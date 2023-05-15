🏆 CHAMPS:

🥎 DI softball regionals | Day 1 results

Saturday

🎾 DI women's tennis national title match

🥍 Latest lacrosse updates

⛳️ DI women's golf | Day 1 results
basketball-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 15, 2023

Every HBCU player ever selected in the NBA Draft

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Texas Southern Tigers: Game Highlights

A total of 351 HBCU men's basketball players have been drafted in NBA history, with Norfolk State's Kyle O'Quinn being the most recent selection during 2012's second round.

Here is a complete history of HBCU players in the NBA draft (through 2022).

The first selection ever: West Virginia State's Earl Lloyd was the first HBCU men's basketball player drafted to the NBA and it was in the 1950 draft. Lloyd would become the first African-American player to play in an NBA game on Oct. 31, 1950. Since Lloyd's selection, a total of 351 HBCU products have been drafted to the NBA, with 132 players selected after the 1976 NBA-ABA merger. Since the NBA draft shortened to two rounds in 1989, 18 HBCU players have been selected. Sixty-seven HBCU players have been selected in the first two rounds of the NBA draft.

The first-rounders: 21 HBCU men's basketball players have been first-round selections. Winston-Salem State's Earl Monroe is the highest HBCU NBA draft selection ever, going second overall to the Baltimore Bullets in 1967. Jackson State's Purvis Short is the highest HBCU NBA draft selection post-merger, going fifth overall to the Golden State Warriors in 1978. Short is one of 10 HBCU first-round draft picks since 1976. 

North Carolina Central's Sam Jones was the first HBCU first round NBA draft pick, going eighth overall to the Boston Celtics in 1957. Tennessee State's Carlos Rogers is the most recent HBCU first round NBA draft pick, going 11th overall to the Seattle SuperSonics in 1994. 1961, 1975 and 1978 remain the only years that two HBCU players were drafted in the first round.

HBCU first round NBA draft picks

PICK PLAYER YEAR COLLEGE NBA TEAM
2 Earl Monroe 1967 Winston-Salem State Baltimore Bullets
3 Elmore Smith 1971 Kentucky State Buffalo Braves
3 Marvin Webster 1975 Morgan State Atlanta Hawks
3 Zelmo Beaty 1962 Prairie View A&M St. Louis Hawks
4 Dick Barnett 1959 Tennessee State Syracuse Nationals
5 Purvis Short 1978 Jackson State Golden State Warriors
6 Ben Warley 1961 Tennessee State Syracuse Nationals
7 Bennie Swain 1958 Texas Southern Boston Celtics
8 Sam Jones 1957 North Carolina Central Boston Celtics
8 Cleo Hill 1961 Winston-Salem State St. Louis Hawks
9 Gene Short 1975 Jackson State New York Knicks
9 Charles Oakley 1985 Virginia Union Cleveland Cavaliers
10 Lindsey Hunter 1993 Jackson State Detroit Pistons
11 Carlos Rogers 1994 Tennessee State Seattle SuperSonics
13 Travis Grant 1972 Kentucky State Los Angeles Lakers
14 Larry Wright 1976 Grambling State Washington Bullets
14 Mike Davis 1969 Virginia Union Baltimore Bullets
17 Kevin Loder 1981 Alabama State Kansas City Kings
20 Frankie Sanders 1978 Southern University San Antonio Spurs
21 Monti Davis 1980 Tennessee State Philadelphia 76ers
23 Earl Jones 1984 District of Columbia Los Angeles Lakers

The latest HBCU NBA draft selection: When the Detroit Pistons drafted Shaw's Ed Jenkins in the 19th round of the 1971 NBA draft, Jenkins became the latest selected HBCU player in NBA history going 237th overall.

HBCU NBA draft selections by college: Tennessee State and Jackson State have had the most NBA draft picks with 23 selections each. Grambling State is second at 22.

Fifty-nine HBCUs have had a player taken in the NBA draft. From that group, Bishop and Saint Paul's (VA) are defunct HBCUs with former NBA draft picks. Coppin State and Delaware State are the only DI HBCUs that haven't had an NBA draft pick.

Only 26 HBCUs have ever had multiple players selected in the same draft. Only 10 HBCUs have done so since the 1976 merger. Since the draft cut down to two rounds in 1989, Mississippi Valley State is the only HBCU with multiple players selected in the same NBA draft. Shaw (1972), Jackson State (1970) and Tennessee State (1968) are the only HBCUs to ever have four players selected in the same NBA draft. Below are all the instances of HBCU with multiple players selected in the same draft.

