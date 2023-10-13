10 bounce-back men's college basketball teams, ranked by Andy Katz

With the start of college basketball under a month away, Andy Katz takes a moment to highlight these 10 men's teams, who despite not having the best 2022-23 season, are sure to bounce back better and stronger in the 2023-24 season.

Here are Andy Katz's top 10 bounce-back teams:

1. Saint John’s

This season will be different for the Red Storm. This year they have Rick Pitino. St. John's signed one of the winningest coaches in NCAA Division I history following the end of last season with a conference record of 7-13. The roster may not be littered with likely All-Americans or locked first-team All-Big East players, but with Pitino at the helm, expect St. John’s to be an NCAA tournament team and players will be in the mix for postseason awards. Even 2-Chainz is backing the Red Storm this season — the hip-hop artist will headline the annual Red Storm Tip-Off on Oct. 20.

2. Villanova

The Wildcats have two fresh faces and a weathered veteran who are sure to push the team to the NCAA tournament. The graduate two-way guard Justin Moore is back to full strength after coming back from an Achilles surgery in the middle of last season. Villanova picked two additions from the portal who will have an immediate impact — 6-foot-8 Philadelphia native Hakim Hart and senior TJ Bamba.

3. Ohio State

Ohio State adds Jamison Battle from Minnesota and Evan Mahaffey from Penn State to the mix and returns Zed Key, Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle and Felix Okpara making the Buckeyes a lock for the NCAA tournament.

4. Wisconsin

The Badgers return nearly their entire team from a squad that was essentially one win away from the Big Dance. With the return of the squad's most experienced player Tyler Wahl, junior Chucky Hepburn, sharpshooter Connor Essegian and native Max Klesmit, the Badgers are NCAA-bound.

5. Dayton

The Flyers were a fringe NCAA team last season but should be back in the fold and the team to beat in the Atlantic 10, with All-American candidate DaRon Holmes II leading the charge.

6. Oregon

If Oregon wants a shot at a championship, they need to be consistent, especially early in the season. If they stay healthy — N’Faly Dante in the middle and Jermaine Couisnard on the perimeter — Oregon has the power to lead the Ducks deep into the season.

7. Colorado

The Buffaloes may have one of the best forwards in the country in senior Tristan da Silva, who leads the team with career points and a career 38 percentage from 3-point range. KJ Simpson, who averaged almost 16 points per game last season, will be another shining star for Colorado. This could/should be a team in the NCAA mix.

8. Syracuse

All eyes will be on head coach Adrian Autry, who will be challenged to fill the shoes of Jim Boeheim. It definitely helps to have Judah Mintz, one of the best playmakers in the country. Notre Dame transfer JJ Starling will add a good 1-2 punch in the backcourt to help the Orange in their pursuit of a championship.

9. Texas Tech

Coach Grant McCasland is a winner — and the Red Raiders need a winner. Texas Tech has plenty of transfers to lead them back to the NCAAs with Joe Toussaint (Iowa, West Virginia), Devan Cambridge (Arizona State) and Warren Washington (Arizona State).

10. New Mexico

Richard Pitino had the Lobos at 19-3 last season before injuries led to a six-of-seven-game losing skid. The Lobos are back, though, with one of the top backcourts out west in Jamal Mashburn Jr., who averaged over 20 points per game in Mountain West play last season.