The 10 best power forwards ahead of the 2023-24 season

These players had a huge impact on their teams last season and will likely make a heavy impact on their teams in the 2023-24 season as well. Here are the top power forwards in men's college basketball with the season starting on Monday, Nov. 7.

1. Kyle Filipowski, Duke: Filipowski is a preseason first-team All-American with his consistent, rim running and overall offensive efficiency.

2. Johni Broome, Auburn: Broome blossomed in his first season at Auburn after being a hidden gem at Morehead State. Expect him to be an SEC Player of the Year contender.

3. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton: He should be the A-10 player of the year with his ability to go for a double-double every game.

4. Norchad Omier, Miami: He was instrumental in the Final Four run for the ‘Canes. He’s another player who transferred up from Arkansas State to Miami that has shined.

5. Adem Bona, UCLA: He was the Pac-12 freshman of the year who will see his productivity skyrocket without Jaime Jaquez Jr., in the lineup.

6. Fardaws Aimaq, Cal: Aimaq was a stat stuffer at Utah Valley but was never healthy at Texas Tech. He’s reunited with his head coach Mark Madsen from Utah Valley and will likely shine again.

7. Tolu Smith, Mississippi State: Smith was a 15/8 player for the Bulldogs. He’s a rim protector and shot blocker now in year six.

8. Bryce Hopkins, Providence: Hopkins went from two points a game at Kentucky to 15 for PC. He should flourish under new head coach Kim English.

9. Keshad Johnson, Arizona: Johnson helped the Aztecs get to a Final Four but will finish his career in a more wide-open offense under Tommy Lloyd.

10. Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State: The third time was the charm for LeDee. He matured into an all-around talent and leader with the Aztecs after stints at Ohio State and TCU.