  • 1993
    • Mississippi Valley State (2 players)
  • 1987
    • West Virginia State (2 players)
  • 1983
    • Chicago State (2 players)
    • Hampton (2 players)
  • 1982
    • Howard (2 players)
    • Jackson State (2 players)
  • 1981
    • Hampton (2 players)
  • 1980
    • Alcorn State (2 players)
  • 1979
    • Southern (2 players)
  • 1978
    • Southern (3 players)
  • 1977
    • Kentucky State (2 players)
    • Texas Southern (2 players)
  • 1976
    • Alcorn State (2 players)
    • Grambling State (2 players)
  • 1975
    • Jackson State (2 players)
    • Kentucky State (2 players)
    • North Carolina A&T (2 players)
  • 1974
    • Maryland-Eastern Shore (3 players)
  • 1972
    • Jackson State (3 players)
    • Kentucky State (2 players)
    • Shaw (4 players)
    • South Carolina State (2 players)
  • 1971
    • Alcorn State (3 players)
    • Cheyney (2 players)
    • Kentucky State (2 players)
    • Norfolk State (2 players)
    • Savannah State (2 players)
    • Tennessee State (2 players)
  • 1970
    • Alabama State (2 players)
    • Cheyney (2 players)
    • Dillard (2 players)
    • Fort Valley State (2 players)
    • Jackson State (4 players)
  • 1969
    • Alcorn State (2 players)
    • Norfolk State (3 players)
  • 1968
    • Albany State (GA) (2 players)
    • Cheyney (2 players) 
    • Lincoln (MO) (2 players)
    • North Carolina A&T (3 players)
    • Tennessee State (4 players)
  • 1967
    • North Carolina A&T (2 players)
    • South Carolina State (2 players)
    • Winston-Salem State (2 players)
  • 1964
    • North Carolina A&T (2 players)
    • Virginia State (2 players)
  • 1961
    • Tennessee State (3 players)
    • Winston-Salem State (2 players)
  • 1959
    • Tennessee State (2 players)

Below you can find a breakdown of HBCU players drafted by college and the highest HBCU draft selections by college.

HBCU players drafted by college
# OF PLAYERS DRAFTED HBCU
23 Tennessee State, Jackson State
22 Grambling State
19 North Carolina A&T
14 Winston-Salem State, Southern,
Norfolk State, Alabama State
13 Kentucky State, Alcorn State
10 Cheyney
9 North Carolina Central
8 Virginia Union, Shaw,
Hampton, Albany State (GA)
7 Texas Southern, Dillard
6 Elizabeth City State
5 West Virginia State, South Carolina State,
Mississippi Valley State, Lincoln (MO), Howard,
Central State (OH), Arkansas-Pine Bluff
4 Virginia State, Tuskegee, Saint Augustine's,
Prairie View A&M, Maryland-Eastern Shore,
Florida A&M, Chicago State, Bethune-Cookman
3 Wiley, Savannah State, Morgan State,
LeMoyne-Owen, Johnson C. Smith, Clark Atlanta
2 Voorhees, Morris Brown, Huston-Tillotson,
Fort Valley State, District of Columbia,
Bishop, Benedict
1 Xavier (LA), Wilberforce, Tougaloo, Saint Paul's (VA),
Paul Quinn, Paine, Morehouse, Miles, Lane, Fisk,
Fayetteville State, Alabama A&M
Highest HBCU draft pick by college
HIGHEST OVR PLAYER DRAFTED HBCU
No. 2 Winston-Salem Sate
No. 3 Kentucky State, Morgan State, Prairie View A&M
No. 4 Tennessee State
No. 5 Jackson State
No. 7 Texas Southern
No. 8 Grambling State, North Carolina Central
No. 9 Virginia Union
No. 14 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
No. 17 Alabama State
No. 19 Alcorn State
No. 20 Albany State (GA), Southern
No. 21 Xavier (LA)
No. 22 Bishop
No. 23 District of Columbia
No. 25 Fort Valley State, West Virginia State
No. 30 Maryland-Eastern Shore
No. 32 Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State
No. 35 Hampton, Norfolk State
No. 39 Central State (OH), North Carolina A&T
No. 40 Cheyney
No. 41 Clark Atlanta, Shaw
No. 42 Bethune-Cookman
No. 46 Elizabeth City State
No. 49 Benedict, Virginia State
No. 50 Tuskegee
No. 51 Saint Paul
No. 54 Voorhees
No. 58 Dillard
No. 63 LeMoyne-Owen
No. 72 Paul Quinn
No. 73 Wiley
No. 77 South Carolina State
No. 79 Savannah State
No. 81 Howard
No. 82 Lincoln (MO), Miles
No. 90 Huston-Tillotson
No. 91 Morris Brown
No. 99 Wilberforce
No. 102 Fayetteville State
No. 103 Saint Augustine's
No. 115 Alabama A&M
No. 127 Chicago State
No. 136 Morehouse
No. 138 Johnson C. Smith
No. 148 Lane
No. 166 Fisk
No. 169 Paine
No. 192 Tougaloo

HBCU NBA draft selections by NBA team: The Atlanta Hawks franchise has drafted the most HBCU players in history, leading the way with 36. The Philadelphia 76ers have drafted the second-most HBCU players as a franchise with 35, but has drafted the most HBCU players since moving to Philadelphia to become the 76ers at 29.

Twenty-give out of the 30 current NBA franchises have drafted an HBCU player in their history. From that group, the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies haven't selected an HBCU player since renaming and/or relocating their teams. The Washington Capitols, a now-defunct NBA franchise, selected one HBCU player.

Here are the five NBA franchises that have yet to select an HBCU player in the NBA draft and the year that the franchise was founded.

  • Miami Heat (1988)
  • New Orleans Pelicans (1988)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves (1989)
  • Toronto Raptors (1995)
  • Charlotte Hornets (2004)

Only 10 franchises have selected multiple HBCU players in the same draft since the 1976 merger. Since the draft cut down to two rounds in 1989, no NBA team has selected multiple HBCU players in the same draft. Below are the instances since the merger.

