NCAA | June 23, 2023

Coaches announced for NCAA College Basketball Academies

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the roster of coaches that will be a part of the Individual Pathway of the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee, taking place July 24-31.

Academy coaching staffs will be composed of Divisions II and III, NAIA and junior college men’s and women’s college basketball coaches and high school coaches. For the men’s academy, the coaches were selected by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in coordination with the NCAA. On the women’s side, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association facilitated the process for member coaches to apply to work the academy.

The College Basketball Academy for men will be held July 24-27, while the academy for women will be July 28-31. The College Basketball Academy is the only event NCAA Division I coaches are permitted to attend for evaluation purposes during this period. 

The academies will provide prospective men’s and women’s student-athletes a sample of the college basketball experience. These developmental summer academies pair high-level basketball competition with life skills instruction. 

In addition to playing in games, participants and their parents or chaperones will attend life skills courses about NCAA eligibility and compliance; the recruiting process; name, image and likeness opportunities; agents; the Transfer Portal; and the pathway to professional basketball opportunities.  

Prospective men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes can participate in the NCAA College Basketball Academies by qualifying via one of three pathways: 

  1. The National Pathway includes: USA Basketball's under 17 3x3 junior national team trials and training camp, as well as Canada Basketball's NextGen national team training camp (junior national team training camp). USA Basketball and Canada Basketball will select participants for each of their events in this pathway.  
  2. The Team Pathway features the U.S. Open Basketball Championships at the NCAA College Basketball Academy, which is USA Basketball's premier 5-on-5 youth national championships. Twenty-four rising 11th grade and 24 rising 10th grade travel teams will earn the right to participate in the U.S. Open Basketball Championships via USA Basketball-approved qualifying events. 
  3. In the Individual Pathway, NCAA Division I basketball head coaches will be able to vote to select up to 400 players from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 for both the men's and women's academy to be placed on teams and compete in games. 

For more information visit https://thecbbacademy.com/.

College Basketball Academy Men’s Coaches
First Name Last Name

Current Institution
Alexander Abbondola

George Washington Educational Campus
Robert Alexander

Oak Hills High School
Michael Alvarez

Archbishop McCarthy High School
Dominic Amorosa

Strake Jesuit College Prep
Michael Bagley

Pisgah High School
Jean Bain

Brandeis University
Ty Baumgardner

Collins Hill High School
Jay Benish

Oconomowoc High School
Matt Brackett

Hardin-Simmons University
Skip Brock

Jasper High School
Aaron Bruening

The Lutheran High School of Kansas City
Ervin Bryant

Maranatha Christian Academy
Josh Buettner

Michigan Technological University
Kyle Capps

Goshen College
Jerry Carrillo

Cochise College
Blake Cochran

Fort Scott Community College
Adam Coleman

Sulphur High School
Ran Coleman

West Nassau High School
Dennis Csensits

Allentown Central Catholic High School
Joe David

Mt. Lebanon High School
Sean Dooley

Baker University
Jimmy Elgas

Henderson State University
Hugo Estrada

Calexico High School
Robert Flaska

Glen Lake High School
Robert Green

Tupelo High School
Eddie Hamilton

Airline High School
Steve Hanson

Simon Fraser University
Jeffrey Harper-Harris

Lincoln High School
Del Harris

Collegiate School
Michael Hart

St. Andrew's School
James Hegmann

Garden City High School
Ryan Hintz

Blue Valley West High School
Kevin Hopkins

Muhlenberg College
Ryan Hyland

John Jay College
Alfred Johnson

Vermont State University-Johnson
Caleb Kimbrough

Hampden-Sydney College
Kevin Kovacs

Gallaudet University
James Lake

University of Wisconsin-Stout
Sam Leal

University of Maine-Farmington
Jorge Lopez

St. Raymond High School for Boys
Charles Marquardt

Molloy University
Charlie Mason

New England College
Christopher Mayshack

Patrick & Henry Community College
Michael McClendon

Springfield College
Marques McKinney

SUNY Ulster Community College
Christopher Mclean

Conrad Schools of Science
Clifton McNeely

The Woodlands College Park High School
Jesus Merced

Tohopekaliga High School
Alex Mirabel

St. Peter's Prep
Robert Moore

Columbus State University
Trey Morin

The Phelps School
Darrick Mullins

Pitt Community College
Krayton Nash  
Christopher Neely

Monroe College (Bronx Campus)
Daniel Neville

University of Jamestown
Justin Newton

Reinhardt University
Nicholas Nichay

Franklin & Marshall College
Jason O'Connell

Cairn University
Jerome Pannell

La Salle Academy
David Pauley

Gloucester High School
Dex Pierce

Dunbar Vocational Career Academy
Jon Pillow

Bridgeland High School
Dan Priest  
Lucas Ramirez

Saguaro High School
Mike Ray

Mount Vernon High School
Chris Richardson

Wheeling University
Cameron Robinson

South Arkansas Community College
Bryan Rooney

California State University, East Bay
Jason Roscoe

Madison College
Che Roth

Cannon School
JeMario Rugley

Winona Secondary School
Paul Rush

Northwest Nazarene University
James Santoro

Our Lady of Lourdes High School
Tyler Simms

Clark University (Massachusetts)
Caesar Smith

Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep
Sean Smith

North Park University
Scott Sorenson

Northland College
Brian Stasaitis

We Believe Academy
Matthew Stefani

Bishop Foley Catholic High School
Gary Stewart

Stevenson University
Tim Sweeney

Connecticut College
Maxx Sweet

SUNY Adirondack
Andrew Taylor

Pickering High School
Ty Terry

Valley City High School
Josh Thompson

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
Dymetrius Ware

Lutheran Westland High School
Freddrell Watson Miles College
Michael Wernicki

Struthers High School
Littell White

Emmanuel College (Massachusetts)
Jeff Williamson

Garden City High School
Michael Wolf

Westview High School
Dexter Young

Dallas College Eastfield
Ed Young

Nansemond River High School
College Basketball Academy Women’s Coaches
First name Last name Current Institution
Lee Aduddell

Pacific Lutheran University
Reginald Blackmon

Agnes Scott College
Ali Bouman

D'Youville University
William "Bill" Broderick

Christopher Newport University
Aramie Brooks

Southern Arkansas University Tech
LaSheena Brooks

Shorter University
Monique Brown

Detroit Edison Public School Academy
Zsakiyah Brown Pratt Institute
Christal Caldwell

Pace Academy
Jessie Carmack

Christian Brothers University
Kira Carter

Missouri University of Science and Technology
Torri Chestnut

Olympic High School
Riley Chevrier

Tappan Zee High School
Kevin Clifford

Roberts Wesleyan University
Christine Collins

Concordia University Irvine
Jessica Crowley

Glenbard West High School
Samantha Davidson

Converse University
Nate Davis

Gettysburg College
Melissa DeVore

Coker University
Amy Donovan

University of Alaska Fairbanks
Janna Eichelberger

Girls Preparatory School
Marvin Evans

Clarks Summit University
Dejon Everson

Evans High School
David Foley

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Ashleigh Fox

Discovery High School
Morra Gill

Harris-Stowe State University
Jon Gin

Anderson University (Indiana)
Brian Giorgis Marist College
Imani Gordon

Notre Dame College
Roderick Hairston

Charles H. Flowers High School
Walter Hamilton IV

Virginia Academy
Taylor Harris

Fort Lewis College
Ulysses Haynes

Peachtree Ridge High School
Gabby Holko

Susquehanna University
Jeff Jasper

Pascack Valley High School
Brooklyn Kohlheim

Mercyhurst University
Katie Kollar

Macalester College
KJ Krasco

Middlebury College
Allen Kuiper

Cairn University
Romeo Lagmay Jr. Taft College
Tim LaKose

Dominican University of California
Alex Lang

Brooklyn College
Steve Lanpher

Randolph College
Greg Long

Mississippi College
Carl Mattei Denver East
Darrick Matthews

University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Christopher Minner

Midway University
Nick Moore

Medaille University
Alexander Moorehead

Ave Maria University
Allison Nichols

University of Lynchburg
Josh Pace

Western New Mexico University
Kate Pearson

Cabrini University
Michael Phelps King University
Jon Plefka

Auburn University at Montgomery
Travis Ponton

Bryn Athyn College
Jason Pruitt

Elmhurst University
Manisha Redus

Palm Beach Atlantic University
Ieasha Ridgeway

West Florida High School of Advanced Technology
Jacqueline Ross

Jim Hill High School
Kietta Saunders

King College Prep High School
Karen Self

Seton Catholic Prep
Eun Jung "E.J." Lee Smith

Sul Ross State University
Brianna Spector

Franklin & Marshall College
Lenise Stallings

Chowan University
Stephanie Stevens

Gallaudet University
Tahniya Sweatt  
Daniel Tesfai

Lick-Wilmerding High School
Karen Tessmer

Worcester State University
Polly Thomason

University of Hartford
Toccara Toland

Allen University
Gary Van Atta

University of Montevallo
David Weinstein

Crystal Springs Uplands High School
Brenda Welch-Nichols

Huffman-Hargrave High School (Texas)
Natalie Wilson

Cushing Academy
Ray Cleveland Wright

Gannon University
Stephanie Yelton

University of West Florida

