Andy Katz ranks his 10 best playmakers ahead of the 2023-2024 men's college basketball season

With the college basketball season just over a month away, here are the top playmakers in the country heading into the 2023-24 season.

1. Tyler Kolek, Marquette: Kolek was last season's Big East player of the year and helped Marquette win regular season and conference tournament titles. He averaged 7.5 assists a game. Baller!

2. Judah Mintz, Syracuse: Mintz averaged 16 points and nearly five assists a game and now should flourish even more under Adrian Autry’s more wide-open game.

3. Nijel Pack, Miami: The Kansas State transfer helped Miami deliver a Final Four berth last season.

4. Boo Buie, Northwestern: Buie could compete for Big Ten Player of the Year, in 2023-24, after leading the Wildcats to a second seed in the Big Ten tournament last season.

5. Jahmir Young, Maryland: Young made a smooth transition from Charlotte to Maryland last season, and was a big-shot/late-game maker for the Terps.

6. Tyrese Proctor, Duke: The Australian playmaker is going to shine for Jon Scheyer in year two. Expect his numbers to climb.

7. Dajuan Harris, Kansas: Harris is the lead guard for the likely No. 1 team in the country. He’s efficient and is the right distributor to feed Michigan-transfer, Hunter Dickinson.

8. Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M: Taylor doubled his production in year two with Buzz Williams. He’s going to be one of the most productive playmakers in the SEC.

9. Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga: This was one of the best pick-ups in the transfer portal. He won’t duplicate what his brother, Andrew, did for the Zags, but he may come close after leading Creighton deep in the NCAA tournament.

10. Ace Baldwin, Penn State: Baldwin is going to be a ball-dominant guard for Penn State, playing for Mike Rhoades again after leading VCU.