  • 1983
    • Seattle SuperSonics (2 players)
    • Washington Bullets (4 players)
  • 1982
    • Philadelphia 76ers (2 players)
    • Atlanta Hawks (2 players)
    • Washington Bullets (2 players)
  • 1981
    • San Antonio Spurs (2 players)
  • 1980
    • Milwaukee Bucks (2 players)
    • Philadelphia 76ers (5 players)
    • Washington Bullets (3 players)
  • 1978
    • Los Angeles Lakers (2 players)
  • 1977
    • Indiana Pacers (2 players)
    • Golden State Warriors (2 players)
  • 1976
    • Seattle SuperSonics (3 players)
    • Washington Bullets (2 players)
    • New York Knicks (2 players)

Below you can find a breakdown of HBCU players drafted by franchise, team and the highest HBCU draft selections by team.

HBCU players drafted by NBA franchise
# OF HBCU PLAYERS DRAFTED NBA Franchise
36 Atlanta Hawks
(St. Louis Hawks)
35 Philadelphia 76ers
(Syracuse Nationals)
24 New York Knicks
22 Washington Wizards
(Baltimore Bullets, Capital Bullets)
21 Detroit Pistons
19 Oklahoma City Thunder
(Seattle SuperSonics)
18 Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings
(Cincinnati Royals, Kansas City Kings,
Kansas City-Omaha Kings)
17 Phoenix Suns
16 Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors
(Minneapolis Lakers), (Philadelphia Warriors)
14 Houston Rockets
(San Diego Rockets)
13 Boston Celtics
11 Portland Trail Blazers
9 Milwaukee Bucks
8 Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz
(Buffalo Braves, San Diego Clippers), (New Orleans Jazz)
5 San Antonio Spurs
4 Indiana Pacers
3 Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks
(New Jersey Nets)
2 Denver Nuggets
1 Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Washington Capitols
(Vancouver Grizzlies)
HBCU players drafted by NBA team
# of HBCU Players Drafted NBA Team
29 Philadelphia 76ers
24 New York Knicks
21 Detroit Pistons
20 Baltimore Bullets, Atlanta Hawks
19 Seattle SuperSonics
18 Chicago Bulls
17 Phoenix Suns
16 St. Louis Hawks
15 Los Angeles Lakers
13 Boston Celtics
12 Golden State Warriors
11 Portland Trail Blazers, Cincinnati Royals
10 San Diego Rockets
9 Milwaukee Bucks
8 Cleveland Cavaliers
6 Syracuse Nationals, Buffalo Braves
5 San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Jazz
4 Philadelphia Warriors, Kansas City Kings,
Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets
3 Utah Jazz, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks
2 Kansas City-Omaha Kings, Denver Nuggets
1 Washington Capitols, Vancouver Grizzlies,
San Diego Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic,
Minneapolis Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Capital Bullets

Highest HBCU draft pick by NBA team
Highest OVERALL HBCU Player drafted NBA Team
No. 2 Baltimore Bullets
No. 3 Atlanta Hawks, Buffalo Braves, St. Louis Hawks
No. 4 Syracuse Nationals
No. 5 Golden State Warriors
No. 7 Boston Celtics
No. 8 New York Knicks
No. 9 Cleveland Cavaliers, San Francisco Warriors
No. 10 Detroit Pistons (x2)
No. 11 Seattle SuperSonics
No. 13 Los Angeles Lakers
No. 14 Washington Bullets
No. 15 Philadelphia 76ers
No. 17 Kansas City Kings
No. 19 Kansas City-Omaha Kings
No. 20 Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs
No. 22 Phoenix Suns
No. 28 New Orleans Jazz
No. 29 Indiana Pacers
No. 33 Cincinnati Royals
No. 34 Dallas Mavericks
No. 35 San Diego Rockets
No. 36 Sacramento Kings
No. 39 Philadelphia Warriors
No. 40 New Jersey Nets
No. 41 Milwaukee Bucks
No. 45 Chicago Bulls
No. 47 Houston Rockets
No. 49 Orlando Magic
No. 51 Vancouver Grizzlies
No. 53 Los Angeles Clippers
No. 59 Minneapolis Lakers
No. 62 Utah Jazz
No. 77 San Diego Clippers
No. 101 Washington Capitols
No. 146 Denver Nuggets
No. 187 Capital Bullets

All-time HBCU NBA draft selections by year

Check out the complete history of NBA draft picks from HBCUs below.

