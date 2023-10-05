5 burning questions to answer in the 2023-24 DII men’s basketball season

The 2023-24 DII men’s basketball season is roughly a month away. The last time we saw a DII men’s basketball game, Nova Southeastern defeated West Liberty,111-101, in one of the more memorable championship games in the 50 years of Division II sports. However, many of the players responsible for that historic output have moved on, leaving many questions to be answered.

2023 RECAP: Nova Southeastern wins title in record-setting fashion

While there are many questions left to be answered in the coming weeks leading up to the season — like the preseason Power 10 rankings and Bevo Francis watchlist — here are a few that jump out immediately:

1. Can the Sharks repeat?

Head coach Jim Crutchfield, one of the winningest coaches in DII men’s basketball history, finally got to hoist a national championship trophy in 2023. His reward? Eight of that squad, including the entire starting five, is gone.

Of the six players returning, only Ryan Davis and Shane Hunter appeared in the championship game. Davis actually put up solid numbers in limited minutes, contributing five points and seven rebounds, so we know he can play when it matters. We also know Crutchfield has been coaching since 2004 and over that span, his teams have made eight DII Men’s Elite Eight appearances while being among the three highest-scoring teams in DII every year. The Sharks did bring some interesting transfers that have DII experience, so it will just be a matter of how quickly they adjust to the high tempo of the Crutchfield attack. Keep your eyes on Isaiah “Ike” Fuller, who transferred in from UMSL and could be one of the top scorers in DII in Crutchfield’s high-powered system. As Crutchfield told me, “We brought in players that we think can be effective in our system. The overall thought is that we have a system that supersedes individual talent.”

Some other teams that will experience a lot of turnover and need to answer some questions:

Black Hills State : Back-to-back DII Elite Eight runs were nice, but what does the program look like without Joel Scott, one of the premier scorers in the land?

: Back-to-back DII Elite Eight runs were nice, but what does the program look like without Joel Scott, one of the premier scorers in the land? Indiana (PA) : There was more turnover with the Crimson Hawks than they've had in a long time, but with Ethan Porterfield and some experience, plus a trio of interesting transfers, can this still be a top-10 team in the making?

: There was more turnover with the Crimson Hawks than they've had in a long time, but with Ethan Porterfield and some experience, plus a trio of interesting transfers, can this still be a top-10 team in the making? Fort Lewis: The Skyhawks lose their starting five, but several nice transfers make this a team to watch. Can they hang in what has become a stacked RMAC conference?

The Skyhawks lose their starting five, but several nice transfers make this a team to watch. Can they hang in what has become a stacked RMAC conference? Point Loma : No Kaden Anderson, no head coach Matt Logie. It's a new era for the Sea Lions, how quickly can they adapt?

: No Kaden Anderson, no head coach Matt Logie. It's a new era for the Sea Lions, how quickly can they adapt? West Liberty: The national runners-up lost three of their starting five, including leading scorer Bryce Butler. But with Christian Montague leading a slew of experienced returners, plus three transfers who have excelled at the DII level, are the Hilltoppers right back in the mix in 2023-24?

2. A new era of hoops in Maryville… or is it?

Northwest Missouri State’s run to a fourth-straight national title came to a stunning end in the second round of the DII men’s basketball championship in upset fashion. With that loss to Southern Nazarene, came the end of Diego Bernard’s storied career.

Though the Bearcats always seemed to lose a DII superstar throughout their run, the glue that held it all together was always Bernard. In a sense, it’s a transition to a new era in Maryville, as Bernard was the last tie to the 2019 championship team that started the three-title run. But Bearcat fans have not much to fear. Wes Dreamer and 2023 breakout star Bennett Stirtz are back, as are Mitch Mascari, Byron Alexander and Isaiah Jackson, each one with starting experience and tournament know-how under their belts. It will also be interesting to see who the breakout freshman is this year, so keep an eye on redshirt freshman Jack Ratigan. Transfer Javion Byers — who scored 18.4 points per game last year with Lake Region State College — should also make things interesting. As always, it will be a lot of defense that keeps the Bearcats' engine running.

