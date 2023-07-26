Men's DI college basketball coaches with the most wins

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski ended the 2021-22 season and his coaching career with 1,202 victories, making him the all-time winningest coach in DI men's basketball history. He, along with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, is one of two DI men's coaches — so far — to win more than 1,000 games.
Only one active coach at the Division I level has picked up 800 wins in his DI career:
- Coastal Carolina's Cliff Ellis is 819-541 after wrapping up his 44th season coaching at the DI level.
Here is the full list of the Division I men's basketball coaches with 500 or more wins at the end of the 2021-22 season.
(All stats are current through the end of the 2022-23 season and taken from the NCAA’s official records, which can be found here)
|Rank
|Coach
|Seasons
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|WL%
|School(s)
|1
|Mike Krzyzewski
|47
|1202
|368
|0
|0.766
|Army West Point (1975-76 - 1979-80); Duke (1980-81 - 2019-22)
|2
|Jim Boeheim
|47
|1015
|441
|0
|0.697
|Syracuse (1976-77 - 2019-23)
|3
|Bob Huggins
|41
|935
|414
|0
|0.693
|Walsh (1980-81 - 1982-83); Akron (1984-85 - 1988-89); Cincinnati (1989-90 - 2004-05); Kansas St. (2006-07 - 2006-07); West Virginia (2007-08 - 2019-23)
|4
|Jim Calhoun
|44
|920
|397
|0
|0.699
|Northeastern (1972-73 - 1985-86); UConn (1986-87 - 2011-12); St. Joseph (CT) (2018-19 - 2019-22)
|5
|Roy Williams
|33
|903
|264
|0
|0.774
|Kansas (1988-89 - 2002-03); North Carolina (2003-04 - 2019-21)
|6
|Bob Knight
|42
|902
|371
|0
|0.709
|Army West Point (1965-66 - 1970-71); Indiana (1971-72 - 1999-00); Texas Tech (2001-02 - 2007-08)
|7
|Dean Smith
|36
|879
|254
|0
|0.776
|North Carolina (1961-62 - 1996-97)
|8
|Adolph Rupp
|41
|876
|190
|0
|0.822
|Kentucky (1930-31 - 1971-72)
|9
|Jim Phelan
|49
|830
|524
|0
|0.613
|Mount St. Mary's (1954-55 - 2002-03)
|10
|Cliff Ellis
|45
|828
|560
|0
|0.597
|South Alabama (1975-76 - 1983-84); Clemson (1984-85 - 1993-94); Auburn (1994-95 - 2003-04); Coastal Caro. (2007-08 - 2019-23)
|11
|Rollie Massimino
|41
|816
|462
|0
|0.638
|Stony Brook (1969-70 - 1970-71); Villanova (1973-74 - 1991-92); UNLV (1992-93 - 1993-94); Cleveland St. (1996-97 - 2002-03); Keiser (2006-07 - 2016-17)
|12
|Eddie Sutton
|37
|806
|326
|0
|0.712
|Arkansas (1974-75 - 1984-85); Creighton (1969-70 - 1973-74); Kentucky (1985-86 - 1988-89); Oklahoma St. (1990-91 - 2005-06); San Francisco (2007-08 - 2007-08)
|13
|Rick Byrd
|38
|805
|403
|0
|0.666
|Maryville (TN) (1978-79 - 1979-80); Lincoln Memorial (1983-84 - 1985-86); Belmont (1986-87 - 2018-19)
|14
|John Calipari
|31
|790
|251
|0
|0.759