HBCU NBA draft picks by year
Year Player College NBA Team RD Pick OVR
2012 Kyle O'Quinn Norfolk State Orlando Magic 2 19 49
2004 David Young North Carolina Central Seattle SuperSonics 2 12 41
2002 Flip Murray Shaw Milwaukee Bucks 2 13 41
1999 Antwain Smith Saint Paul's Vancouver Grizzlies 2 22 51
1998 Jerome James Florida A&M Sacramento Kings 2 7 36
1996 Marcus Mann Mississippi Valley State Golden State Warriors 2 11 40
1996 Shawn Harvey West Virginia State Dallas Mavericks 2 5 34
1995 Dwayne Whitfield Jackson State Golden State Warriors 2 11 40
1994 Carlos Rogers Tennessee State Seattle SuperSonics 1 11 11
1994 Kris Burton Benedict Chicago Bulls 2 22 49
1993 Lindsey Hunter Jackson State Detroit Pistons 1 10 10
1993 Alphonso Ford Mississippi Valley State Philadelphia 76ers 2 5 32
1993 Mark Buford Mississippi Valley State Phoenix Suns 2 22 49
1993 Leonard White Southern University Los Angeles Clippers 2 26 53
1992 Steve Rogers Alabama State New Jersey Nets 2 13 40
1991 Bobby Phills Southern University Milwaukee Bucks 2 18 45
1990 Kenny Williams Elizabeth City State Indiana Pacers 2 19 46
1990 A.J. English Virginia Union Washington Bullets 2 10 37
1988 Lee Johnson Norfolk State Detroit Pistons 3 22 72
1988 Anthony Mason Tennessee State Portland Trail Blazers 3 3 53
1987 Lester Fonville Jackson State Portland Trail Blazers 2 6 29
1987 Ron Moore West Virginia State New York Knicks 2 2 25
1987 Jamie Waller Virginia Union New Jersey Nets 3 2 48
1987 Reuben Holmes Alabama State Utah Jazz 4 15 84
1987 Ralph Tally Norfolk State Los Angeles Lakers 4 23 92
1987 Rowan Gomes Hampton Denver Nuggets 7 8 146
1987 Ronnie Leggette West Virginia State Golden State Warriors 7 14 152
1986 Mark Coleman Mississippi Valley State Los Angeles Lakers 7 22 161
1985 Charles Oakley Virginia Union Cleveland Cavaliers 1 9 9
1985 Larry Hampton Hampton Atlanta Hawks 5 7 100
1985 Mike Phelps Alcorn State Seattle SuperSonics 7 5 144
1985 Eric Boyd North Carolina A&T Golden State Warriors 7 2 141
1984 Earl Jones District of Columbia Los Angeles Lakers 1 23 23
1984 Lewis Jackson Alabama State Golden State Warriors 3 8 55
1984 David Pope Norfolk State Utah Jazz 3 15 62
1984 Joe Binion North Carolina A&T San Antonio Spurs 3 10 57
1984 Ken Bannister Saint Augustine's New York Knicks 7 17 156
1984 Mike Toomer Florida A&M Milwaukee Bucks 10 20 226
1984 Napoleon Johnson Grambling State Dallas Mavericks 10 14 220
1983 Michael Britt District of Columbia Washington Bullets 2 8 32
1983 Harry Kelley Texas Southern Atlanta Hawks 4 11 81
1983 Danny Dixon Alabama A&M Los Angeles Lakers 5 22 115
1983 Greg Hines Hampton Golden State Warriors 5 6 99
1983 Mike Milligan Tennessee State Philadelphia 76ers 5 23 116
1983 Donald Carroll Saint Augustine's Washington Bullets 6 10 126
1983 Danny Womack Winston-Salem State Washington Bullets 7 10 149
1983 Terry Bradley Chicago State Chicago Bulls 8 5 167
1983 Bernard Perry Howard Washington Bullets 8 10 172
1983 Sherrod Arnold Chicago State Dallas Mavericks 9 9 193
1983 Tony Washington Hampton Seattle SuperSonics 9 16 200
1983 David Binion North Carolina Central Seattle SuperSonics 10 15 221
1982 Audie Norris Jackson State Portland Trail Blazers 2 14 37
1982 Albert Irving Alcorn State Golden State Warriors 5 14 106
1982 Ken Simpson Grambling State Kansas City Kings 5 5 97
1982 Alvin Jackson Southern University Utah Jazz 6 3 118
1982 James Ratiff Howard Atlanta Hawks 8 11 172
1982 Donald Seals Jackson State Philadelphia 76ers 8 22 183
1982 George Melton Cheney Philadelphia 76ers 9 20 204
1982 Pierre Bland Elizabeth City State Atlanta Hawks 9 10 194
1982 James Terry Howard Washington Bullets 9 12 196
1982 Merle Scott South Carolina State New York Knicks 9 6 190
1982 Donald Sinclair North Carolina Central Washington Bullets 10 12 217
1981 Kevin Loder Alabama State Kansas City Kings 1 17 17
1981 Larry Spriggs Howard Houston Rockets 4 12 81
1981 Robert Williams Grambling State Washington Bullets 6 10 125
1981 Darryl Warwick Hampton Atlanta Hawks 6 6 121
1981 Norman Shavers Jackson State San Antonio Spurs 6 18 133
1981 David Williams Southern University Phoenix Suns 7 20 158
1981 Eddie Baker Alcorn State Detroit Pistons 9 2 185
1981 Leonel Marquetti Hampton San Antonio Spurs 9 16 199
