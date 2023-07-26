Men's DI college basketball coaches with the most wins

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski ended the 2021-22 season and his coaching career with 1,202 victories, making him the all-time winningest coach in DI men's basketball history. He, along with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, is one of two DI men's coaches — so far — to win more than 1,000 games.

Only one active coach at the Division I level has picked up 800 wins in his DI career:

Coastal Carolina's Cliff Ellis is 819-541 after wrapping up his 44th season coaching at the DI level.

Here is the full list of the Division I men's basketball coaches with 500 or more wins at the end of the 2021-22 season.

(All stats are current through the end of the 2022-23 season and taken from the NCAA’s official records, which can be found here)