Coaches announced for NCAA College Basketball Academies

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the roster of coaches that will be a part of the Individual Pathway of the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee, taking place July 24-31.

Academy coaching staffs will be composed of Divisions II and III, NAIA and junior college men’s and women’s college basketball coaches and high school coaches. For the men’s academy, the coaches were selected by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in coordination with the NCAA. On the women’s side, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association facilitated the process for member coaches to apply to work the academy.

The College Basketball Academy for men will be held July 24-27, while the academy for women will be July 28-31. The College Basketball Academy is the only event NCAA Division I coaches are permitted to attend for evaluation purposes during this period.

The academies will provide prospective men’s and women’s student-athletes a sample of the college basketball experience. These developmental summer academies pair high-level basketball competition with life skills instruction.

In addition to playing in games, participants and their parents or chaperones will attend life skills courses about NCAA eligibility and compliance; the recruiting process; name, image and likeness opportunities; agents; the Transfer Portal; and the pathway to professional basketball opportunities.

Prospective men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes can participate in the NCAA College Basketball Academies by qualifying via one of three pathways:

The National Pathway includes: USA Basketball's under 17 3x3 junior national team trials and training camp, as well as Canada Basketball's NextGen national team training camp (junior national team training camp). USA Basketball and Canada Basketball will select participants for each of their events in this pathway. The Team Pathway features the U.S. Open Basketball Championships at the NCAA College Basketball Academy, which is USA Basketball's premier 5-on-5 youth national championships. Twenty-four rising 11th grade and 24 rising 10th grade travel teams will earn the right to participate in the U.S. Open Basketball Championships via USA Basketball-approved qualifying events. In the Individual Pathway, NCAA Division I basketball head coaches will be able to vote to select up to 400 players from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 for both the men's and women's academy to be placed on teams and compete in games.

For more information visit https://thecbbacademy.com/.

College Basketball Academy Men’s Coaches First Name Last Name Current Institution Alexander Abbondola George Washington Educational Campus Robert Alexander Oak Hills High School Michael Alvarez Archbishop McCarthy High School Dominic Amorosa Strake Jesuit College Prep Michael Bagley Pisgah High School Jean Bain Brandeis University Ty Baumgardner Collins Hill High School Jay Benish Oconomowoc High School Matt Brackett Hardin-Simmons University Skip Brock Jasper High School Aaron Bruening The Lutheran High School of Kansas City Ervin Bryant Maranatha Christian Academy Josh Buettner Michigan Technological University Kyle Capps Goshen College Jerry Carrillo Cochise College Blake Cochran Fort Scott Community College Adam Coleman Sulphur High School Ran Coleman West Nassau High School Dennis Csensits Allentown Central Catholic High School Joe David Mt. Lebanon High School Sean Dooley Baker University Jimmy Elgas Henderson State University Hugo Estrada Calexico High School Robert Flaska Glen Lake High School Robert Green Tupelo High School Eddie Hamilton Airline High School Steve Hanson Simon Fraser University Jeffrey Harper-Harris Lincoln High School Del Harris Collegiate School Michael Hart St. Andrew's School James Hegmann Garden City High School Ryan Hintz Blue Valley West High School Kevin Hopkins Muhlenberg College Ryan Hyland John Jay College Alfred Johnson Vermont State University-Johnson Caleb Kimbrough Hampden-Sydney College Kevin Kovacs Gallaudet University James Lake University of Wisconsin-Stout Sam Leal University of Maine-Farmington Jorge Lopez St. Raymond High School for Boys Charles Marquardt Molloy University Charlie Mason New England College Christopher Mayshack Patrick & Henry Community College Michael McClendon Springfield College Marques McKinney SUNY Ulster Community College Christopher Mclean Conrad Schools of Science Clifton McNeely The Woodlands College Park High School Jesus Merced Tohopekaliga High School Alex Mirabel St. Peter's Prep Robert Moore Columbus State University Trey Morin The Phelps School Darrick Mullins Pitt Community College Krayton Nash Christopher Neely Monroe College (Bronx Campus) Daniel Neville University of Jamestown Justin Newton Reinhardt University Nicholas Nichay Franklin & Marshall College Jason O'Connell Cairn University Jerome Pannell La Salle Academy David Pauley Gloucester High School Dex Pierce Dunbar Vocational Career Academy Jon Pillow Bridgeland High School Dan Priest Lucas Ramirez Saguaro High School Mike Ray Mount Vernon High School Chris Richardson Wheeling University Cameron Robinson South Arkansas Community College Bryan Rooney California State University, East Bay Jason Roscoe Madison College Che Roth Cannon School JeMario Rugley Winona Secondary School Paul Rush Northwest Nazarene University James Santoro Our Lady of Lourdes High School Tyler Simms Clark University (Massachusetts) Caesar Smith Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep Sean Smith North Park University Scott Sorenson Northland College Brian Stasaitis We Believe Academy Matthew Stefani Bishop Foley Catholic High School Gary Stewart Stevenson University Tim Sweeney Connecticut College Maxx Sweet SUNY Adirondack Andrew Taylor Pickering High School Ty Terry Valley City High School Josh Thompson Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Dymetrius Ware Lutheran Westland High School Freddrell Watson Miles College Michael Wernicki Struthers High School Littell White Emmanuel College (Massachusetts) Jeff Williamson Garden City High School Michael Wolf Westview High School Dexter Young Dallas College Eastfield Ed Young Nansemond River High School