1980 Monti Davis Tennessee State Philadelphia 76ers 1 21 21
1980 Larry Smith Alcorn State Golden State Warriors 2 1 24
1980 Rick Mahorn Hampton Washington Bullets 2 12 35
1980 Tony Murphy Southern University Kansas City Kings 3 16 62
1980 Carl Bailey Tuskegee Seattle SuperSonics 3 20 66
1980 Reggie Gaines Winston-Salem State Philadelphia 76ers 3 21 67
1980 Harold Hubbard Savannah State Philadelphia 76ers 4 21 90
1980 Ken Dancy Chicago State Washington Bullets 6 12 127
1980 Kenny Evans Norfolk State Boston Celtics 6 23 138
1980 Donald Cooper Saint Augustine's Philadelphia 76ers 6 21 136
1980 Charles Hightower Dillard Atlanta Hawks 7 18 156
1980 Martin Lemelle Grambling State Philadelphia 76ers 8 17 177
1980 Keith Valentine Virginia Union Milwaukee Bucks 8 14 174
1980 Clinton Wyatt Alcorn State Washington Bullets 9 12 191
1980 Melvin Crafter Central State (OH) Cleveland Cavaliers 9 8 187
1980 Melvin Crayton Alabama State Milwaukee Bucks 10 11 210
1979 Andrew Fields Cheney Portland Trail Blazers 2 18 40
1979 Sylvester Norris Jackson State San Antonio Spurs 3 19 63
1979 Lionel Garrett Southern University San Diego Clippers 4 11 77
1979 Garcia Hopkins Morgan State Washington Bullets 6 20 128
1979 Collie Davis Southern University Houston Rockets 6 16 124
1979 Mike Eversley Chicago State Chicago Bulls 7 5 133
1979 Charles Jones Albany State (GA) Phoenix Suns 8 18 165
1979 Billy Tucker Tennessee State New York Knicks 8 5 152
1978 Purvis Short Jackson State Golden State Warriors 1 5 5
1978 Frankie Sanders Southern University San Antonio Spurs 1 20 20
1978 Clemon Johnson Florida A&M Portland Trail Blazers 2 22 44
1978 Terry Sykes Grambling State Washington Bullets 2 15 37
1978 Tommy Green Southern University New Orleans Jazz 2 13 35
1978 Billyray Bates Kentucky State Houston Rockets 3 3 47
1978 Harold Robertson Lincoln (MO) Los Angeles Lakers 4 16 82
1978 James Sparrow North Carolina A&T Indiana Pacers 5 4 92
1978 Greg Green Southern University New York Knicks 5 12 100
1978 Carlos Terry Winston-Salem State Los Angeles Lakers 5 16 104
1978 Gerald Glover Howard Atlanta Hawks 6 10 120
1978 Herb Entzminger Johnson C. Smith Detroit Pistons 7 7 138
1978 Steve Bayless Central State (OH) Cleveland Cavaliers 9 10 180
1977 Alonzo Bradley Texas Southern Indiana Pacers 2 7 29
1977 Roy Smith Kentucky State Golden State Warriors 4 16 82
1977 Larry Williams Texas Southern Kansas City Kings 4 9 75
1977 Al Smith Jackson State Cleveland Cavaliers 5 11 99
1977 Gerald Cunningham Kentucky State New Jersey Nets 5 1 89
1977 Ray Epps Norfolk State Golden State Warriors 5 16 104
1977 Marvin Jackson Prairie View A&M Indiana Pacers 5 7 95
1977 Curvan Lewis Virginia Union Buffalo Braves 6 2 112
1977 George Gibson Winston-Salem State Philadelphia 76ers 6 19 129
1977 Willie High Alabama State Denver Nuggets 7 19 150
1977 Robert Lewis Johnson C. Smith Detroit Pistons 7 13 144
1976 Larry Wright Grambling State Washington Bullets 1 14 14
1976 John McGill Alcorn State New York Knicks 3 7 41
1976 Lewis Linder Kentucky State Boston Celtics 4 16 67
1976 Willie Parr LeMoyne-Owen Seattle SuperSonics 4 12 63
1976 L.C. Mason Alabama State Washington Bullets 5 15 83
1976 Joe Jones Grambling State New York Knicks 6 7 93
1976 Harry Davis Morris Brown Cleveland Cavaliers 6 16 102
1976 Gene Cunningham Norfolk State Golden State Warriors 6 18 104
1976 Tom Paulin Winston-Salem State Chicago Bulls 6 1 87
1976 Ron Barrow Southern University Milwaukee Bucks 7 8 112
1976 Major Jones Albany State (GA) Portland Trail Blazers 9 3 20
1976 Calvin Robinson Mississippi Valley State New Orleans Jazz 9 8 148
1976 Ron Johnson North Carolina A&T Seattle SuperSonics 9 11 151
1976 Ricky Lewis Alcorn State Seattle SuperSonics 10 10 167
1975 Gene Short Jackson State New York Knicks 1 9 9
1975 Marvin Webster Morgan State Atlanta Hawks 1 3 3
1975 Bruce Seals Xavier (LA) Seattle SuperSonics 2 3 21
1975 Dwain Govan Bishop Seattle SuperSonics 5 12 84
1975 Andre Hampton Kentucky State New Orleans Jazz 5 1 73
1975 Cliff Pratt Shaw Detroit Pistons 5 9 81
1975 Henry Ward Jackson State Cleveland Cavaliers 6 9 99
1975 Allen Spruill North Carolina A&T Detroit Pistons 6 8 98
1975 Larry Smith North Carolina A&T Seattle SuperSonics 6 12 102
1975 John Kelley Dillard Detroit Pistons 8 9 135