|Massachusetts (1988-89 - 1995-96); Memphis (2000-01 - 2008-09); Kentucky (2009-10 - 2019-23)
|15
|Bill Self
|30
|787
|237
|0
|0.769
|Oral Roberts (1993-94 - 1996-97); Tulsa (1997-98 - 1999-00); Illinois (2000-01 - 2002-03); Kansas (2003-04 - 2019-23)
|16
|Lefty Driesell
|41
|786
|394
|0
|0.666
|Davidson (1960-61 - 1968-69); Georgia St. (1997-98 - 2002-03); James Madison (1988-89 - 1996-97); Maryland (1969-70 - 1985-86)
|17
|Lute Olson
|34
|781
|279
|0
|0.737
|Long Beach St. (1973-74 - 1973-74); Iowa (1974-75 - 1982-83); Arizona (1983-84 - 2006-07)
|T-18
|Lou Henson
|41
|779
|412
|0
|0.654
|Hardin-Simmons (1962-63 - 1965-66); Illinois (1975-76 - 1995-96); New Mexico St. (1966-67 - 2004-05)
|T-18
|Rick Barnes
|36
|779
|406
|0
|0.657
|George Mason (1987-88 - 1987-88); Providence (1988-89 - 1993-94); Clemson (1994-95 - 1997-98); Texas (1998-99 - 2014-15); Tennessee (2015-16 - 2019-23)
|20
|Ed Diddle
|42
|759
|302
|0
|0.715
|Western Ky. (1922-23 - 1963-64)
|21
|Henry Iba
|41
|755
|340
|0
|0.689
|Colorado (1933-34 - 1933-34); Northwest Mo. St. (1929-30 - 1932-33); Oklahoma St. (1934-35 - 1969-70)
|22
|John Beilein
|37
|754
|425
|0
|0.640
|Nazareth (1982-83 - 1982-83); Le Moyne (1983-84 - 1991-92); Canisius (1992-93 - 1996-97); Richmond (1997-98 - 2001-02); West Virginia (2002-03 - 2006-07); Michigan (2007-08 - 2018-19)
|23
|Bo Ryan
|32
|747
|233
|0
|0.762
|Wis.-Platteville (1984-85 - 1998-99); Milwaukee (1999-00 - 2000-01); Wisconsin (2001-02 - 2015-16)
|24
|Phog Allen
|50
|746
|264
|0
|0.739
|Baker (1905-06 - 1907-08); Central Mo. (1912-13 - 1918-19); Haskell (1908-09 - 1908-09); Kansas (1907-08 - 1955-56)
|25
|Richard Schmidt
|42
|742
|449
|0
|0.623
|Vanderbilt (1979-80 - 1980-81); Tampa (1983-84 - 2019-23)
|26
|John Chaney
|34
|741
|312
|0
|0.704
|Cheyney State (1972-73 - 1981-82); Temple (1982-83 - 2005-06)
|27
|Kelvin Sampson
|34
|732
|344
|0
|0.680
|Montana Tech (1981-82 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1987-88 - 1993-94); Oklahoma (1994-95 - 2005-06); Indiana (2006-07 - 2007-08); Houston (2014-15 - 2019-23)
|28
|Dana Altman
|34
|731
|383
|0
|0.656
|Marshall (1989-90 - 1989-90); Kansas St. (1990-91 - 1993-94); Creighton (1994-95 - 2009-10); Oregon (2010-11 - 2019-23)
|T-29
|Norm Stewart
|38
|729
|373
|0
|0.662
|Missouri (1967-68 - 1998-99); UNI (1961-62 - 1966-67)
|T-29
|Jerry Tarkanian
|31
|729
|201
|0
|0.784
|Fresno St. (1995-96 - 2001-02); Long Beach St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); UNLV (1973-74 - 1991-92)
|31
|Jim Larranaga
|39
|725
|483
|0
|0.600
|American Int'l (1977-78 - 1978-79); Bowling Green (1986-87 - 1996-97); George Mason (1997-98 - 2010-11); Miami (FL) (2011-12 - 2019-23)
|32
|Ray Meyer
|42
|724
|354
|0
|0.672
|DePaul (1942-43 - 1983-84)
|33
|Jerry Slocum
|42
|723
|556
|0
|0.565
