Individual Pathway players announced for NCAA College Basketball Academies

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the prospective men’s and women’s student-athletes who have accepted invitations to participate in the Individual Pathway of the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee.

The College Basketball Academy for men will be held July 24-27, while the academy for women will be July 28-31. The College Basketball Academy is the only event NCAA Division I coaches are permitted to attend for evaluation purposes during this period.

In the Individual Pathway, men’s and women’s prospective student-athletes were able to receive individual invitations to attend the academies following a self-nomination process. Head coaches from all 363 Division I basketball programs could vote for players in a central nomination portal, and the College Basketball Academies’ Advisory Board also had input on the invitations.

The academies will provide prospective men’s and women’s student-athletes a sample of the college basketball experience. These developmental summer academies pair high-level basketball competition with life skills instruction.

In addition to playing in games, participants and their parents or chaperones will attend life skills courses about NCAA eligibility and compliance; the recruiting process; name, image and likeness opportunities; agents; the Transfer Portal; and the pathway to professional basketball opportunities.

The first College Basketball Academy took place in 2019, featuring prospective men’s student-athletes, before taking a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the second iteration of the event, which has expanded to include prospective women’s student-athletes.

In the recent 2023 NBA Draft, multiple alumni from the first College Basketball Academy were drafted, including Baylor’s Keyonte George, who was selected with the 16th overall pick in the first round by the Utah Jazz. Additional academy alumni drafted were Olivier-Maxence Prosper of Marquette (24th pick — Sacramento Kings), Jordan Walsh of Arkansas (38th pick — Boston Celtics) and Maxwell Lewis of Pepperdine (40th pick — Los Angeles Lakers).

