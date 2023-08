2024 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates

Here is the schedule for March Madness 2024, which begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

These are the sites for the men's tournament in 2024:

ROUND CITY VENUR DATES HOST First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 19 - 20 University of Dayton First/Second Brooklyn. N.Y. Barclays Center March 22 -24 Atlantic 10 Conference First/Second Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center March 21 - 23 University of North Carolina at Charlotte First/Second Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 22 - 24 IUPUI / Horizon League First/Second Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center March 21 - 23 Creighton University First/Second Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena March 21 -23 Duquesne University First/Second Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena March 21 - 23 University of Utah First/Second Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 22 - 24 University of Idaho First/Second Memphis, Tenn. FedExForum March 22 - 24 University of Memphis East Regional Boston TD Garden March 28 - 30 Boston College South Regional Dallas American Airlines Center March 29 -31 Big 12 Conference Midwest Regional Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 29 - 31 University of Detroit Mercy / Oakland University West Regional Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena March 28 - 30 Pepperdine University

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

FINAL FOUR DATES CITY, REGION FACILITY HOST April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium Arizona State University April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio Alamodome University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit Ford Field Michigan State University April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium UNLV March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium Big 12 Conference