|Nyack (1975-76 - 1986-87); Geneva (1987-88 - 1995-96); Gannon (1996-97 - 2004-05); Youngstown St. (2005-06 - 2016-17)
|34
|Don Haskins
|38
|719
|353
|0
|0.671
|UTEP (1961-62 - 1998-99)
|35
|Rick Pitino
|35
|711
|290
|0
|0.710
|Hawaii (1975-76 - 1975-76); Boston U. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Providence (1985-86 - 1986-87); Kentucky (1989-90 - 1996-97); Louisville (2001-02 - 2016-17); Iona (2020-23)
|36
|Larry Hunter
|38
|702
|453
|0
|0.608
|Wittenberg (1976-77 - 1988-89); Ohio (1989-90 - 2000-01); Western Caro. (2005-06 - 2017-18)
|37
|Mark Few
|24
|688
|135
|0
|0.836
|Gonzaga (1999-00 - 2019-23)
|38
|Tom Izzo
|28
|687
|280
|0
|0.710
|Michigan St. (1995-96 - 2019-23)
|39
|Mike Montgomery
|32
|677
|317
|0
|0.681
|California (2008-09 - 2013-14); Montana (1978-79 - 1985-86); Stanford (1986-87 - 2003-04)
|40
|Greg Kampe
|39
|675
|525
|0
|0.563
|Oakland (1984-85 - 2019-23)
|41
|Denny Crum
|30
|675
|295
|0
|0.696
|Louisville (1971-72 - 2000-01)
|42
|Lon Kruger
|35
|674
|432
|0
|0.609
|UTRGV (1982-83 - 1985-86); Kansas St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Florida (1990-91 - 1995-96); Illinois (1996-97 - 1999-00); UNLV (2004-05 - 2010-11); Oklahoma (2011-12 - 2018-21)
|43
|Gary Williams
|33
|668
|380
|0
|0.637
|American (1978-79 - 1981-82); Boston College (1982-83 - 1985-86); Maryland (1989-90 - 2010-11); Ohio St. (1986-87 - 1988-89)
|44
|John Wooden
|29
|664
|162
|0
|0.804
|Indiana St. (1946-47 - 1947-48); UCLA (1948-49 - 1974-75)
|T-45
|Steve Alford
|32
|657
|349
|0
|0.653
|Manchester (1991-92 - 1994-95); Missouri St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Iowa (1999-00 - 2006-07); New Mexico (2007-08 - 2012-13); UCLA (2013-14 - 2018-19); Nevada (2019-23)
|T-45
|Ralph Miller
|38
|657
|382
|0
|0.632
|Iowa (1964-65 - 1969-70); Oregon St. (1970-71 - 1988-89); Wichita St. (1951-52 - 1963-64)
|47
|Tom Penders
|36
|649
|437
|0
|0.598
|Columbia (1974-75 - 1977-78); Fordham (1978-79 - 1985-86); George Washington (1998-99 - 2000-01); Houston (2004-05 - 2009-10); Rhode Island (1986-87 - 1987-88); Texas (1988-89 - 1997-98); Tufts (1971-72 - 1973-74)
|48
|Gene Bartow
|34
|647
|353
|0
|0.647
|Central Mo. (1961-62 - 1963-64); Illinois (1974-75 - 1974-75); Memphis (1970-71 - 1973-74); UAB (1978-79 - 1995-96); UCLA (1975-76 - 1976-77); Valparaiso (1964-65 - 1969-70)
|T-49
|Jay Wright
|28
|642
|282
|0
|0.695
|Hofstra (1994-95 - 2000-01); Villanova (2001-02 - 2019-22)
|T-49
|Tubby Smith
|31
|642
|370
|0
|0.634
|Tulsa (1991-92 - 1994-95); Georgia (1995-96 - 1996-97); Kentucky (1997-98 - 2006-07); Minnesota (2007-08 - 2012-13); Texas Tech (2013-14 - 2015-16); Memphis (2016-17 - 2017-18); High Point (2018-19 - 2019-22)
|51
|Billy Tubbs
|31
|641
|340
|0
|0.653
|Lamar University (1976-77 - 2005-06); Oklahoma (1980-81 - 1993-94); Southwestern (TX) (1971-72 - 1972-73); TCU (1994-95 - 2001-02)