1975 Harvey Carmichael Kentucky State New Orleans Jazz 8 1 127
1975 Robert Rhodes Albany State (GA) Boston Celtics 15 15 159
1974 Aaron James Grambling State New Orleans Jazz 2 10 28
1974 Rubin Collins Maryland-Eastern Shore Portland Trail Blazers 2 18 36
1974 Truck Robinson Tennessee State Washington Bullets 2 4 22
1974 Talvin Skinner Maryland-Eastern Shore Seattle SuperSonics 3 8 44
1974 Earl Williams Winston-Salem State Phoenix Suns 3 13 49
1974 William Gordon Maryland-Eastern Shore Seattle SuperSonics 4 8 62
1974 Lawrence Johnson Prairie View A&M Houston Rockets 6 5 95
1974 Bertrand du Pont Dillard Seattle SuperSonics 9 8 152
1973 Caldwell Jones Albany State (GA) Philadelphia 76ers 2 14 32
1973 Sam Barber Bethune-Cookman Boston Celtics 3 7 42
1973 June Harris North Carolina A&T Seattle SuperSonics 4 4 56
1973 Lawrence Lilly Alabama State New York Knicks 6 14 100
1973 Sterling Wright Lincoln (MO) Philadelphia 76ers 6 1 87
1973 James Floyd Shaw Milwaukee Bucks 6 15 101
1973 Sandy Smith Winston-Salem State Phoenix Suns 9 7 144
1973 Charles Edge LeMoyne-Owen New York Knicks 11 8 173
1973 Lynn Greer Virginia State Phoenix Suns 11 5 170
1973 Chester Davis Morgan State Capital Bullets 13 5 187
1972 Travis Grant Kentucky State Los Angeles Lakers 1 13 13
1972 Sam Sibert Kentucky State Kansas City-Omaha Kings 2 6 19
1972 Gregg Northington Alabama State Los Angeles Lakers 3 17 47
1972 Lloyd Neal Tennessee State Portland Trail Blazers 3 1 31
1972 Joe Bynes Arkansas-Pine Bluff Philadelphia 76ers 5 6 69
1972 Wardell Dyson Shaw Phoenix Suns 5 12 75
1972 Charles Edge LeMoyne-Owen Phoenix Suns 6 12 92
1972 John Glover Wiley Philadelphia 76ers 6 5 85
1972 Mike Sneed Fayetteville State Kansas City-Omaha Kings 7 5 102
1972 Marvin Brown Jackson State Baltimore Bullets 7 9 106
1972 Curtis Pritchett Saint Augustine's Philadelphia 76ers 7 6 103
1972 Charles Kirkland Cheney Milwaukee Bucks 8 16 129
1972 Russell Golden Jackson State Phoenix Suns 8 12 125
1972 Jim Floyd Shaw Baltimore Bullets 8 9 122
1972 Larry Strozier Morehouse Atlanta Hawks 9 7 136
1972 Marvin Watkins Jackson State Baltimore Bullets 11 5 161
1972 Charles Allen Texas Southern Atlanta Hawks 11 4 160
1972 James Green Paine Atlanta Hawks 12 3 169
1972 Phil Stephens South Carolina State Boston Celtics 12 7 173
1972 Kelly Utley Shaw Phoenix Suns 13 5 179
1972 Paul Kelley Shaw Portland Trail Blazers 14 1 181
1972 John Thornton South Carolina State Chicago Bulls 17 1 197
1971 Elmore Smith Kentucky State Buffalo Braves 1 3 3
1971 Gregg Northington Alabama State New York Knicks 2 17 34
1971 Fred Hilton Grambling State Buffalo Braves 2 2 19
1971 Ted "Hound Dog" McClain Tennessee State Atlanta Hawks 2 5 22
1971 Gerald Lockett Arkansas-Pine Bluff Cleveland Cavaliers 3 1 36
1971 Mike Gale Elizabeth City State Chicago Bulls 3 12 47
1971 Ken Mayfield Tuskegee New York Knicks 3 15 50
1971 Vincent White Savannah State Detroit Pistons 5 11 79
1971 William Graham Kentucky State Phoenix Suns 6 14 99
1971 Mike Jordan Savannah State Atlanta Hawks 7 5 107
1971 Leroy Eldridge Cheney New York Knicks 8 16 135
1971 Russell Golden Jackson State Baltimore Bullets 8 9 128
1971 Jackie Dinkins Voorhees Chicago Bulls 9 14 150
1971 Andy Toth Cheney New York Knicks 10 15 167
1971 Levi Wyatt Alcorn State Atlanta Hawks 11 4 172
1971 Floyd Mason Alcorn State Phoenix Suns 12 10 192
1971 Ron Dorsey Tennessee State Phoenix Suns 13 9 204
1971 Art Davis Johnson C. Smith Detroit Pistons 14 5 212
1971 Rudolph Peele Norfolk State Baltimore Bullets 14 4 211
1971 James Fleming Alcorn State Detroit Pistons 15 5 221
1971 Curtis Carter Bishop Phoenix Suns 15 6 22
1971 James Morrell Norfolk State Baltimore Bullets 15 4 220
1971 Ed Jenkins Shaw Detroit Pistons 19 2 237
1970 Walt Gilmore Fort Valley State Portland Trail Blazers 2 8 25
1970 Cornell Warner Jackson State Buffalo Braves 2 7 24
1970 Lou Herndon Jackson State Chicago Bulls 3 11 45
1970 John Davis Alabama State Chicago Bulls 4 6 57
1970 Dan Crenshaw Alabama State Philadelphia 76ers 4 12 63
1970 Jim Wilson Cheney Chicago Bulls 4 11 62
1970 Jon McKinney Norfolk State Boston Celtics 4 4 55
1970 Robert Moor Central State (OH) Buffalo Braves 5 9 77
1970 George Johnson Dillard Chicago Bulls 5 11 79
1970 Tom Carter Paul Quinn Boston Celtics 5 4 72
