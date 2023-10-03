Trending

🏀 Women's attendance record on watch this weekend

🔥 Top impact freshmen so far this volleyball season

😴 Why Albany is a sleeper in the FCS playoff race
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Katz | NCAA.com | October 3, 2023

Andy Katz ranks his 10 best playmakers ahead of the 2023-2024 men's college basketball season

Men's college basketball rankings: Kansas, Duke top offseason Power 36

With the college basketball season just over a month away, here are the top playmakers in the country heading into the 2023-24 season. 

1. Tyler Kolek, Marquette: Kolek was last season's Big East player of the year and helped Marquette win regular season and conference tournament titles. He averaged 7.5 assists a game. Baller!

2. Judah Mintz, Syracuse: Mintz averaged 16 points and nearly five assists a game and now should flourish even more under Adrian Autry’s more wide-open game.

3. Nijel Pack, Miami: The Kansas State transfer helped Miami deliver a Final Four berth last season.

4. Boo Buie, Northwestern: Buie could compete for Big Ten Player of the Year, in 2023-24, after leading the Wildcats to a second seed in the Big Ten tournament last season.

POWER 36: Way too early Power 36 ahead of the 2023-2024 season

5. Jahmir Young, Maryland: Young made a smooth transition from Charlotte to Maryland last season, and was a big-shot/late-game maker for the Terps.

6. Tyrese Proctor, Duke: The Australian playmaker is going to shine for Jon Scheyer in year two. Expect his numbers to climb.

7. Dajuan Harris, Kansas: Harris is the lead guard for the likely No. 1 team in the country. He’s efficient and is the right distributor to feed Michigan-transfer, Hunter Dickinson.

8. Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M: Taylor doubled his production in year two with Buzz Williams. He’s going to be one of the most productive playmakers in the SEC.

CAN'T MISS: Find out which March Madness Moment was voted the greatest of all time

9. Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga: This was one of the best pick-ups in the transfer portal. He won’t duplicate what his brother, Andrew, did for the Zags, but he may come close after leading Creighton deep in the NCAA tournament.

10. Ace Baldwin, Penn State: Baldwin is going to be a ball-dominant guard for Penn State, playing for Mike Rhoades again after leading VCU.

The 10 best defenders ahead of the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

Andy Katz ranks his top defenders entering this upcoming men's college basketball season.
READ MORE

The 10 best centers for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

Here are the best centers in college basketball this season, according to Andy Katz.
READ MORE

5 burning questions to answer in the 2023-24 DII men’s basketball season

Can the new-look Nova Southeastern Sharks repeat? What does it look like in Maryville, Missouri? The DII men’s basketball season is creeping forward, so these questions will soon be answered.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners