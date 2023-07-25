2023 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2023 Maui Invitational will see eight men's college basketball teams meeting in Hawai'i across three days. This year's tournament has Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade.

Check out the bracket and full schedule below.

2023 Maui Invitational bracket

Click or tap here for another look at the image.

2023 Maui Invitational schedule, TV channels

All times ET

Monday, Nov. 20

Game 1: Syracuse vs. Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Game 2: Gonzaga vs. Purdue | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: Marquette vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Game 9: Third place game | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 10: Championship game | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Seventh place game | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: Fifth place game | 12 a.m. Thursday | ESPN2

REMEMBER: How Arizona won the 2022 Maui title

Maui Invitational winners

YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE 2022 Arizona Creighton 81-79 2021 Wisconsin Saint Mary's 61-55 2020 Texas North Carolina 69-67 2019 Kansas Dayton 90-84 2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87 2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66 2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56 2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63 2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59 2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67 2012 Illinois Butler 78-61 2011 Duke Kansas 68-61 2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67 2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59 2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87 2007 Duke Marquette 77-63 2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63 2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63 2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92 2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72 2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63 2001 Duke Ball State 83-71 2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76 1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75 1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63 1997 Duke Arizona 95-87 1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63 1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75 1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90 1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92 1992 Duke BYU 89-66 1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71 1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74 1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73 1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80 1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74 1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71 1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58 1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58

Duke's five titles are the most Maui in the event's history. The Blue Devils won in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011.