1970 Uluss Thompson Wiley Cincinnati Royals 5 5 73
1970 Lonnie Kluttz North Carolina A&T Chicago Bulls 6 11 96
1970 John Shinall Jackson State Atlanta Hawks 7 14 116
1970 Mike Bernard Kentucky State Cincinnati Royals 7 5 107
1970 Greg Filmore Cheney New York Knicks 8 17 136
1970 Glen Johnson Jackson State Chicago Bulls 9 11 147
1970 Joe Taylor Dillard Buffalo Braves 10 7 160
1970 Israel Oliver Elizabeth City State Portland Trail Blazers 10 8 161
1970 Kindell Stephens Fisk Los Angeles Lakers 10 13 166
1970 Jim Walls Clark Atlanta Phoenix Suns 11 8 178
1970 Dewey Varner Tuskegee Los Angeles Lakers 12 9 192
1970 Reggie Roach Virginia State Cincinnati Royals 12 3 186
1970 Larry Gray Huston-Tillotson Cincinnati Royals 13 3 196
1970 Allen McManus Winston-Salem State Seattle SuperSonics 13 4 197
1970 Pete Walthour Fort Valley State Los Angeles Lakers 16 6 228
1970 John Cannon Grambling State Cleveland Cavaliers 18 3 236
1969 Mike Davis Virginia Union Baltimore Bullets 1 14 14
1969 Willie Scott Alabama State Baltimore Bullets 2 14 29
1969 Willie Norwood Alcorn State Detroit Pistons 2 4 19
1969 Julius Keye Alcorn State Boston Celtics 3 9 38
1969 Charles Bonaparte Norfolk State San Diego Rockets 3 6 35
1969 Johnny Allen Bethune-Cookman San Diego Rockets 4 6 49
1969 Bob Dandridge Norfolk State Milwaukee Bucks 4 2 45
1969 Wil Jones Albany State (GA) Los Angeles Lakers 5 12 69
1969 Charles Hentz Arkansas-Pine Bluff San Diego Rockets 5 6 63
1969 Frank Judge Huston-Tillotson Chicago Bulls 7 5 90
1969 Dave Hamilton West Virginia State Philadelphia 76ers 7 13 98
1969 Bob Christian Grambling State Atlanta Hawks 8 10 109
1969 Bill English Winston-Salem State Detroit Pistons 10 4 131
1969 Rick Kirkland Norfolk State Chicago Bulls 13 4 172
1969 Mallory Chestnutt Tuskegee Los Angeles Lakers 13 10 178
1969 Jerry Nickens Tougaloo San Diego Rockets 15 4 192
1969 Joe Pridgen North Carolina Central San Diego Rockets 18 3 209
1969 Solomon Davis Kentucky State Phoenix Suns 19 1 212
1969 Stan McKain Southern University Baltimore Bullets 20 3 218
1968 Ed Johnson Tennessee State Seattle SuperSonics 3 12 34
1968 Hal Booker Cheney Seattle SuperSonics 4 3 46
1968 Rich Johnson Grambling State Boston Celtics 4 10 46
1968 Carl Fuller Bethune-Cookman Detroit Pistons 5 6 56
1968 Hal Booker Cheney New York Knicks 5 8 58
1968 Ed Chaplin Voorhees Baltimore Bullets 5 4 54
1968 Calvin Martin Texas Southern Cincinnati Royals 6 5 69
1968 Oscar Smith Elizabeth City State Atlanta Hawks 7 11 89
1968 Jasper Wilson Southern University Baltimore Bullets 7 4 82
1968 Melvin Jones Albany State (GA) Philadelphia 76ers 8 12 104
1968 Julius Keye Alcorn State Boston Celtics 8 10 102
1968 Aaron Sellers Jackson State San Diego Rockets 8 1 93
1968 Mack Daughty Albany State (GA) Atlanta Hawks 9 11 117
1968 Sylvester Adams North Carolina A&T New York Knicks 10 8 128
1968 Lee Davis North Carolina Central Phoenix Suns 10 13 133
1968 Dwight Waller Tennessee State Atlanta Hawks 10 11 131
1968 Leonard Epps Clark Atlanta San Diego Rockets 11 1 135
1968 Henry Watkins Tennessee State Atlanta Hawks 11 10 144
1968 Roy Manning Lane San Diego Rockets 12 1 148
1968 Ted Campbell North Carolina A&T Philadelphia 76ers 12 11 158
1968 Marshall Evans Lincoln (MO) San Diego Rockets 13 1 161
1968 George Mack North Carolina A&T Philadelphia 76ers 15 8 189
1968 Milt Williams Lincoln (MO) New York Knicks 17 5 202
1968 Nate Ware Tennessee State Philadelphia 76ers 17 6 203
1968 Rich Rirkendal Norfolk State Chicago Bulls 20 1 212
1967 Earl Monroe Winston-Salem State Baltimore Bullets 1 2 2
1967 Jimmy Jones Grambling State Baltimore Bullets 2 1 13
1967 Trooper Washington Cheney Cincinnati Royals 5 7 50
1967 James Reid Winston-Salem State Philadelphia 76ers 5 10 53
1967 Marlbert Pradd Dillard Chicago Bulls 6 3 58
1967 Carl Fuller Bethune-Cookman St. Louis Hawks 7 6 73
1967 Frank Card South Carolina State Philadelphia 76ers 7 10 77
1967 Ed Manning Jackson State Baltimore Bullets 8 1 80
1967 Arvesta Kelly Lincoln (MO) St. Louis Hawks 8 6 85
1967 Robert Allen Arkansas-Pine Bluff Baltimore Bullets 9 1 92
1967 Ted Campbell North Carolina A&T Philadelphia 76ers 11 8 121
1967 George Mack North Carolina A&T Philadelphia 76ers 13 6 139
1967 John Tolbert South Carolina State San Diego Rockets 14 5 146
