The 10 best scoring guards for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

Here are the top scoring guards in the country with the 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign just over a month away.

1. Tyson Walker, Michigan State: Walker is a scorer. He was at Northeastern and he has been at Michigan State. He can make and loves to take the big shots.

2. Justin Moore, Villanova: He played in only 13 games last season but now that he’s healthy he’ll be one of the best in the Big East and at his position in the country.

3. Kam Jones, Marquette: He’s the perfect complement to Tyler Kolek. He can get out on the wing and bury shots.

4. Boogie Ellis, USC: He’s a 17-point scorer who won’t have to do as much with Isaiah Collier by his side. But still he can be a Pac-12 player of the year candidate.

5. Jeremy Roach, Duke: Roach is the ultimate Duke guard. He’s unselfish, makes money shots and is the leader Jon Scheyer needs in the locker room.

6. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois: Shannon flirted with the NBA Draft but came back to keep the Illini in the Big Ten mix. He’ll team up with Coleman Hawkins as a 1-2 punch for the Illini.

7. Antonio Reeves, Kentucky: Reeves was a 20-point scorer at Illinois State, and while his numbers dipped a tad last season with the Wildcats, he’ll be able to put up similar stats in year two in Lexington.

8. Steven Ashworth, Creighton: Ashworth was a reliable shooter for Utah State for three seasons. He should really blossom as a fourth-year player for Greg McDermott, who allows his shooters plenty of freedom.

9. LJ Cryer, Houston: Cryer was a scorer for Scott Drew. Now he’ll have to defend even more for Kelvin Sampson. He should be able to do so and be back as one of the Big 12’s best.

10. Max Abmas, Texas: Abmas averaged over 20 a game for Oral Roberts. Rodney Terry will allow him the free rein to be a scoring threat every time he touches the ball for Texas.