|52
|Homer Drew
|34
|640
|427
|0
|0.6
|Bethel (IN) (1976-77 - 1986-87); Ind.-South Bend (1987-88 - 1987-88); Valparaiso (1988-89 - 2010-11)
|53
|Marv Harshman
|40
|637
|444
|0
|0.589
|Pacific Lutheran (1945-46 - 1957-58); Washington (1971-72 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1958-59 - 1970-71)
|54
|Bruce Pearl
|28
|635
|256
|0
|0.713
|Southern Ind. (1992-93 - 2000-01); Milwaukee (2001-02 - 2004-05); Tennessee (2005-06 - 2010-11); Auburn (2014-15 - 2019-23)
|55
|Bob McKillop
|33
|634
|383
|0
|0.623
|Davidson (1989-90 - 2019-22)
|56
|Hugh Durham
|37
|633
|429
|0
|0.596
|Florida St. (1966-67 - 1977-78); Georgia (1978-79 - 1994-95); Jacksonville (1997-98 - 2004-05)
|57
|Cam Henderson
|36
|631
|242
|0
|0.723
|Muskingum (1919-20 - 1922-23); Davis & Elkins (1923-24 - 1934-35); Marshall (1935-36 - 1954-55)
|58
|Norm Sloan
|37
|624
|393
|0
|0.614
|Florida (1960-61 - 1988-89); NC State (1966-67 - 1979-80); Presbyterian (1951-52 - 1954-55); The Citadel (1956-57 - 1959-60)
|59
|Stew Morrill
|29
|620
|294
|0
|0.678
|Colorado St. (1991-92 - 1997-98); Montana (1986-87 - 1990-91); Utah St. (1998-99 - 2014-15)
|60
|Tom Smith
|38
|618
|463
|0
|0.572
|Central Mo. (1975-76 - 1979-80); Missouri Western (1988-89 - 2012-13); Valparaiso (1980-81 - 1987-88)
|61
|Ben Braun
|37
|615
|517
|0
|0.543
|California (1996-97 - 2007-08); Eastern Mich. (1985-86 - 1995-96); Rice (2008-09 - 2013-14); Siena Heights (1977-78 - 1984-85)
|62
|Jerry Steele
|39
|609
|486
|0
|0.556
|Guilford (1962-63 - 1969-70); High Point (1972-73 - 2002-03)
|63
|Leonard Hamilton
|35
|604
|475
|0
|0.560
|Oklahoma St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Miami (FL) (1990-91 - 1999-00); Florida St. (2002-03 - 2019-23)
|64
|David Boots
|31
|603
|291
|0
|0.674
|Augsburg (1982-83 - 1987-88); South Dakota (1988-89 - 2012-13)
|65
|Jim Boone
|37
|602
|468
|1
|0.563
|Cal U (PA) (1986-87 - 1995-96); Robert Morris (1996-97 - 1999-00); Eastern Mich. (2000-01 - 2004-05); Tusculum (2005-06 - 2010-11); West Va. Wesleyan (2011-12 - 2011-12); Delta St. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Ark.-Fort Smith( 2019-20 - 2022-23)
|66
|Slats Gill
|36
|599
|393
|0
|0.604
|Oregon St. (1928-29 - 1963-64)
|T-67
|Tom Davis
|32
|598
|355
|0
|0.627
|Boston College (1977-78 - 1981-82); Drake (2003-04 - 2006-07); Iowa (1986-87 - 1998-99); Lafayette (1971-72 - 1976-77); Stanford (1982-83 - 1985-86)
|T-67
|Lennie Acuff
|32
|598
|373
|0
|0.616
|Belhaven (1990-91 - 1991-92); Berry
(1993-94 - 1996-97)
Alabama-Huntsville (1997-98 - 2018-19); Lipscomb (2019-20 - 2023)
|69
|Abe Lemons
|34
|597
|344
|0
|0.634
|Oklahoma City (1955-56 - 1989-90); Texas (1976-77 - 1981-82); UTRGV (1973-74 - 1975-76)
|70
|John Thompson
|27
|596
|239
|0
|0.714
|Georgetown (1972-73 - 1998-99)
|71
|Fran Dunphy
|31
|595
|344
|0
|0.634
|Penn (1989-90 - 2005-06); Temple (2006-07 - 2019-20); La Salle (2022-23)
|72
|Gary Edwards
|38
|594
|484
|0
|0.551
|Barton (1984-85 - 1986-87); Charleston So. (1987-88 - 1995-96); Indiana (PA) (1996-97 - 2005-06); Francis Marion (2006-07 - 2019-22)
|73
|Bob Hoffman
|29
|593
|363
|0
|0.620
|Okla. Bapt. (1990-91 - 1998-99); UTRGV (1999-00 - 2003-04); Mercer (2008-09 - 2019-21); Central Oklahoma (2019-20 - 2023)
|74
|Guy Lewis
|30
|592
|279
|0
|0.68
|Houston (1956-57 - 1985-86)
|75
|Joe Hutton
|34
|591
|207
|0
|0.741
|Hamline (1931-32 - 1964-65)
|76
|Dom Rosselli
|38
|589
|388
|0
|0.603
|Youngstown St. (1940-41 - 1981-82)
|77
|Bobby Cremins
|31
|586
|379
|0
|0.607
|Appalachian St. (1975-76 - 1980-81); Col. of Charleston (2006-07 - 2011-12); Georgia Tech (1981-82 - 1999-00)
|T-78
|Tony Shaver
|33
|584
|389
|0
|0.6
|Hampden-Sydney (1986-87 - 2002-03); William & Mary (2003-04 - 2018-19)
|T-78
|Danny Kaspar
|29
|584
|302
|0
|0.659
|UIW (1991-92 - 1999-00); SFA (2000-01 - 2012-13); Texas St. (2013-14 - 2019-20)
|80
|Mike Brey
|28
|582
|332
|0
|0.637
|Delaware (1995-96 - 1999-00); Notre Dame (2000-01 - 2019-23)
|81
|Greg Walcavich
|32
|582
|324
|0
|0.642
|Birmingham-So. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Edinboro (1989-90 - 2012-13); Rice (1986-87 - 1986-87); West Va. Wesleyan (1987-88 - 1988-89)
|82
|Greg McDermott
|29
|580
|345
|0
|0.627
|Wayne State (1994-95 - 1999-00); North Dakota State (2000-01); Northern Iowa (2001-02 - 2005-06); Iowa State (2006-07 - 2009-10); Creighton (2010-11 - 2020-23)
|83
|Pat Douglass
|29
|573
|310
|0
|0.649
|CSU Bakersfield (1987-88 - 1996-97); Mont. St. Billings (1981-82 - 1986-87); UC Irvine (1997-98 - 2009-10)
|84
|Fred Hobdy
|30
|571
|287
|0
|0.666
|Grambling (1956-57 - 1985-86)
|85
|Eldon Miller
|36
|568
|419
|0
|0.575
|Ohio St. (1976-77 - 1985-86); UNI (1986-87 - 1997-98); Western Mich. (1970-71 - 1975-76); Wittenberg (1962-63 - 1969-70)
|T-86
|Davey Whitney
|32
|566
|356
|0
|0.614
|Alcorn (1969-70 - 2002-03); Texas Southern (1964-65 - 1968-69)
|T-86
|Dave Bliss
|30
|566
|356
|0
|0.614
|Oklahoma (1975-76 - 1979-80); SMU (1980-81 - 1987-88); New Mexico (1988-89 - 1998-99); Baylor (1999-00 - 2002-03); Southwestern Christ. (2015-16 - 2016-17)
|88
|Gale Catlett
|30
|565
|325
|0
|0.635
|Cincinnati (1972-73 - 1977-78); West Virginia (1978-79 - 2001-02)
|89
|Gary Colson
|34
|563
|385
|0
|0.594
|Fresno St. (1990-91 - 1994-95); New Mexico (1980-81 - 1987-88); Pepperdine (1968-69 - 1978-79); Valdosta St. (1958-59 - 1967-68)
|90
|Ed Douma
|32
|561
|296
|0
|0.655
|Alma (1973-74 - 1973-74); Calvin (1984-85 - 1995-96); Hillsdale (1998-99 - 2006-07); Kent St. (1978-79 - 1981-82); Lake Superior St. (1974-75 - 1977-78); UNC Greensboro (1982-83 - 1983-84)
|91
|John Kresse
|23
|560
|143
|0
|0.797
|Col. of Charleston (1979-80 - 2001-02)
|92
|Tony Hinkle
|41
|558
|394
|0
|0.586
|Butler (1926-27 - 1941-42); Butler (1945-46 - 1969-70)
|93
|Scott Nagy
|28
|559
|318
|0
|0.637
|South Dakota State (1995-96 - 2015-16); Wright State (2016-17 - 2020-23)
|94
|Jeff Jones
|31
|557
|412
|0
|0.575
|Virginia (1990-91 - 1997-98); American (2000-01 - 2012-13); Old Dominion (2013-14 - 2020-23)
|95
|Glenn Wilkes
|36
|551
|436
|0
|0.558
|Stetson (1957-58 - 1992-93)
|96
|Frank McGuire
|30
|549
|236
|0
|0.699
|North Carolina (1952-53 - 1960-61); South Carolina (1964-65 - 1979-80); St. John's (NY) (1947-48 - 1951-52)
|97
|Bob Davis
|28
|538
|277
|0
|0.66
|Auburn (1973-74 - 1977-78); Georgetown (KY) (1953-54 - 1972-73); High Point (1950-51 - 1952-53)
|98
|Harry Miller
|34
|537
|374
|0
|0.589
|Eastern N.M. (1965-66 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1960-61 - 1964-65); North Texas (1970-71 - 1970-71); SFA (1978-79 - 1987-88); Western Colo. (1952-53 - 1957-58); Wichita St. (1971-72 - 1977-78)
|99
|Herb Sendek
|29
|533
|389
|0
|0.578
|Miami (OH) (1993-94 - 1995-96); NC State (1996-97 - 2005-06); Arizona State (2006-07 - 2014-15); Santa Clara (2016-17 - 2021-22)
|100
|Bill C. Foster
|30
|532
|327
|0
|0.619
|Charlotte (1970-71 - 1974-75); Clemson (1975-76 - 1983-84); Miami (FL) (1985-86 - 1989-90); Shorter (1962-63 - 1966-67); Virginia Tech (1991-92 - 1996-97)
|101
|Gene Keady
|27
|531
|306
|0
|0.634
|Purdue (1980-81 - 2004-05); Western Ky. (1978-79 - 1979-80)
|102
|Bob Gaillard
|30
|530
|282
|0
|0.653
|Lewis & Clark (1989-90 - 2010-11); San Francisco (1970-71 - 1977-78)
|103
|Dave Bike
|35
|528
|500
|0
|0.514
|Sacred Heart (1978-79 - 2012-13)
|104
|Lou Carnesecca
|24
|526
|200
|0
|0.725
|St. John's (NY) (1965-66 - 1991-92)
|T-105
|Gregg Marshall
|22
|525
|204
|0
|0.720
|Winthrop (1998-99 - 2006-07); Wichita St. (2007-08 - 2019-20)
|T-105
|Pete Carril
|30
|525
|273
|0
|0.658
|Lehigh (1966-67 - 1966-67); Princeton (1967-68 - 1995-96)
|T-107
|Tom Young
|31
|524
|328
|0
|0.615
|American (1969-70 - 1972-73); Catholic (1958-59 - 1966-67); Old Dominion (1985-86 - 1990-91); Rutgers (1973-74 - 1984-85)
|T-107
|Ben Jobe
|31
|524
|334
|0
|0.611
|Alabama A&M (1982-83 - 1985-86); Alabama St. (1967-68 - 1967-68); Denver (1978-79 - 1979-80); South Carolina St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); Southern U. (1986-87 - 2002-03); Talladega (1964-65 - 1966-67); Tuskegee (1996-97 - 1999-00)
|T-109
|Larry Eustachy
|27
|523
|332
|0
|0.612
|Idaho (1990-91 - 1992-93); Utah St. (1993-94 - 1997-98); Iowa St. (1998-99 - 2002-03); Southern Miss. (2004-05 - 2011-12); Colorado St. (2012-13 - 2017-18)
|T-109
|Fred Enke
|38
|523
|344
|0
|0.603
|Arizona (1925-26 - 1960-61); Louisville (1923-24 - 1924-25)
|111
|Ben Howland
|26
|518
|304
|0
|0.630
|Northern Arizona (1994-95 - 1998-99); Pittsburgh (1999-00 - 2002-03); UCLA (2003-04 - 2012-13); Mississippi State (2015-16 - 2020-22)
|T-112
|Rick Majerus
|25
|517
|216
|0
|0.705
|Ball St. (1987-88 - 1988-89); Marquette (1983-84 - 1985-86); Saint Louis (2007-08 - 2011-12); Utah (1989-90 - 2003-04)
|T-112
|Ron Cottrell
|32
|517
|492
|0
|0.512
|Houston Baptist (1991-92 - 2021-23)
|114
|C.M. Newton
|34
|516
|402
|0
|0.562
|Alabama (1968-69 - 1979-80); Transylvania (1951-52 - 1967-68); Vanderbilt (1981-82 - 1988-89)
|115
|Grey Giovanine
|27
|513
|235
|0
|0.686
|Lamar (1993-94 - 1998-99); Augustana (IL) (1999-00 - 2019-20)
|T-116
|Fran McCaffery
|27
|512
|353
|0
|0.592
|Lehigh (1985-86 - 1987-88); UNC Greensboro (1999-00 - 2004-05); Siena (2005-06 - 2009-10); Iowa (2010-11 - 2023)
|T-116
|Don DeVoe
|31
|512
|389
|0
|0.568
|Florida (1989-90 - 1989-90); Navy (1992-93 - 2003-04); Tennessee (1978-79 - 1988-89); Virginia Tech (1971-72 - 1975-76); Wyoming (1976-77 - 1977-78)
|118
|Paul Webb
|29
|511
|257
|0
|0.665
|Old Dominion (1975-76 - 1984-85); Randolph-Macon (1956-57 - 1974-75)
|119
|Nolan Richardson
|22
|509
|207
|0
|0.711
|Arkansas (1985-86 - 2001-02); Tulsa (1980-81 - 1984-85)
|120
|Hec Edmundson
|29
|508
|204
|0
|0.713
|Idaho (1916-17 - 1917-18); Washington (1920-21 - 1946-47)
|121
|Randy Bennett
|22
|507
|208
|0
|0.709
|Saint Mary's (CA) (2001-02 - 2023)
|122
|John Giannini
|29
|505
|375
|0
|0.574
|Rowan (1989-90 - 1995-96); Maine (1996-97 - 2003-04); La Salle (2004-05 - 2017-18)
|T-123
|Keith Dambrot
|25
|504
|293
|0
|0.632
|1984-85 - 1985-86 @Tiffin
1989-90 - 1990-91 @Ashland
1991-92 - 1992-93 @Central Mich.
2004-05 - 2016-17 @Akron
2017-18 - 2023-24 @Duquesne
|T-123
|Harold Anderson
|29
|504
|226
|0
|0.69
|Bowling Green (1942-43 - 1962-63); Toledo (1934-35 - 1941-42)
|T-125
|Dave Loos
|31
|502
|463
|0
|0.52
|Christian Brothers (1982-83 - 1985-86); Austin Peay (1990-91 - 2016-17)
|T-125
|Jerry Welsh
|26
|502
|205
|0
|0.71
|Iona (1991-92 - 1994-95); SUNY Potsdam (1968-69 - 1990-91)
|T-125
|Don Maestri
|31
|502
|402
|0
|0.555
|Troy (1982-83 - 2012-13)
|T-128
|Billy Donovan
|21
|501
|207
|0
|0.708
|Florida (1996-97 - 2014-15); Marshall (1994-95 - 1995-96)
|T-128
|Ed Martin
|30
|501
|254
|0
|0.664
|South Carolina St. (1955-56 - 1967-68); Tennessee St. (1968-69 - 1984-85)
|T-128
|Ron Hunter
|29
|501
|371
|0
|0.575
|IUPUI (1994-95 - 2010-11); Georgia State (2011-12 - 2018-19); Tulane (2019-20 - 2023)
|T-131
|Bill Reinhart
|37
|500
|343
|0
|0.593
|George Washington (1935-36 - 1965-66); Maryland (1918-19 - 1918-19); Oregon (1923-24 - 1934-35)
|T-131
|Cal Luther
|39
|500
|489
|1
|0.506
|Bethel (TN) (1999-00 - 1999-00); DePauw (1954-55 - 1957-58); Longwood (1981-82 - 1989-90); Murray St. (1958-59 - 1973-74); UT Martin (1990-91 - 1998-99)