1966 Ken Wilburn Central State (OH) Philadelphia 76ers 4 9 39
1966 Ron Jackson Clark Atlanta New York Knicks 5 1 41
1966 John Comeaux Grambling State Chicago Bulls 7 9 68
1966 Ted Manning North Carolina Central Detroit Pistons 7 2 61
1966 Guy Manning Prairie View A&M Baltimore Bullets 10 3 87
1966 Lonnie Lynn Wilberforce St. Louis Hawks 12 2 99
1965 Hal Blevins Arkansas-Pine Bluff New York Knicks 2 6 14
1965 Will Frazier Grambling State San Francisco Warriors 2 1 9
1965 Bob Love Southern University Cincinnati Royals 4 7 33
1965 Ted Manning North Carolina Central Detroit Pistons 5 3 38
1965 Lavonne LeFlore Jackson State Baltimore Bullets 6 4 48
1965 Warren Davis North Carolina A&T New York Knicks 6 2 46
1965 Willie Cotton Central State (OH) San Francisco Warriors 8 1 62
1965 Marlbert Pradd Dillard Los Angeles Lakers 9 6 74
1965 Thales McReynolds Miles Baltimore Bullets 11 2 82
1965 Robert McCollough Benedict Cincinnati Royals 12 5 91
1965 Oliver Jones Albany State (GA) Cincinnati Royals 13 5 96
1965 Willie Porter Tennessee State Cincinnati Royals 16 4 108
1964 Willis Reed Grambling State New York Knicks 2 1 8
1964 Bobby Joe Edmonds Tennessee State Baltimore Bullets 6 3 46
1964 Ernest Brock Virginia State St. Louis Hawks 6 6 49
1964 Maurice McHartley North Carolina A&T St. Louis Hawks 7 6 58
1964 Wally Briggs North Carolina A&T Philadelphia 76ers 10 3 80
1964 Frank Stephens Virginia State St. Louis Hawks 10 4 81
1964 Fred Glover Winston-Salem State Baltimore Bullets 11 2 86
1964 Julius Myers Morris Brown Philadelphia 76ers 12 2 91
1963 Hershell West Grambling State Philadelphia 76ers 2 7 15
1963 Waite Bellamy Florida A&M St. Louis Hawks 4 6 32
1963 Hugh Evans North Carolina A&T St. Louis Hawks 12 2 79
1962 Zelmo Beaty Prairie View A&M St. Louis Hawks 1 3 3
1962 Charlie Hardnett Grambling State St. Louis Hawks 3 3 19
1962 Porter Meriwether Tennessee State Syracuse Nationals 3 5 21
1962 Jack Jackson Virginia Union San Francisco Warriors 5 7 41
1962 Marvin Trotman Elizabeth City State St. Louis Hawks 9 3 72
1961 Ben Warley Tennessee State Syracuse Nationals 1 6 6
1961 Cleo Hill Winston-Salem State St. Louis Hawks 1 8 8
1961 George Finley Tennessee State Detroit Pistons 4 3 35
1961 Rossie Johnson Tennessee State Cincinnati Royals 5 2 43
1961 Bruce Spraggins Virginia Union Philadelphia Warriors 5 6 47
1961 Cleveland Buckner Jackson State New York Knicks 6 1 51
1961 Charles Riley Winston-Salem State St. Louis Hawks 7 7 66
1961 Walter Ward Hampton Detroit Pistons 8 3 71
1961 Rex Tippitt Grambling State Syracuse Nationals 9 5 81
1961 Herbert Gray North Carolina A&T St. Louis Hawks 9 6 82
1960 Ben Warley Tennessee State Los Angeles Lakers 4 3 27
1960 Alvin Attles North Carolina A&T Philadelphia Warriors 5 7 39
1960 Howard Willis Grambling State New York Knicks 11 3 77
1959 Dick Barnett Tennessee State Syracuse Nationals 1 4 4
1959 John Barnhill Tennessee State St. Louis Hawks 11 6 77
1958 Bennie Swain Texas Southern Boston Celtics 1 7 7
1958 Jim Dew Alabama State Detroit Pistons 12 3 80
1958 Joe Buckhalter Tennessee State St. Louis Hawks 12 4 81
1957 Sam Jones North Carolina Central Boston Celtics 1 8 8
1957 Bob McCoy Grambling State Detroit Pistons 2 2 10
1957 Max Jameson Kentucky State Philadelphia Warriors 7 5 53
1957 Woody Sauldsberry Texas Southern Philadelphia Warriors 8 5 60
1956 Bob Hopkins Grambling State Syracuse Nationals 10 5 75
1956 Sam Jones North Carolina Central Minneapolis Lakers 8 3 59
1955 Henry Dooley Wiley Boston Celtics 13 2 94
1952 Ken McBride Maryland-Eastern Shore Syracuse Nationals 3 10 30
1950 Earl Lloyd West Virginia State Washington Capitols 9 5 101

A complete history of HBCU men's basketball in the NCAA tournament’s First Four and play-in games

Here's how HBCU basketball teams have done in the First Four or play-in round of the DI men's basketball championship.
READ MORE

How HBCU coaches with pro football experience performed in 2022

It's time to look at FCS HBCU football coaches with professional football experience and how they performed on the field in the 2022 season.
READ MORE

The final HBCU football power rankings for the 2022 season

The 2022 HBCU football season is over and it's time to take a look at the final HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners