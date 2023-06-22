Coaches announced for NCAA College Basketball Academies

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the roster of coaches that will be a part of the Individual Pathway of the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee, taking place July 24-31.
Academy coaching staffs will be composed of Divisions II and III, NAIA and junior college men’s and women’s college basketball coaches and high school coaches. For the men’s academy, the coaches were selected by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in coordination with the NCAA. On the women’s side, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association facilitated the process for member coaches to apply to work the academy.
The College Basketball Academy for men will be held July 24-27, while the academy for women will be July 28-31. The College Basketball Academy is the only event NCAA Division I coaches are permitted to attend for evaluation purposes during this period.
The academies will provide prospective men’s and women’s student-athletes a sample of the college basketball experience. These developmental summer academies pair high-level basketball competition with life skills instruction.
In addition to playing in games, participants and their parents or chaperones will attend life skills courses about NCAA eligibility and compliance; the recruiting process; name, image and likeness opportunities; agents; the Transfer Portal; and the pathway to professional basketball opportunities.
Prospective men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes can participate in the NCAA College Basketball Academies by qualifying via one of three pathways:
- The National Pathway includes: USA Basketball's under 17 3x3 junior national team trials and training camp, as well as Canada Basketball's NextGen national team training camp (junior national team training camp). USA Basketball and Canada Basketball will select participants for each of their events in this pathway.
- The Team Pathway features the U.S. Open Basketball Championships at the NCAA College Basketball Academy, which is USA Basketball's premier 5-on-5 youth national championships. Twenty-four rising 11th grade and 24 rising 10th grade travel teams will earn the right to participate in the U.S. Open Basketball Championships via USA Basketball-approved qualifying events.
- In the Individual Pathway, NCAA Division I basketball head coaches will be able to vote to select up to 400 players from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 for both the men's and women's academy to be placed on teams and compete in games.
For more information visit https://thecbbacademy.com/.
|First Name
|Last Name
|
Current Institution
|Alexander
|Abbondola
|
George Washington Educational Campus
|Robert
|Alexander
|
Oak Hills High School
|Michael
|Alvarez
|
Archbishop McCarthy High School
|Dominic
|Amorosa
|
Strake Jesuit College Prep
|Michael
|Bagley
|
Pisgah High School
|Jean
|Bain
|
Brandeis University
|Ty
|Baumgardner
|
Collins Hill High School
|Jay
|Benish
|
Oconomowoc High School
|Matt
|Brackett
|
Hardin-Simmons University
|Skip
|Brock
|
Jasper High School
|Aaron
|Bruening
|
The Lutheran High School of Kansas City
|Ervin
|Bryant
|
Maranatha Christian Academy
|Josh
|Buettner
|
Michigan Technological University
|Kyle
|Capps
|
Goshen College
|Jerry
|Carrillo
|
Cochise College
|Blake
|Cochran
|
Fort Scott Community College
|Adam
|Coleman
|
Sulphur High School
|Ran
|Coleman
|
West Nassau High School
|Dennis
|Csensits
|
Allentown Central Catholic High School
|Joe
|David
|
Mt. Lebanon High School
|Sean
|Dooley
|
Baker University
|Jimmy
|Elgas
|
Henderson State University
|Hugo
|Estrada
|
Calexico High School
|Robert
|Flaska
|
Glen Lake High School
|Robert
|Green
|
Tupelo High School
|Eddie
|Hamilton
|
Airline High School
|Steve
|Hanson
|
Simon Fraser University
|Jeffrey
|Harper-Harris
|
Lincoln High School
|Del
|Harris
|
Collegiate School
|Michael
|Hart
|
St. Andrew's School
|James
|Hegmann
|
Garden City High School
|Ryan
|Hintz
|
Blue Valley West High School
|Kevin
|Hopkins
|
Muhlenberg College
|Ryan
|Hyland
|
John Jay College
|Alfred
|Johnson
|
Vermont State University-Johnson
|Caleb
|Kimbrough
|
Hampden-Sydney College
|Kevin
|Kovacs
|
Gallaudet University
|James
|Lake
|
University of Wisconsin-Stout
|Sam
|Leal
|
University of Maine-Farmington
|Jorge
|Lopez
|
St. Raymond High School for Boys
|Charles
|Marquardt
|
Molloy University
|Charlie
|Mason
|
New England College
|Christopher
|Mayshack
|
Patrick & Henry Community College
|Michael
|McClendon
|
Springfield College
|Marques
|McKinney
|
SUNY Ulster Community College
|Christopher
|Mclean
|
Conrad Schools of Science
|Clifton
|McNeely
|
The Woodlands College Park High School
|Jesus
|Merced
|
Tohopekaliga High School
|Alex
|Mirabel
|
St. Peter's Prep
|Robert
|Moore
|
Columbus State University
|Trey
|Morin
|
The Phelps School
|Darrick
|Mullins
|
Pitt Community College
