Colleges with the most players in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen, Marianne Stanley, Theresa Shank Grentz, George Karl, Bob Huggins, Hugh Evans, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello, Del Harris and Radivoj Korac comprise the group of 13 people that were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 10, 2022.

With this list featuring players with notable college careers, below we break down how many schools are represented by players in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

UCLA and Kansas top the list with seven hall of famers each. The Bruins include legends like Bill Walton, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gail Goodrich and the first woman to ever try out for an NBA team, Ann Meyers. The Jayhawks are represented by players like Wilt Chamberlain, Clyde Lovelle, Paul Pierce and Lynette Woodard.

North Carolina, Ohio State and Southern California all follow the Bruins and Jayhawks with five former players now in the Hall of Fame. Some of those players include Michael Jordan, Cheryl Miller, John Havlicek and Bob McAdoo.

JUMP HOOK: Everything you need to know about Kareem Abdul-Jabaar's college days

Below you can see every school that has produced at least three hall of fame players:

School Former Men's and Women's players in the Hall of Fame UCLA 7 Kansas 7 North Carolina 5 Ohio State 5 Southern California 5 Georgetown 4 Indiana 4 Kentucky 4 Duquesne 3 Georgia 3 Houston 3 LSU 3 Minnesota 3 Seton Hall 3 Stanford 3

The first two women's basketball players inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame were Nera White and Delta State's Lusia Harris-Stewart in 1992. Since then, more than 20 women have been inducted. Some of the notable names include Lisa Leslie, Cheryl Miller and Sheryl Swoopes.

MR. FUNDAMENTAL: Jump down a rabbit hole and see Tim Duncan's college years at Wake Forest

Southern California leads all schools in the number of women's basketball players produced who have now made the hall. The Trojans are represented by four hall of famers — Tina Thompson, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke and Cheryl Miller. Georgia, Old Dominion and UCLA follow USC with two players each.

Below is a breakdown of every school that has produced women's players who are now in the hall:

School Women in the Hall of Fame Southern California 4 Georgia 2 Old Dominion 2 UCLA 2 Clarendon College 1 Connecticut 1 Kansas 1 Louisiana Tech 1 Minnesota 1 Montclair State 1 Ohio State 1 Tennessee 1 Texas Tech 1 Virginia 1 Florida Atlantic 1 Francis Marion 1

Kansas leads the pack with the most men's players in the hall. The Jayhawks have six former players represented.

CAN'T MISS: Find out which March Madness Moment was voted the greatest of all time

Below are all the men's programs with at least three players in the hall of fame:

School Men in the Hall of Fame Kansas 6 North Carolina 5 UCLA 5 Georgetown 4 Indiana 4 Kentucky 4 Ohio State 4 Duquesne 3 Houston 3 LSU 3 Seton Hall 3 Stanford 3

Here is the complete list of every school represented in Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame:

Schools Former players in the Hall of Fame UCLA 7 Kansas 7 North Carolina 5 Ohio State 5 Southern California 5 Georgetown 4 Indiana 4 Kentucky 4 Duquesne 3 Georgia 3 Houston 3 LSU 3 Minnesota 3 Seton Hall 3 Stanford 3 Chicago 2 Cincinnati 2 Connecticut 2 Holy Cross 2 Louisiana Tech 2 New York University 2 Notre Dame 2 Old Dominion 2 Purdue 2 San Francisco 2 St. John's 2 Syracuse 2 Tennessee 2 UTEP 2 Virginia 2 Wisconsin 2 Arkansas 1 Army 1 Auburn 1 Bowling Green 1 Bradley 1 BYU 1 California 1 Centenary College 1 Central Arkansas 1 City College of New York 1 Clarendon College 1 Colgate 1 Delta State 1 DePaul 1 Detroit 1 Duke 1 Eastern Michigan 1 Florida Atlantic 1 Florida State 1 Francis Marion 1 Franklin College 1 Georgia Tech 1 Gonzaga 1 Grambling State 1 Hamline 1 Idaho 1 Illinois 1 Illinois Wesleyan 1 Indiana State 1 Iona 1 Jacksonville University 1 Kansas State 1 La Salle 1 Langston University 1 Louisville 1 Marshall 1 Massachusetts 1 McNeese State 1 Miami 1 Michigan 1 Michigan State 1 Mississippi State 1 Montana State 1 Montclair State 1 Murray State 1 Navy 1 New Mexico 1 Niagara 1 Norfolk State 1 North Carolina Central 1 North Carolina State 1 Northwest Missouri State 1 Oklahoma State 1 Oregon 1 Oregon State 1 Pepperdine 1 Pittsburg State 1 Prairie View A&M 1 Princeton 1 Providence 1 Saint Francis (Pa) 1 Saint Louis 1 Santa Clara 1 Seattle 1 South Carolina 1 Southeastern Oklahoma State 1 Southern Illinois 1 St. Bonaventure 1 Temple 1 Texas 1 Texas Tech 1 Truman State 1 Villanova 1 Virginia Union 1 Wake Forest 1 Washington 1 Washington & Jefferson 1 West Texas A&M 1 West Virginia 1 Westminster College (Mo.) 1 Winston-Salem State 1

Players who did not play for the school they attended, were expelled from their school or did not play in college are not recorded in any of the charts below. If a player competed for more than one school, only the school where they finished their college career is recorded.