The 10 best centers for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

These players set the tone for the 2022-23 men's basketball season and could possibly find themselves in contention for the Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Award. Here's a list of the top centers in men's college basketball ahead of the 2023-24 season.

1. Zach Edey, Purdue: He’s the reigning consensus player of the year with a legitimate chance to win it again. Don’t be surprised to see him nearly duplicate his 22/12 numbers again.

2. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas: The Michigan transfer should be able to put up similar numbers at Kansas. Expecting nearly 20 points and 10 boards a game is reasonable.

3. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton: He’s a tremendous rim protector but a major asset in the post with the ability to go for 15 plus and nearly seven boards a game.

4. Armando Bacot, North Carolina: His production dipped slightly and the Tar Heels missed the tournament. The pressure is on but he’s more than capable of delivering a similar season to his junior season when he was a major piece of the Tar Heels title-game run.

5. Donovan Clingan, UConn: Clingan doesn’t have Adama Sanogo to play behind now. The expectations have shifted to him. He can handle it. He will put up monster sophomore stats from all over the floor.

6. Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers: Omoruyi is an athletic freak who can block shots, snatch the ball mid-air and finish with a flush. He just needs to be more reliable in the low post with his back to the basket.

7. Branden Carlson, Utah: The Utes' chances of making the NCAAs will be determined by Carlson’s ability to carry them in the Pac-12. He’s got the ability to dominate the position.

8. Graham Ike, Gonzaga: He averaged 17 and 8 at Wyoming but was hurt last season. He’ll possibly do the same for the Zags two years later.

9. Jesse Edwards, West Virginia: Edwards is a double-double machine. He’s done with Syracuse and takes his fifth season at West Virginia.

10. Kel’el Ware, Indiana: The Oregon transfer didn’t reach his full potential for the Ducks. But he did block 45 shots. His rim protection and overall productivity are going to be on display for Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers.