
|1970
|Larry Gray
|Huston-Tillotson
|Cincinnati Royals
|13
|3
|196
|1970
|Allen McManus
|Winston-Salem State
|Seattle SuperSonics
|13
|4
|197
|1970
|Pete Walthour
|Fort Valley State
|Los Angeles Lakers
|16
|6
|228
|1970
|John Cannon
|Grambling State
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|18
|3
|236
|1969
|Mike Davis
|Virginia Union
|Baltimore Bullets
|1
|14
|14
|1969
|Willie Scott
|Alabama State
|Baltimore Bullets
|2
|14
|29
|1969
|Willie Norwood
|Alcorn State
|Detroit Pistons
|2
|4
|19
|1969
|Julius Keye
|Alcorn State
|Boston Celtics
|3
|9
|38
|1969
|Charles Bonaparte
|Norfolk State
|San Diego Rockets
|3
|6
|35
|1969
|Johnny Allen
|Bethune-Cookman
|San Diego Rockets
|4
|6
|49
|1969
|Bob Dandridge
|Norfolk State
|Milwaukee Bucks
|4
|2
|45
|1969
|Wil Jones
|Albany State (GA)
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5
|12
|69
|1969
|Charles Hentz
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|San Diego Rockets
|5
|6
|63
|1969
|Frank Judge
|Huston-Tillotson
|Chicago Bulls
|7
|5
|90
|1969
|Dave Hamilton
|West Virginia State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|7
|13
|98
|1969
|Bob Christian
|Grambling State
|Atlanta Hawks
|8
|10
|109
|1969
|Bill English
|Winston-Salem State
|Detroit Pistons
|10
|4
|131
|1969
|Rick Kirkland
|Norfolk State
|Chicago Bulls
|13
|4
|172
|1969
|Mallory Chestnutt
|Tuskegee
|Los Angeles Lakers
|13
|10
|178
|1969
|Jerry Nickens
|Tougaloo
|San Diego Rockets
|15
|4
|192
|1969
|Joe Pridgen
|North Carolina Central
|San Diego Rockets
|18
|3
|209
|1969
|Solomon Davis
|Kentucky State
|Phoenix Suns
|19
|1
|212
|1969
|Stan McKain
|Southern University
|Baltimore Bullets
|20
|3
|218
|1968
|Ed Johnson
|Tennessee State
|Seattle SuperSonics
|3
|12
|34
|1968
|Hal Booker
|Cheney
|Seattle SuperSonics
|4
|3
|46
|1968
|Rich Johnson
|Grambling State
|Boston Celtics
|4
|10
|46
|1968
|Carl Fuller
|Bethune-Cookman
|Detroit Pistons
|5
|6
|56
|1968
|Hal Booker
|Cheney
|New York Knicks
|5
|8
|58
|1968
|Ed Chaplin
|Voorhees
|Baltimore Bullets
|5
|4
|54
|1968
|Calvin Martin
|Texas Southern
|Cincinnati Royals
|6
|5
|69
|1968
|Oscar Smith
|Elizabeth City State
|Atlanta Hawks
|7
|11
|89
|1968
|Jasper Wilson
|Southern University
|Baltimore Bullets
|7
|4
|82
|1968
|Melvin Jones
|Albany State (GA)
|Philadelphia 76ers
|8
|12
|104
|1968
|Julius Keye
|Alcorn State
|Boston Celtics
|8
|10
|102
|1968
|Aaron Sellers
|Jackson State
|San Diego Rockets
|8
|1
|93
|1968
|Mack Daughty
|Albany State (GA)
|Atlanta Hawks
|9
|11
|117
|1968
|Sylvester Adams
|North Carolina A&T
|New York Knicks
|10
|8
|128
|1968
|Lee Davis
|North Carolina Central
|Phoenix Suns
|10
|13
|133
|1968
|Dwight Waller
|Tennessee State
|Atlanta Hawks
|10
|11
|131
|1968
|Leonard Epps
|Clark Atlanta
|San Diego Rockets
|11
|1
|135
|1968
|Henry Watkins
|Tennessee State
|Atlanta Hawks
|11
|10
|144
|1968
|Roy Manning
|Lane
|San Diego Rockets
|12
|1
|148
|1968
|Ted Campbell
|North Carolina A&T
|Philadelphia 76ers
|12
|11
|158
|1968
|Marshall Evans
|Lincoln (MO)
|San Diego Rockets
|13
|1
|161
|1968
|George Mack
|North Carolina A&T
|Philadelphia 76ers
|15
|8
|189
|1968
|Milt Williams
|Lincoln (MO)
|New York Knicks
|17
|5
|202
|1968
|Nate Ware
|Tennessee State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|17
|6
|203
|1968
|Rich Rirkendal
|Norfolk State
|Chicago Bulls
|20
|1
|212
|1967
|Earl Monroe
|Winston-Salem State
|Baltimore Bullets
|1
|2
|2
|1967
|Jimmy Jones
|Grambling State
|Baltimore Bullets
|2
|1
|13
|1967
|Trooper Washington
|Cheney
|Cincinnati Royals
|5
|7
|50
|1967
|James Reid
|Winston-Salem State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|5
|10
|53
|1967
|Marlbert Pradd
|Dillard
|Chicago Bulls
|6
|3
|58
|1967
|Carl Fuller
|Bethune-Cookman
|St. Louis Hawks
|7
|6
|73
|1967
|Frank Card
|South Carolina State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|7
|10
|77
|1967
|Ed Manning
|Jackson State
|Baltimore Bullets
|8
|1
|80
|1967
|Arvesta Kelly
|Lincoln (MO)
|St. Louis Hawks
|8
|6
|85
|1967
|Robert Allen
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Baltimore Bullets
|9
|1
|92
|1967
|Ted Campbell
|North Carolina A&T
|Philadelphia 76ers
|11
|8
|121
|1967
|George Mack
|North Carolina A&T
|Philadelphia 76ers
|13
|6
|139
|1967
|John Tolbert
|South Carolina State
|San Diego Rockets
|14
|5
|146
|1966
|Ken Wilburn
|Central State (OH)
|Philadelphia 76ers
|4
|9
|39
|1966
|Ron Jackson
|Clark Atlanta
|New York Knicks
|5
|1
|41
|1966
|John Comeaux
|Grambling State
|Chicago Bulls
|7
|9
|68
|1966
|Ted Manning
|North Carolina Central
|Detroit Pistons
|7
|2
|61
|1966
|Guy Manning
|Prairie View A&M
|Baltimore Bullets
|10
|3
|87
|1966
|Lonnie Lynn
|Wilberforce
|St. Louis Hawks
|12
|2
|99
|1965
|Hal Blevins
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|New York Knicks
|2
|6
|14
|1965
|Will Frazier
|Grambling State
|San Francisco Warriors
|2
|1
|9
|1965
|Bob Love
|Southern University
|Cincinnati Royals
|4
|7
|33
|1965
|Ted Manning
|North Carolina Central
|Detroit Pistons
|5
|3
|38
|1965
|Lavonne LeFlore
|Jackson State
|Baltimore Bullets
|6
|4
|48
|1965
|Warren Davis
|North Carolina A&T
|New York Knicks
|6
|2
|46
|1965
|Willie Cotton
|Central State (OH)
|San Francisco Warriors
|8
|1
|62
|1965
|Marlbert Pradd
|Dillard
|Los Angeles Lakers
|9
|6
|74
|1965
|Thales McReynolds
|Miles
|Baltimore Bullets
|11
|2
|82
|1965
|Robert McCollough
|Benedict
|Cincinnati Royals
|12
|5
|91
|1965
|Oliver Jones
|Albany State (GA)
|Cincinnati Royals
|13
|5
|96
|1965
|Willie Porter
|Tennessee State
|Cincinnati Royals
|16
|4
|108
|1964
|Willis Reed
|Grambling State
|New York Knicks
|2
|1
|8
|1964
|Bobby Joe Edmonds
|Tennessee State
|Baltimore Bullets
|6
|3
|46
|1964
|Ernest Brock
|Virginia State
|St. Louis Hawks
|6
|6
|49
|1964
|Maurice McHartley
|North Carolina A&T
|St. Louis Hawks
|7
|6
|58
|1964
|Wally Briggs
|North Carolina A&T
|Philadelphia 76ers
|10
|3
|80
|1964
|Frank Stephens
|Virginia State
|St. Louis Hawks
|10
|4
|81
|1964
|Fred Glover
|Winston-Salem State
|Baltimore Bullets
|11
|2
|86
|1964
|Julius Myers
|Morris Brown
|Philadelphia 76ers
|12
|2
|91
|1963
|Hershell West
|Grambling State
|Philadelphia 76ers
|2
|7
|15
|1963
|Waite Bellamy
|Florida A&M
|St. Louis Hawks
|4
|6
|32
|1963
|Hugh Evans
|North Carolina A&T
|St. Louis Hawks
|12
|2
|79
|1962
|Zelmo Beaty
|Prairie View A&M
|St. Louis Hawks
|1
|3
|3
|1962
|Charlie Hardnett
|Grambling State
|St. Louis Hawks
|3
|3
|19
|1962
|Porter Meriwether
|Tennessee State
|Syracuse Nationals
|3
|5
|21
|1962
|Jack Jackson
|Virginia Union
|San Francisco Warriors
|5
|7
|41
|1962
|Marvin Trotman
|Elizabeth City State
|St. Louis Hawks
|9
|3
|72
|1961
|Ben Warley
|Tennessee State
|Syracuse Nationals
|1
|6
|6
|1961
|Cleo Hill
|Winston-Salem State
|St. Louis Hawks
|1
|8
|8
|1961
|George Finley
|Tennessee State
|Detroit Pistons
|4
|3
|35
|1961
|Rossie Johnson
|Tennessee State
|Cincinnati Royals
|5
|2
|43
|1961
|Bruce Spraggins
|Virginia Union
|Philadelphia Warriors
|5
|6
|47
|1961
|Cleveland Buckner
|Jackson State
|New York Knicks
|6
|1
|51
|1961
|Charles Riley
|Winston-Salem State
|St. Louis Hawks
|7
|7
|66
|1961
|Walter Ward
|Hampton
|Detroit Pistons
|8
|3
|71
|1961
|Rex Tippitt
|Grambling State
|Syracuse Nationals
|9
|5
|81
|1961
|Herbert Gray
|North Carolina A&T
|St. Louis Hawks
|9
|6
|82
|1960
|Ben Warley
|Tennessee State
|Los Angeles Lakers
|4
|3
|27
|1960
|Alvin Attles
|North Carolina A&T
|Philadelphia Warriors
|5
|7
|39
|1960
|Howard Willis
|Grambling State
|New York Knicks
|11
|3
|77
|1959
|Dick Barnett
|Tennessee State
|Syracuse Nationals
|1
|4
|4
|1959
|John Barnhill
|Tennessee State
|St. Louis Hawks
|11
|6
|77
|1958
|Bennie Swain
|Texas Southern
|Boston Celtics
|1
|7
|7
|1958
|Jim Dew
|Alabama State
|Detroit Pistons
|12
|3
|80
|1958
|Joe Buckhalter
|Tennessee State
|St. Louis Hawks
|12
|4
|81
|1957
|Sam Jones
|North Carolina Central
|Boston Celtics
|1
|8
|8
|1957
|Bob McCoy
|Grambling State
|Detroit Pistons
|2
|2
|10
|1957
|Max Jameson
|Kentucky State
|Philadelphia Warriors
|7
|5
|53
|1957
|Woody Sauldsberry
|Texas Southern
|Philadelphia Warriors
|8
|5
|60
|1956
|Bob Hopkins
|Grambling State
|Syracuse Nationals
|10
|5
|75
|1956
|Sam Jones
|North Carolina Central
|Minneapolis Lakers
|8
|3
|59
|1955
|Henry Dooley
|Wiley
|Boston Celtics
|13
|2
|94
|1952
|Ken McBride
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Syracuse Nationals
|3
|10
|30
|1950
|Earl Lloyd
|West Virginia State
|Washington Capitols
|9
|5
|101