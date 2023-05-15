Every HBCU player ever selected in the NBA Draft

A total of 351 HBCU men's basketball players have been drafted in NBA history, with Norfolk State's Kyle O'Quinn being the most recent selection during 2012's second round.

Here is a complete history of HBCU players in the NBA draft (through 2022).

The first selection ever: West Virginia State's Earl Lloyd was the first HBCU men's basketball player drafted to the NBA and it was in the 1950 draft. Lloyd would become the first African-American player to play in an NBA game on Oct. 31, 1950. Since Lloyd's selection, a total of 351 HBCU products have been drafted to the NBA, with 132 players selected after the 1976 NBA-ABA merger. Since the NBA draft shortened to two rounds in 1989, 18 HBCU players have been selected. Sixty-seven HBCU players have been selected in the first two rounds of the NBA draft.

The first-rounders: 21 HBCU men's basketball players have been first-round selections. Winston-Salem State's Earl Monroe is the highest HBCU NBA draft selection ever, going second overall to the Baltimore Bullets in 1967. Jackson State's Purvis Short is the highest HBCU NBA draft selection post-merger, going fifth overall to the Golden State Warriors in 1978. Short is one of 10 HBCU first-round draft picks since 1976.

North Carolina Central's Sam Jones was the first HBCU first round NBA draft pick, going eighth overall to the Boston Celtics in 1957. Tennessee State's Carlos Rogers is the most recent HBCU first round NBA draft pick, going 11th overall to the Seattle SuperSonics in 1994. 1961, 1975 and 1978 remain the only years that two HBCU players were drafted in the first round.

HBCU first round NBA draft picks

PICK PLAYER YEAR COLLEGE NBA TEAM 2 Earl Monroe 1967 Winston-Salem State Baltimore Bullets 3 Elmore Smith 1971 Kentucky State Buffalo Braves 3 Marvin Webster 1975 Morgan State Atlanta Hawks 3 Zelmo Beaty 1962 Prairie View A&M St. Louis Hawks 4 Dick Barnett 1959 Tennessee State Syracuse Nationals 5 Purvis Short 1978 Jackson State Golden State Warriors 6 Ben Warley 1961 Tennessee State Syracuse Nationals 7 Bennie Swain 1958 Texas Southern Boston Celtics 8 Sam Jones 1957 North Carolina Central Boston Celtics 8 Cleo Hill 1961 Winston-Salem State St. Louis Hawks 9 Gene Short 1975 Jackson State New York Knicks 9 Charles Oakley 1985 Virginia Union Cleveland Cavaliers 10 Lindsey Hunter 1993 Jackson State Detroit Pistons 11 Carlos Rogers 1994 Tennessee State Seattle SuperSonics 13 Travis Grant 1972 Kentucky State Los Angeles Lakers 14 Larry Wright 1976 Grambling State Washington Bullets 14 Mike Davis 1969 Virginia Union Baltimore Bullets 17 Kevin Loder 1981 Alabama State Kansas City Kings 20 Frankie Sanders 1978 Southern University San Antonio Spurs 21 Monti Davis 1980 Tennessee State Philadelphia 76ers 23 Earl Jones 1984 District of Columbia Los Angeles Lakers

The latest HBCU NBA draft selection: When the Detroit Pistons drafted Shaw's Ed Jenkins in the 19th round of the 1971 NBA draft, Jenkins became the latest selected HBCU player in NBA history going 237th overall.

HBCU NBA draft selections by college: Tennessee State and Jackson State have had the most NBA draft picks with 23 selections each. Grambling State is second at 22.

Fifty-nine HBCUs have had a player taken in the NBA draft. From that group, Bishop and Saint Paul's (VA) are defunct HBCUs with former NBA draft picks. Coppin State and Delaware State are the only DI HBCUs that haven't had an NBA draft pick.

Only 26 HBCUs have ever had multiple players selected in the same draft. Only 10 HBCUs have done so since the 1976 merger. Since the draft cut down to two rounds in 1989, Mississippi Valley State is the only HBCU with multiple players selected in the same NBA draft. Shaw (1972), Jackson State (1970) and Tennessee State (1968) are the only HBCUs to ever have four players selected in the same NBA draft. Below are all the instances of HBCU with multiple players selected in the same draft.

1993 Mississippi Valley State (2 players)

1987 West Virginia State (2 players)

1983 Chicago State (2 players) Hampton (2 players)

1982 Howard (2 players) Jackson State (2 players)

1981 Hampton (2 players)

1980 Alcorn State (2 players)

1979 Southern (2 players)

1978 Southern (3 players)

1977 Kentucky State (2 players) Texas Southern (2 players)

1976 Alcorn State (2 players) Grambling State (2 players)

1975 Jackson State (2 players) Kentucky State (2 players) North Carolina A&T (2 players)

1974 Maryland-Eastern Shore (3 players)

1972 Jackson State (3 players) Kentucky State (2 players) Shaw (4 players) South Carolina State (2 players)

1971 Alcorn State (3 players) Cheyney (2 players) Kentucky State (2 players) Norfolk State (2 players) Savannah State (2 players) Tennessee State (2 players)

1970 Alabama State (2 players) Cheyney (2 players) Dillard (2 players) Fort Valley State (2 players) Jackson State (4 players)

1969 Alcorn State (2 players) Norfolk State (3 players)

1968 Albany State (GA) (2 players) Cheyney (2 players) Lincoln (MO) (2 players) North Carolina A&T (3 players) Tennessee State (4 players)

1967 North Carolina A&T (2 players) South Carolina State (2 players) Winston-Salem State (2 players)

1964 North Carolina A&T (2 players) Virginia State (2 players)

1961 Tennessee State (3 players) Winston-Salem State (2 players)

1959 Tennessee State (2 players)



Below you can find a breakdown of HBCU players drafted by college and the highest HBCU draft selections by college.

HBCU players drafted by college # OF PLAYERS DRAFTED HBCU 23 Tennessee State, Jackson State 22 Grambling State 19 North Carolina A&T 14 Winston-Salem State, Southern,

Norfolk State, Alabama State 13 Kentucky State, Alcorn State 10 Cheyney 9 North Carolina Central 8 Virginia Union, Shaw,

Hampton, Albany State (GA) 7 Texas Southern, Dillard 6 Elizabeth City State 5 West Virginia State, South Carolina State,

Mississippi Valley State, Lincoln (MO), Howard,

Central State (OH), Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4 Virginia State, Tuskegee, Saint Augustine's,

Prairie View A&M, Maryland-Eastern Shore,

Florida A&M, Chicago State, Bethune-Cookman 3 Wiley, Savannah State, Morgan State,

LeMoyne-Owen, Johnson C. Smith, Clark Atlanta 2 Voorhees, Morris Brown, Huston-Tillotson,

Fort Valley State, District of Columbia,

Bishop, Benedict 1 Xavier (LA), Wilberforce, Tougaloo, Saint Paul's (VA),

Paul Quinn, Paine, Morehouse, Miles, Lane, Fisk,

Fayetteville State, Alabama A&M

Highest HBCU draft pick by college HIGHEST OVR PLAYER DRAFTED HBCU No. 2 Winston-Salem Sate No. 3 Kentucky State, Morgan State, Prairie View A&M No. 4 Tennessee State No. 5 Jackson State No. 7 Texas Southern No. 8 Grambling State, North Carolina Central No. 9 Virginia Union No. 14 Arkansas-Pine Bluff No. 17 Alabama State No. 19 Alcorn State No. 20 Albany State (GA), Southern No. 21 Xavier (LA) No. 22 Bishop No. 23 District of Columbia No. 25 Fort Valley State, West Virginia State No. 30 Maryland-Eastern Shore No. 32 Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State No. 35 Hampton, Norfolk State No. 39 Central State (OH), North Carolina A&T No. 40 Cheyney No. 41 Clark Atlanta, Shaw No. 42 Bethune-Cookman No. 46 Elizabeth City State No. 49 Benedict, Virginia State No. 50 Tuskegee No. 51 Saint Paul No. 54 Voorhees No. 58 Dillard No. 63 LeMoyne-Owen No. 72 Paul Quinn No. 73 Wiley No. 77 South Carolina State No. 79 Savannah State No. 81 Howard No. 82 Lincoln (MO), Miles No. 90 Huston-Tillotson No. 91 Morris Brown No. 99 Wilberforce No. 102 Fayetteville State No. 103 Saint Augustine's No. 115 Alabama A&M No. 127 Chicago State No. 136 Morehouse No. 138 Johnson C. Smith No. 148 Lane No. 166 Fisk No. 169 Paine No. 192 Tougaloo

HBCU NBA draft selections by NBA team: The Atlanta Hawks franchise has drafted the most HBCU players in history, leading the way with 36. The Philadelphia 76ers have drafted the second-most HBCU players as a franchise with 35, but has drafted the most HBCU players since moving to Philadelphia to become the 76ers at 29.

Twenty-give out of the 30 current NBA franchises have drafted an HBCU player in their history. From that group, the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies haven't selected an HBCU player since renaming and/or relocating their teams. The Washington Capitols, a now-defunct NBA franchise, selected one HBCU player.

Here are the five NBA franchises that have yet to select an HBCU player in the NBA draft and the year that the franchise was founded.

Miami Heat (1988)

New Orleans Pelicans (1988)

Minnesota Timberwolves (1989)

Toronto Raptors (1995)

Charlotte Hornets (2004)

Only 10 franchises have selected multiple HBCU players in the same draft since the 1976 merger. Since the draft cut down to two rounds in 1989, no NBA team has selected multiple HBCU players in the same draft. Below are the instances since the merger.

1983 Seattle SuperSonics (2 players) Washington Bullets (4 players)

1982 Philadelphia 76ers (2 players) Atlanta Hawks (2 players) Washington Bullets (2 players)

1981 San Antonio Spurs (2 players)

1980 Milwaukee Bucks (2 players) Philadelphia 76ers (5 players) Washington Bullets (3 players)

1978 Los Angeles Lakers (2 players)

1977 Indiana Pacers (2 players) Golden State Warriors (2 players)

1976 Seattle SuperSonics (3 players) Washington Bullets (2 players) New York Knicks (2 players)



Below you can find a breakdown of HBCU players drafted by franchise, team and the highest HBCU draft selections by team.

HBCU players drafted by NBA franchise # OF HBCU PLAYERS DRAFTED NBA Franchise 36 Atlanta Hawks

(St. Louis Hawks) 35 Philadelphia 76ers

(Syracuse Nationals) 24 New York Knicks 22 Washington Wizards

(Baltimore Bullets, Capital Bullets) 21 Detroit Pistons 19 Oklahoma City Thunder

(Seattle SuperSonics) 18 Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings

(Cincinnati Royals, Kansas City Kings,

Kansas City-Omaha Kings) 17 Phoenix Suns 16 Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors

(Minneapolis Lakers), (Philadelphia Warriors) 14 Houston Rockets

(San Diego Rockets) 13 Boston Celtics 11 Portland Trail Blazers 9 Milwaukee Bucks 8 Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz

(Buffalo Braves, San Diego Clippers), (New Orleans Jazz) 5 San Antonio Spurs 4 Indiana Pacers 3 Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks

(New Jersey Nets) 2 Denver Nuggets 1 Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Washington Capitols

(Vancouver Grizzlies)

HBCU players drafted by NBA team # of HBCU Players Drafted NBA Team 29 Philadelphia 76ers 24 New York Knicks 21 Detroit Pistons 20 Baltimore Bullets, Atlanta Hawks 19 Seattle SuperSonics 18 Chicago Bulls 17 Phoenix Suns 16 St. Louis Hawks 15 Los Angeles Lakers 13 Boston Celtics 12 Golden State Warriors 11 Portland Trail Blazers, Cincinnati Royals 10 San Diego Rockets 9 Milwaukee Bucks 8 Cleveland Cavaliers 6 Syracuse Nationals, Buffalo Braves 5 San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Jazz 4 Philadelphia Warriors, Kansas City Kings,

Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets 3 Utah Jazz, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks 2 Kansas City-Omaha Kings, Denver Nuggets 1 Washington Capitols, Vancouver Grizzlies,

San Diego Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic,

Minneapolis Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Capital Bullets

Highest HBCU draft pick by NBA team Highest OVERALL HBCU Player drafted NBA Team No. 2 Baltimore Bullets No. 3 Atlanta Hawks, Buffalo Braves, St. Louis Hawks No. 4 Syracuse Nationals No. 5 Golden State Warriors No. 7 Boston Celtics No. 8 New York Knicks No. 9 Cleveland Cavaliers, San Francisco Warriors No. 10 Detroit Pistons (x2) No. 11 Seattle SuperSonics No. 13 Los Angeles Lakers No. 14 Washington Bullets No. 15 Philadelphia 76ers No. 17 Kansas City Kings No. 19 Kansas City-Omaha Kings No. 20 Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs No. 22 Phoenix Suns No. 28 New Orleans Jazz No. 29 Indiana Pacers No. 33 Cincinnati Royals No. 34 Dallas Mavericks No. 35 San Diego Rockets No. 36 Sacramento Kings No. 39 Philadelphia Warriors No. 40 New Jersey Nets No. 41 Milwaukee Bucks No. 45 Chicago Bulls No. 47 Houston Rockets No. 49 Orlando Magic No. 51 Vancouver Grizzlies No. 53 Los Angeles Clippers No. 59 Minneapolis Lakers No. 62 Utah Jazz No. 77 San Diego Clippers No. 101 Washington Capitols No. 146 Denver Nuggets No. 187 Capital Bullets

All-time HBCU NBA draft selections by year

Check out the complete history of NBA draft picks from HBCUs below.