The Bearcats appear to be a top-5 team heading into the season, but the MIAA and Central Region will be a true test. “The MIAA is getting tougher and tougher,” head coach Ben McCollum said. “The talent level across the entire league is as good as it has ever been. Anyone winning the MIAA will have a great chance to win the Central Region and then have a shot at the national title. We will be challenged by the rest of the league.”

LOOK BACK: The final DII men's basketball Power 10 rankings of 2023

Will Lincoln Memorial survive its tough non-conference opening to its schedule?

There are quite a few tough schedules out there to start the season, but Lincoln Memorial’s is going to be brutal. The Railsplitters open the season with six 2023 tournament teams on their schedule and will be adjusting to a new(ish) rotation on the floor.

The Railsplitters have entered that "wash, rinse, repeat” level of powerhouse — you know, that no matter who takes the floor you can pencil them in as a 30-win team that will be the Southeast Region favorite when it is all said and done. That appears to be the same situation in 2023-24, with four starters returning from last year’s DII Men’s Elite Eight squad.

“I love the returning players we have, led by Chase Rankin and our guards Me’kell Burries and Matthew Sells who shoot it and score as well as anyone in the country,” head coach Jeremiah Samarrippas said. “Jordan Walters is one of the nation’s elite glue guys and I expect Martez Brown to have a breakout year in a larger role.” There is so much change in the DII ranks this season among the traditional "elite" programs that if these four tournament-experienced regulars get the ball rolling early with that non-con schedule, the Southeast needs to watch out.

Who are some sleeper teams to watch out for in 2023?

There is seemingly always a surprise story every season in DII men’s basketball. Two seasons ago, Black Hills State came out of nowhere and ended Nova Southeastern’s undefeated run to the title. Last year, and UMSL squad made it all the way to the DII Men’s Elite Eight. Which teams can do that this year?

Colorado Mesa is certainly one of those teams. The Mavericks return 16 players from last season including Trevor Baskin who seems like he could be ready to average a double-double this season. The experience returning from a team that went to the round of 16 for the first time in program history is too much to overlook. The Lone Star Conference — and many times the South Central — has been West Texas A&M country, but Angelo State looks very strong this year. Guards Willie Guy and Kevon Godwin are back to light it up from 3-point land as two of the best sharpshooters in DII, but it is also the addition of some intriguing transfers — Trey Farrer, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, and DJ Freeman — that could make this team seem unbeatable at times. Is it possible for a team that went to the DII Men's Elite Eight to be a sleeper? If so, Minnesota Duluth has that "could be the best team in DII" vibe right out of the gates. Head coach Justin Wieck has been building a DII power and now he returns all five starters that have played together for the past four years. That includes Drew Blair and Austin Andrews, who are among DII's best. If Nova Southeastern takes time to gel, there could be a changing of the guard in the SSC. Florida Southern seems poised to make some noise this year, especially with Jadin Booth back to lead the way. Some other teams to watch that went through some change and may slip in the preseason national rankings are Azusa Pacific, Emporia State, Fairmont State, Fort Hays State, and Northern State.

Who’s going to lead DII men’s basketball in scoring?

The early pick here is Emmanuel (GA)'s slick-shooting, 6-foot-6 guard KJ Jones II. Jones enters the season as the active DII men's basketball career points leader with 2,246. He's averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the last three seasons and improved his shooting last year to a career-high 50.5 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from 3. But let's dig a little deeper.

Last year, Fort Lewis' head coach Bob Pietrack turned Akuel Kot into one of the best scorers in DII. Kot is gone (along with the rest of the starting five) but West Virginia State transfer Samier Kinsler — who averaged 16.8 points per game on 44 percent shooting from 3 — seems like he'll fit the mold. Minnesota Duluth's Drew Blair is going to be a force to be reckoned with after a 19.9 points-per-game season last year. Jadin Booth scored 22 points per game for the Mocs last year and is now the leader of the team. He could have an even bigger year in 2023-24. Concordia-St. Paul's Antwan Kimmons was the NSIC newcomer of the year last year and should only build on his monster season. North Georgia had a nice little run last season, and Frank Champion was its leading scorer. He should be improved in 2023-24 and with a last name like that, it seems like he's destined to win a scoring title. Should Erik Timko return to Jefferson, he is a dynamic scorer and should be near the top of the leaderboard as well.