|Krayton
|Nash
|Christopher
|Neely
|
Monroe College (Bronx Campus)
|Daniel
|Neville
|
University of Jamestown
|Justin
|Newton
|
Reinhardt University
|Nicholas
|Nichay
|
Franklin & Marshall College
|Jason
|O'Connell
|
Cairn University
|Jerome
|Pannell
|
La Salle Academy
|David
|Pauley
|
Gloucester High School
|Dex
|Pierce
|
Dunbar Vocational Career Academy
|Jon
|Pillow
|
Bridgeland High School
|Dan
|Priest
|Lucas
|Ramirez
|
Saguaro High School
|Mike
|Ray
|
Mount Vernon High School
|Chris
|Richardson
|
Wheeling University
|Cameron
|Robinson
|
South Arkansas Community College
|Bryan
|Rooney
|
California State University, East Bay
|Jason
|Roscoe
|
Madison College
|Che
|Roth
|
Cannon School
|JeMario
|Rugley
|
Winona Secondary School
|Paul
|Rush
|
Northwest Nazarene University
|James
|Santoro
|
Our Lady of Lourdes High School
|Tyler
|Simms
|
Clark University (Massachusetts)
|Caesar
|Smith
|
Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep
|Sean
|Smith
|
North Park University
|Scott
|Sorenson
|
Northland College
|Brian
|Stasaitis
|
We Believe Academy
|Matthew
|Stefani
|
Bishop Foley Catholic High School
|Gary
|Stewart
|
Stevenson University
|Tim
|Sweeney
|
Connecticut College
|Maxx
|Sweet
|
SUNY Adirondack
|Andrew
|Taylor
|
Pickering High School
|Ty
|Terry
|
Valley City High School
|Josh
|Thompson
|
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
|Dymetrius
|Ware
|
Lutheran Westland High School
|Freddrell
|Watson
|Miles College
|Michael
|Wernicki
|
Struthers High School
|Littell
|White
|
Emmanuel College (Massachusetts)
|Jeff
|Williamson
|
Garden City High School
|Michael
|Wolf
|
Westview High School
|Dexter
|Young
|
Dallas College Eastfield
|Ed
|Young
|
Nansemond River High School
|First name
|Last name
|Current Institution
|Lee
|Aduddell
|
Pacific Lutheran University
|Reginald
|Blackmon
|
Agnes Scott College
|Ali
|Bouman
|
D'Youville University
|William "Bill"
|Broderick
|
Christopher Newport University
|Aramie
|Brooks
|
Southern Arkansas University Tech
|LaSheena
|Brooks
|
Shorter University
|Monique
|Brown
|
Detroit Edison Public School Academy
|Zsakiyah
|Brown
|Pratt Institute
|Christal
|Caldwell
|
Pace Academy
|Jessie
|Carmack
|
Christian Brothers University
|Kira
|Carter
|
Missouri University of Science and Technology
|Torri
|Chestnut
|
Olympic High School
|Riley
|Chevrier
|
Tappan Zee High School
|Kevin
|Clifford
|
Roberts Wesleyan University
|Christine
|Collins
|
Concordia University Irvine
|Jessica
|Crowley
|
Glenbard West High School
|Samantha
|Davidson
|
Converse University
|Nate
|Davis
|
Gettysburg College
|Melissa
|DeVore
|
Coker University
|Amy
|Donovan
|
University of Alaska Fairbanks
|Janna
|Eichelberger
|
Girls Preparatory School
|Marvin
|Evans
|
Clarks Summit University
|Dejon
|Everson
|
Evans High School
|David
|Foley
|
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
|Ashleigh
|Fox
|
Discovery High School
|Morra
|Gill
|
Harris-Stowe State University
|Jon
|Gin
|
Anderson University (Indiana)
|Brian
|Giorgis
|Marist College
|Imani
|Gordon
|
Notre Dame College
|Roderick
|Hairston
|
Charles H. Flowers High School
|Walter
|Hamilton IV
|
Virginia Academy
|Taylor
|Harris
|
Fort Lewis College
|Ulysses
|Haynes
|
Peachtree Ridge High School
|Gabby
|Holko
|
Susquehanna University
|Jeff
|Jasper
|
Pascack Valley High School
|Brooklyn
|Kohlheim
|
Mercyhurst University
|Katie
|Kollar
|
Macalester College
|KJ
|Krasco
|
Middlebury College
|Allen
|Kuiper
|
Cairn University
|Romeo
|Lagmay Jr.
|Taft College
|Tim
|LaKose
|
Dominican University of California
|Alex
|Lang
|
Brooklyn College
|Steve
|Lanpher
|
Randolph College
|Greg
|Long
|
Mississippi College
|Carl
|Mattei
|Denver East
|Darrick
|Matthews
|
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
|Christopher
|Minner
|
Midway University
|Nick
|Moore
|
Medaille University
|Alexander
|Moorehead
|
Ave Maria University
|Allison
|Nichols
|
University of Lynchburg
|Josh
|Pace
|
Western New Mexico University
|Kate
|Pearson
|
Cabrini University
|Michael
|Phelps
|King University
|Jon
|Plefka
|
Auburn University at Montgomery
|Travis
|Ponton
|
Bryn Athyn College
|Jason
|Pruitt
|
Elmhurst University
|Manisha
|Redus
|
Palm Beach Atlantic University
|Ieasha
|Ridgeway
|
West Florida High School of Advanced Technology
|Jacqueline
|Ross
|
Jim Hill High School
|Kietta
|Saunders
|
King College Prep High School
|Karen
|Self
|
Seton Catholic Prep
|Eun Jung "E.J." Lee
|Smith
|
Sul Ross State University
|Brianna
|Spector
|
Franklin & Marshall College
|Lenise
|Stallings
|
Chowan University
|Stephanie
|Stevens
|
Gallaudet University
|Tahniya
|Sweatt
|Daniel
|Tesfai
|
Lick-Wilmerding High School
|Karen
|Tessmer
|
Worcester State University
|Polly
|Thomason
|
University of Hartford
|Toccara
|Toland
|
Allen University
|Gary
|Van Atta
|
University of Montevallo
|David
|Weinstein
|
Crystal Springs Uplands High School
|Brenda
|Welch-Nichols
|
Huffman-Hargrave High School (Texas)
|Natalie
|Wilson
|
Cushing Academy
|Ray Cleveland
|Wright
|
Gannon University
|Stephanie
|Yelton
|
University of West Florida