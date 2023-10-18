The top 10 transfers for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

The transfer portal was extremely lively this offseason, with several key players finding new homes. Here are the top 10 transfers for the upcoming college basketball season.

1. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan to Kansas: Dickinson gives the Jayhawks the post presence they need to win the title. Kansas was ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25.

2. Ace Baldwin, VCU to Penn State: Baldwin was the A-10 player and defensive player of the year. He played for Mike Rhoades at VCU and he will again at Penn State where he gives the Nittany Lions a chance for a postseason run.

3. Ryan Nembhard, Creighton to Gonzaga: The Zags lacked a true point guard last season. They got one in Nembhard and now have a chance for another deep run.

4. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts to Texas: The Longhorns got the scorer they need to compete for a Big 12 title. Abmas averaged 20.8 points per game during his four years at Oral Roberts.

5. Harrison Ingram, Stanford to North Carolina: The Tar Heels needed another frontcourt/wing scorer to balance star big man Armando Bacot.

6. Caleb Love, North Carolina to Arizona: Love nearly landed at Michigan but ultimately found his way to the Wildcats where he could be one of the best in the West. Love spent three years in Chapel Hill as a relaible scorer for the Heels.

7. Grant Nelson, North Dakota State to Alabama: Nelson flirted with the NBA Draft but landed in Tuscaloosa where he will be a featured player in the SEC.

8. LJ Cryer, Baylor to Houston: The Cougars can defend but the question has been at times can they shoot/score? Cryer answers those questions as they enter the Big 12.

9. Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama to Memphis: The Tigers needed a true point and they’ve got one in Quinerly who can help the Tigers make a significant run in March.

10. Steven Ashworth, Utah State to Creighton: The Bluejays needed another guard to replace Nembhard and they got a terrific stat stuffer in Ashworth.