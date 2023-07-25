2023 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2023 Maui Invitational will see eight men's college basketball teams meeting in Hawai'i across three days. This year's tournament has Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade.
Check out the bracket and full schedule below.
2023 Maui Invitational bracket
Click or tap here for another look at the image.
2023 Maui Invitational schedule, TV channels
All times ET
Monday, Nov. 20
Game 1: Syracuse vs. Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Game 2: Gonzaga vs. Purdue | 5 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 4: Marquette vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Game 9: Third place game | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 10: Championship game | 5 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11: Seventh place game | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 12: Fifth place game | 12 a.m. Thursday | ESPN2
REMEMBER: How Arizona won the 2022 Maui title
Maui Invitational winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2022
|Arizona
|Creighton
|81-79
|2021
|Wisconsin
|Saint Mary's
|61-55
|2020
|Texas
|North Carolina
|69-67
|2019
|Kansas
|Dayton
|90-84
|2018
|Gonzaga
|Duke
|89-87
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Wichita State
|67-66
|2016
|North Carolina
|Wisconsin
|71-56
|2015
|Kansas
|Vanderbilt
|70-63
|2014
|Arizona
|San Diego State
|61-59
|2013
|Syracuse
|Baylor
|74-67
|2012
|Illinois
|Butler
|78-61
|2011
|Duke
|Kansas
|68-61
|2010
|UConn
|Kentucky
|84-67
|2009
|Gonzaga
|Cincinnati
|61-59
|2008
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|102-87
|2007
|Duke
|Marquette
|77-63
|2006
|UCLA
|Georgia Tech
|65-63
|2005
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|65-63
|2004
|North Carolina
|Iowa
|106-92
|2003
|Dayton
|Hawaii
|82-72
|2002
|Indiana
|Virginia
|70-63
|2001
|Duke
|Ball State
|83-71
|2000
|Arizona
|Illinois
|79-76
|1999
|North Carolina
|Purdue
|90-75
|1998
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|76-63
|1997
|Duke
|Arizona
|95-87
|1996
|Kansas
|Virginia
|80-63
|1995
|Villanova
|North Carolina
|77-75
|1994
|Arizona State
|Maryland
|97-90
|1993
|Kentucky
|Arizona
|93-92
|1992
|Duke
|BYU
|89-66
|1991
|Michigan State
|Arkansas
|86-71
|1990
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|77-74
|1989
|Missouri
|North Carolina
|80-73
|1988
|Michigan
|Oklahoma
|91-80
|1987
|Iowa
|Villanova
|97-74
|1986
|Vanderbilt
|New Mexico
|87-71
|1985
|Michigan
|Kansas State
|80-58
|1984
|Providence
|Chaminade
|60-58
Duke's five titles are the most Maui in the event's history. The Blue Devils won in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011.
In fact, going into 2018, Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the invitational. But in 2018, the Blue Devils fell to Gonzaga in the championship game. Going into the 2018, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0.
DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords are in the championship bracket in 2023 and will be in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. In 2021, Chaminade lost to Oregon, Notre Dame and Butler. Chaminade plays its first game in the 2023 tournament against Kansas.
⚔️ History of Chaminade at Maui | Chaminade's upset of No. 1 Virginia, remembered